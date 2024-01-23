 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 add s tons of new features at a lower price tag

Jon Bitner
By
The Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 on a wall.
Wyze

The existing Wyze Cam Floodlight was already an easy recommendation for shoppers on a budget, as it features 2600-lumen LEDs, an expandable microSD card slot, and a 130-degree viewing angle for less than $100. Wyze is making several changes with the newly launched Wyze Cam Floodlight v2, and it offers big improvements over its predecessor, yet carries a smaller price tag.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 doesn’t look much different (the central camera unit has been streamlined, though it’s still flanked by two massive lights), but it features plenty of enhanced specs. The big selling point is its new 2K camera, which allows it to capture vibrant images at all times of the day, along with color night vision when the sun goes down. Wyze also improved its viewing angle from 130 degrees to 160 degrees, providing additional coverage for large properties.

Recommended Videos

Another big upgrade is with its lights, as they now max out at 2,800 lumens instead of 2,600 lumens. Plenty of other features carry over, including IP65-rated weather resistance, a microSD card slot for local recording, two-way audio, a built-in siren, and dusk-to-dawn automation for its lights. It also features an Ambient Light Mode, allowing the floodlights to produce a constant low-level brightness before turning on the high beams when motion is detected.

Related

As you’d expect, the floodlight works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, giving you plenty of ways to customize its performance. Another useful feature is Access Point Wi-Fi Setup, which allows you to pair the floodlight with the Wyze app without needing to scan a QR code. Wyze says this will save you from having to climb up a ladder to complete the setup process.

Despite picking up a bunch of new features, the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 shed a few dollars in its price tag, which now clocks in at just $84 plus shipping. It remains a great option for shoppers on a budget, though be sure to look at the best floodlights if you don’t mind spending a bit more.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera offers heaps of features and an affordable price tag
The Blink Wired Floodlight installed outside.

Blink, an Amazon-owned company that produces a wide variety of smart home gadgets, today announced the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. The affordable device clocks in at just $99 yet manages to offer 1080p video capture, 2,600 lumens of LED lighting, motion detection, and several other premium features.

While Blink’s catalog is comprised of several indoor and outdoor cameras, this is the company’s first true floodlight. Previously, homeowners needed to purchase a Floodlight Mount for the Blink Outdoor Camera, and even then they would only benefit from 700 lumens of LED lights. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, meanwhile, is a standalone product that doesn’t require a secondary purchase -- pick it up for $99, and you’re ready for installation.

Read more
Wyze Lock Bolt brings high-tech features, low-tech price tag
The Wyze Lock Bolt installed on a door.

Wyze has officially announced the Wyze Lock Bolt -- a smart lock featuring a built-in fingerprint scanner and keypad for ease of operation. The new product is now available for $70, although Cam Plus Members can pick it up for just $60.

The big selling point for Wyze's new product is its fingerprint scanner. It gives you the ability to unlock your door in a matter of seconds and negates the need to dig around in your pocket for keys or to punch in a lengthy numeric code. If you do decide to use the keypad, the Lock Bolt features Anti-Peep technology, which lets you punch additional keys before or after entering your password to confound prying eyes.

Read more
The new Blurams PTZ Outdoor Cam 2K can view most any angle
blurams ptz outdoor cam 2k adjusted nearly any angle home wall

Blurams, one of the bestselling surveillance camera brands on Amazon, is releasing a new outdoor camera called the PTZ Dual-Lens Outdoor Cam 2K. The new camera will be perfect for anyone who wants to increase security around their homes thanks to more clarity and digital mobility features.

The new Blurams camera boasts two key features. First, the dual-lens capability allows a higher digital zoom than most cameras while maintaining high-quality resolution. The camera can zoom from 1x to 9x while maintaining a 3MP resolution so that you can see farther, with more transparency, than you can with most opposing cameras. While 3MP may not seem like much, it is a feat for standard security cameras.

Read more