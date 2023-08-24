 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Blink Outdoor Camera 4 launches with Person Detection, new design, 2-year battery life

Jon Bitner
By

The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 is the newest addition to the Blink catalog, offering the same impressive battery life as its predecessor while bundling in better motion detection skills and a sleek, updated design. The camera is now available for $120, which includes a Sync Module 2.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Blink Outdoor Camera 4 is its new look. It’s still a solid black square like the old Blink Outdoor Camera 3, but its camera has been repositioned from the center of the device to the top corner. It also looks a bit more streamlined than the outgoing model, with fewer accents and indentations across its front.

The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 mounted on a brick wall.
Blink

The big selling point of the Blink Outdoor Camera 4, however, is Person Detection, which gives you more detailed alerts and can identify when a person is captured in your motion zones as opposed to an animal or other object. Of course, like all other Blink products with the feature, you’ll need a Blink subscription to access the feature.

Related

The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 also boasts better image quality, enhanced low-light footage capture, and a wider field of view for comprehensive coverage of your property. Best of all, Blink managed to do all that without hurting battery life — you can still expect to get two years of runtime on two AA batteries.

Recommended Videos

Aside from those changes, everything else that made the Outdoor 3 so appealing is still here. That includes weatherproofing, easy access through the Blink app, and a simple setup process.

For more great products, be sure to check out our roundup of the best outdoor cameras of 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera offers heaps of features and an affordable price tag
The Blink Wired Floodlight installed outside.

Blink, an Amazon-owned company that produces a wide variety of smart home gadgets, today announced the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. The affordable device clocks in at just $99 yet manages to offer 1080p video capture, 2,600 lumens of LED lighting, motion detection, and several other premium features.

While Blink’s catalog is comprised of several indoor and outdoor cameras, this is the company’s first true floodlight. Previously, homeowners needed to purchase a Floodlight Mount for the Blink Outdoor Camera, and even then they would only benefit from 700 lumens of LED lights. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, meanwhile, is a standalone product that doesn’t require a secondary purchase -- pick it up for $99, and you’re ready for installation.

Read more
The Eufy Edge Security System offers better recognition chops and solar-powered cameras
A eufyCam 3 installed on a wall.

Amazon recently revealed several new security cameras, and now Eufy has decided to join in on the fun. The manufacturer has officially launched the Edge Security System, which includes the eufyCam 3 cameras along with a central hub that offers improved AI for more accurate identification of people, animals, and other objects that wander into its field of view.

The entire setup is powered by the new HomeBase 3. This is where the self-learning AI is housed, allowing the system to accurately catalog different motion events into the proper folder. For example, the Edge Security System will be able to tell you if the person approaching your home is a friend, family member, or stranger, then send you the proper alert and catalog the video for future reference.

Read more
Blink gets a wired floodlight camera and a pan-and-tilt mount
The Blink Mini installed in the Pan-Tilt Mount.

Amazon didn’t pull any punches during its Devices & Services event, announcing a slew of new gadgets that’ll help customers build their perfect smart home. The Blink lineup was a particular standout, with both the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount getting an official reveal during the livestream.

The Amazon-owned Blink already offered a robust lineup of cameras and security systems, but a wired floodlight was noticeably missing from its catalog. That’ll change within the next few months with the arrival of the aptly named Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. Offering 2,600 lumens of LED lighting, 1080p footage, two-way audio, and a simple setup that doesn’t require professional know-how, the new floodlight is hoping to be a reliable security device that doesn’t break the bank.

Read more