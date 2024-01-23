The existing Wyze Cam Floodlight was already an easy recommendation for shoppers on a budget, as it features 2600-lumen LEDs, an expandable microSD card slot, and a 130-degree viewing angle for less than $100. Wyze is making several changes with the newly launched Wyze Cam Floodlight v2, and it offers big improvements over its predecessor, yet carries a smaller price tag.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 doesn’t look much different (the central camera unit has been streamlined, though it’s still flanked by two massive lights), but it features plenty of enhanced specs. The big selling point is its new 2K camera, which allows it to capture vibrant images at all times of the day, along with color night vision when the sun goes down. Wyze also improved its viewing angle from 130 degrees to 160 degrees, providing additional coverage for large properties.

Another big upgrade is with its lights, as they now max out at 2,800 lumens instead of 2,600 lumens. Plenty of other features carry over, including IP65-rated weather resistance, a microSD card slot for local recording, two-way audio, a built-in siren, and dusk-to-dawn automation for its lights. It also features an Ambient Light Mode, allowing the floodlights to produce a constant low-level brightness before turning on the high beams when motion is detected.

As you’d expect, the floodlight works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, giving you plenty of ways to customize its performance. Another useful feature is Access Point Wi-Fi Setup, which allows you to pair the floodlight with the Wyze app without needing to scan a QR code. Wyze says this will save you from having to climb up a ladder to complete the setup process.

Despite picking up a bunch of new features, the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 shed a few dollars in its price tag, which now clocks in at just $84 plus shipping. It remains a great option for shoppers on a budget, though be sure to look at the best floodlights if you don’t mind spending a bit more.

