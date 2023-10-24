Wyze is a popular destination for smart home shoppers seeking premium features on a budget, and the new Wyze Video Doorbell v2 might be its most enticing product yet. Not only does it capture 2K footage and offer free 12-second video recording, but it also features a microSD card slot for local storage — all for just $40.

That’s an impressive list considering its low price. The microSD card slot is the big selling point, as few products in this price range offer the coveted feature. Having a video doorbell with an onboard microSD slot means you can record continuous footage both day and night. When the sun goes down, it also offers color night vision for improved clarity.

The onboard microSD card slot allows it to record up to six seconds of footage prior to the motion event, ensuring you never miss anything happening at your front door. Few video doorbells offer similar features, let alone at a price under $50. An alternative would be to use a Ring Video Doorbell with a Ring Alarm Pro station, though these setups can cost upwards of $200.

Other notable features include a 166.8-degree field-of-view, support for mechanical chimes thanks to an included smart chime controller, and smart notifications (when subscribed to Cam Plus). Keep in mind that the $40 video doorbell doesn’t include a microSD card, though you can bundle in a 128GB card for an extra $15.

As you’d expect, the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is IP65 weatherproof and supports common smart home platforms like Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Considering the video doorbell costs just $40, there are a lot of great features packed into the tiny device. It may not look as premium as some of the best video doorbells on the market, but it’s a solid option for shoppers on a budget.

Keep in mind that Wyze had some security issues in 2022, so it might be worth looking at alternatives if privacy is a concern.

