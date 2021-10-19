With the holiday season just around the corner, you want to be more vigilant about porch pirates than ever. Wyze’s new Video Doorbell Pro can help with that. This smart doorbell improves on the previous Wyze Video Doorbell with twice as many features, but also comes with a higher — but still affordable — price tag of $65.

The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro can be hardwired or powered through batteries. It will get up to six months of battery life on a single charge, making it perfect for users that can’t hardwire a video doorbell due to hardware constraints.

It provides a 150-degree by 150-degree field of view so that you can see everything around it, including packages directly beneath it. Video streams and records at 1440p and saves to the cloud for free, 14-day rolling storage. The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro includes two-way audio so that you can ward off potential ne’er-do-wells or simply tell the delivery driver where to put the package on your porch. You can link up the Video Doorbell Pro with the Wyze Lock and other accessories to give you complete control of your home while you’re away.

Thanks to its IP65 weather resistance, the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro can stand up to nearly anything nature throws its way. Rain, snow, or shine, it will keep on recording without a problem. If you pair the Video Doorbell Pro with the Cam Plus subscription service, you can also get package detection. Your alerts will become smarter and tell you when a package has been dropped off.

The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro includes the Wyze Chime. You can choose between 20 different tunes with eight different sound levels, including the bark of a dog. The chime helps you know when someone is at the door, but it can also be a way to scare off unwanted visitors that ring your doorbell.

The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro is easy to install and works on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections. It’s available for pre-order starting today for $65. Though this new version is a bit more expensive than the original price of $30, the feature improvements (and low price compared to the rest of the market) make it a worthwhile consideration.

