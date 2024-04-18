 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Apple’s Vision Pro headset can now be used to shop at Best Buy

Trevor Mogg
By
1 of 5
Screenshots from Best Buy's new shopping app for the Vision Pro.
Best Buy
Screenshots from Best Buy's new shopping app for the Vision Pro.
Best Buy
Screenshots from Best Buy's new shopping app for the Vision Pro.
Best Buy
Screenshots from Best Buy's new shopping app for the Vision Pro.
Best Buy
Screenshots from Best Buy's new shopping app for the Vision Pro.
Best Buy

Folks with a Vision Pro headset can now use it to shop at Best Buy’s online store.

Recommended Videos

The retail giant on Thursday launched the Envision augmented reality (AR) app for Apple’s Vision Pro headset in an effort to make the shopping experience a little more fun and engaging. It also released a bunch of images (top) showing the kind of interface you can expect with the new tool.

Related

Best Buy is offering the Envision app as “a new way that our customers can explore, discover, and bring new technology to life in their own living space,” and help them “plan their ultimate home technology setup.”

After firing up the app on the Vision Pro, you can use it to preview 3D models of various products, and even see how they’ll look in different parts of your home. Once you find an item you’re interested in, you can check out its price and rating, and send the product directly to a friend via text or email, the retailer said in a post announcing the new AR tool.

Best of all, you can open the product page within the Vision Pro Safari app and make your purchase there and then on BestBuy.com.

Commenting on the new app, Brian Tilzer, Best Buy’s chief digital, analytics, and technology officer, said: “Best Buy Envision is another way we’re utilizing innovative technology to humanize consumer electronics. The app allows our customers to see, in a lifelike way, how technology will look and feel right in their own homes, delivering an immersive and personalized shopping experience.”

Best Buy’s shopping app for Apple’s Vision Pro headset is available now from the App Store.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Apple users can now use Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone 14
Person holding iPhone 14 searching for Emergency SOS satellite.

The highly anticipated Emergency SOS went live for iPhone 14 users on Tuesday, November 15. It was highlighted during Apple's Far Out event, which saw the release of iPhones, Apple Watches, and the next-gen AirPods Pro. The feature allows you to send messages using emergency services outside the cellular range. It is currently available to users in the U.S and Canada. Meanwhile, folks in France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. will have to wait until next month to get the same.

Recently, Apple said that it had to spend $450 million with U.S companies in order to get Emergency SOS via satellite rolling — with the majority of that money going to Globalstar, a Louisiana-based satellite operator. In an emergency, you can use the service by calling 911. Considering you are not in a cellular service region, a green SOS message button will appear saying “Emergency Text via Satellite.” After pressing the button, you will have to complete a multiple-choice questionnaire.

Read more
You’ve heard about the OnePlus 10 Pro, and now you can buy it
oneplus 10 pro what to expect how watch in green and black

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been given its U.S., European, U.K., and Indian launch. It’s one of the most talked-about smartphones of 2022, mostly because it has already been released in China and has been available there since the beginning of the year, while OnePlus has supplied a steady stream of information to keep the phone in the public consciousness ever since.

You’ll be able to pre-order the OnePlus 10 Pro through OnePlus’s online store and Amazon, plus it will get an exclusive release through the T-Mobile network in the U.S. There are two versions being made, but the release will be staggered. If you can’t wait then you can get a OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space for $899 immediately, or a 12GB/256GB version will follow in the near future.

Read more
Samsung partners with Best Buy for free same-day pickup
Samsung Galaxy S20 in black, blue, pink, and gray colors.

Samsung has expanded its recent partnership with Best Buy to offer same-day pickup for customers purchasing items from the Samsung online store. 

The new “Get it Today” service allows customers to purchase select Samsung products directly from the company’s website and arrange to pick them up for free within just a few hours at their local Best Buy. 

Read more