Digital Trends
Smart Home

Ring Video Doorbell buying guide: Which is best for you?

Tyler Lacoma
By
Ring Video Doorbell Pro review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Ring has four different video doorbells for smart home security, devices that let you see and talk to anyone at the door via an app. That gives smart home fans plenty of options, but it also makes choosing among them plenty tough.

Ring’s doorbells have many similarities. All versions include a two-way talk function to communicate with visitors, support motion-activation, and can record in infrared for night vision. All the doorbells stream live footage that you can check with the Ring app at any time you want, and they provide alerts when the camera detects motion (all allow for cloud storage of captured video too, but permanent storage will require a monthly fee).

But what makes them different? Each consecutive doorbell offers a number of upgrades—some worthwhile, and others less so. If you want to choose the best Ring video doorbell for your home, it’s important to know the differences. Let’s take a deeper look.

Ring Doorbell Ring Doorbell 2 Ring Doorbell Pro Ring Doorbell Elite
Finishes Venetian Bronze, Polished Brass, Antique Brass, Satin Nickel Includes two faceplates: Satin Nickel, Venetian  Includes four faceplates: Satin Nickel, Satin Black, Dark Bronze, Satin White Includes four faceplates: Satin Nickel, Pearl White, Venetian, Satin Black
Compatible Transformers 8-24 VAC, DC not compatible 8-24 VAC, DC not compatible 16-24 VAC at ~30 volt-amps Cannot run off a doorbell transformer
Motion Detection  Five selectable zones and customizable sensitivity scale Five selectable zones and customizable sensitivity scale Customizable motion detection zones Customizable motion detection zones
Battery Life 6-12 months with normal usage 6-12 months with normal usage N/A – hardwired N/A – hardwired
Compatible Networks 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz or 5.0 GHz (Channels 11-13) 802.11 b/g/n  2.4 GHz or 5.0 GHz 802.11 b/g/n
Field of View 180 degrees horizontal 160 degrees horizontal, 90 degrees vertical 160 degrees horizontal, 100 degrees vertical 160 degrees horizontal, 90 degrees vertical
Dimensions 4.98 x 2.43 x 0.87 in. 5.05 x 2.5 x 1.08 in. 4.5 x 1.85 x 0.80 in. 4.80 x 2.75 x 2.17 in.
Video Resolution 720p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD
Price $100 $200 $250 $500

Ring Video Doorbell ($100)

Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell smart home devices

The original Ring Video Doorbell — first released in 2015 — offers 720p resolution video surveillance with five selectable zones and sensitivity adjustment. The detection angle covers a full 180 degrees, and the recommended bandwidth for the connection is only 1Mbps (but it can survive on just 500 kbps), so demands on your Wi-Fi are very low.

This model has a battery, allowing you to place the Doorbell in nearly any position, as long as you are willing to change out the battery every 6 to 12 months. Otherwise, there is an option to hardwire the model into your existing doorbell wiring. The Ring Doorbell is available in bronze, brass, antique brass, and satin nickel finishes.

In our review, we noted that there was some delay in time-to-answer, and the doorbell components felt a little plasticky, but that the installation and interface were both easy to use.

Bottom line: The original Video Doorbell is a good option for those who want to save money and don’t have a lot of bandwidth to spare on a doorbell. The cost factor is probably the best reason to choose this affordable model.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($200)

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Released in the summer of 2017, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 has many of the same features as the original Doorbell, including sensitive and zone customization, a 180-degree motion detection angle, and a choice between a battery you have to replace or wiring the unit into your existing wiring.

However, several key features are also a bit different. Most notably, the video resolution got a boost from 720p to 1080p, now providing HD security footage. Of course, this means that demands are also higher, and have doubled to 2Mbps — still not very much, but it will have more of an impact on low-bandwidth wireless networks. The field of view also got an update thanks to the lens. It’s now only 160 degrees horizontal, but a higher 90 degrees vertical, which makes placement more flexible. Faceplates are available only in satin nickel and Venetian, but the design itself is a bit slimmer.

Finally, the Doorbell 2 adds a couple new features that make it more effective. Alexa compatibility shows up, which allows you to use an Echo Show/Show 2 to view the video with a command. The charging method is also new: You had to detach the first Doorbell and plug its battery into a separate charger, which was time-consuming. This model updated to a slide-out battery that quickly attaches to a microUSB port for fast charging.

