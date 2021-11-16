Samsung has expanded its recent partnership with Best Buy to offer same-day pickup for customers purchasing items from the Samsung online store.

The new “Get it Today” service allows customers to purchase select Samsung products directly from the company’s website and arrange to pick them up for free within just a few hours at their local Best Buy.

When placing your order, the nearest Best Buy location with stock available will be shown automatically based on your ZIP code. Clicking on this will let you browse other nearby Best Buy locations. Once you check out, you should receive an email letting you know you can head to your local Best Buy to pick up your order.

Although you could obviously just as easily visit a nearby Best Buy to make your purchase in person, the upside to Samsung’s new program is that you’ll be able to take advantage of exclusive Samsung deals and trade-in discounts, since you’re still placing your order directly with Samsung rather than Best Buy.

Samsung does offer free same-day delivery in Dallas and New York City, but it hasn’t said when or if it plans to expand that further across the U.S. So, for now, Get it Today is the only real option for most customers who want to place an order directly with Samsung and get their hands on it right away.

Still, it’s worth noting that Best Buy offers same-day delivery pretty much everywhere in the U.S., so the only real benefit to Samsung’s new program is for those who can get a much better deal by shopping directly — and those who don’t want to wait for shipping. It’s good timing, though, since Samsung has just opened up a few early Black Friday deals, and there will likely be more to come.

