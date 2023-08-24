The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 is the newest addition to the Blink catalog, offering the same impressive battery life as its predecessor while bundling in better motion detection skills and a sleek, updated design. The camera is now available for $120, which includes a Sync Module 2.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Blink Outdoor Camera 4 is its new look. It’s still a solid black square like the old Blink Outdoor Camera 3, but its camera has been repositioned from the center of the device to the top corner. It also looks a bit more streamlined than the outgoing model, with fewer accents and indentations across its front.

The big selling point of the Blink Outdoor Camera 4, however, is Person Detection, which gives you more detailed alerts and can identify when a person is captured in your motion zones as opposed to an animal or other object. Of course, like all other Blink products with the feature, you’ll need a Blink subscription to access the feature.

The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 also boasts better image quality, enhanced low-light footage capture, and a wider field of view for comprehensive coverage of your property. Best of all, Blink managed to do all that without hurting battery life — you can still expect to get two years of runtime on two AA batteries.

Aside from those changes, everything else that made the Outdoor 3 so appealing is still here. That includes weatherproofing, easy access through the Blink app, and a simple setup process.