Bottom line: For a model that costs twice as much, the Doorbell 2 does more. If it’s important to you to have a higher resolution doorbell, or you are invested in using Alexa to control/view your home security, this doorbell is a good choice. The new battery feature adds a lot of welcome convenience, which may be worth the cost if managing batteries sounds like a pain to you.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($250)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Many things with the Pro model are different from the Doorbell and Doorbell 2. First, you can no longer customize sensitivity, but you can still choose a few motion detection zones for personalization. Second, there’s no battery option for this model, since it’s designed be hardwired right into the existing doorbell wiring. That leaves fewer options for placement, but you don’t have to worry about replacing a battery at any time. Alexa functionality also means you view your video from an Amazon Echo Show if your phone isn’t handy.

You also have a dual-band option, allowing you to run the doorbell on the 5GHz band of your Wi-Fi router. The 5GHz band is bit slower, but has a longer range and is more suitable if the doorbell is a long way from your router and you are worried that the connection may be spotty. There’s a beautiful new slim design that fits into the background more easily, and four faceplate options in satin nickel, pearl white, Venetian, and satin black.

Other features are largely the same as the Doorbell 2. The camera is 1080p, with a 160/90-degree angle of view. The connection still takes 2Mbps. The motion detection acts much the same, but has more sophisticated software that analyzes the zones users create for signs of activity.

In our review for the Pro model, we noted that new Alexa functionality makes the unit more compatible with Amazon Fire and Echo Show devices, but that construction remains a little plasticky.

Bottom line: The upgrades make this Ring doorbell the best option for homes, if you don’t mind paying the higher price. The only exception is if you don’t have any current doorbell wiring , in which case you should consider the costs of installation carefully to see if it’s worth it. Otherwise, go with the original Doorbell or Doorbell 2.

Ring Video Doorbell Elite ($500)

Ring Video Doorbell Elite

The petite Elite model is very, very similar to the Pro version, except for two points. First, the doorbell is even slimmer than before. Second, it cannot be hardwired into the existing doorbell wiring. Instead, it uses the Power over Ethernet protocol via an Ethernet cable to get power. If you’re willing to install an Ethernet cable, you have more placement options.

Bottom line: It’s twice the price, and you get an Ethernet-cable placement requirement. That may make installation more versatile, but it’s also likely to make it more expensive, unless your doorbell already has an Ethernet cable.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops of 2018
Up Next

The OnePlus 6T has a secret weapon, and it’s not what you think
Moment Anamorphic lens review
Photography

Moment’s anamorphic lens for iPhone is like having J.J. Abrams in your pocket

The Moment Anamorphic lens is a phone accessory lens like no other. It doesn't just change your perspective; it grants you access to a world few outside of Hollywood can afford and creates truly unique video.
Posted By Daven Mathies
blink xt outdoor tree
Product Review

The Blink XT is an AA-powered security cam anyone can afford

If you’re searching for a simple battery-operated outdoor camera, there’s a lot to like in the Blink XT Home Security System. It has no bells and whistles, but two AA batteries is all you need to power it.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
ring security system essentials alarm blog 2a 1080x675
Deals

Everything you need to set up your Ring home security system

One of our favorite home security systems comes from Ring, a global home security company owned by Amazon. We’ve rounded up everything you could ever need from Ring (plus a few extras) so you can secure your home.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
ring alarm vs nest secure smart home system1500x1021
Smart Home

Ring’s updates make its devices and app smarter and more efficient

Ring security systems are getting a slew of improvements, many via updates to the smartphone app, which helps customers monitor activity around doorsteps, porches and other locations equipped with Ring doorbells and cameras.
Posted By Denny Arar
arlo artificial intellgence security cameras object detection
Smart Home

Arlo’s A.I.-infused security cameras can recognize cars, pets, and packages

Arlo is infusing its line of cameras with artificial intelligence that is capable of detecting animals, vehicles, and packages. Device owners can set up custom notifications based on what the camera sees.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

What is a smart display?

What is a Smart Display? Learn about this popular new smart speaker and the role it plays in the smart home. We'll talk about what makes smart displays different, the top models, and what's coming soon.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
pouring cream in coffee
Smart Home

Where have you bean all my life? I finally found the perfect coffee maker

Our coffee machine reviewer, Joni Blecher, spent a year looking for the perfect new machine. See what she discovered on her quest, and some tips on how you can pick the best model for your home.
Posted By Joni Blecher
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
little girl wants alexa to play baby shark
Smart Home

This little girl really, really wants Alexa to play ‘Baby Shark’

A poor little girl just couldn't get Alexa to understand her request to play the undeniably catchy but undoubtedly annoying song 'Baby Shark.' She finally gets her wish thanks to a little help from her mom.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Sony Aibo Robot Dog feature image
Smart Home

Can Aibo replace Fido? I fostered Sony’s robot dog for a week to find out

Can a robot dog replace a real dog? I set out to find the answer to that question by “fostering” Aibo, Sony’s robot dog. I came away from the experience with more questions than answers.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle