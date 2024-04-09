The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is one of the newest and most popular additions to the Ring lineup, but it’s also quite expensive at $230. If you’re looking for an affordable alternative, you may have stumbled upon the Aqara G4. This device offers similar features as the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro yet clocks in at nearly half the price. But is it a good companion for your front door, or should you opt for the expensive Ring video doorbell?

From design and pricing to installation and available features, here’s a look at the Aqara G4 and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro to help you decide.

Design

Ring has a pretty standard formula for its video doorbell designs, and that continues with the Battery Doorbell Pro. The device has a chassis split into black on top and silver on the bottom, with the top half housing the camera unit and the bottom housing the doorbell button (which is surrounded by a blue LED).

The Aqara G4 isn’t quite as sleek, with an all-black design and massive doorbell button. The camera housing is also large and circular, so the device essentially looks like a black rectangle with two large circles contained inside. It’s not bad-looking — but it doesn’t compare to the premium look of the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro.

Winner: Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Installation

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is a wireless video doorbell, so you won’t have to deal with wiring or electrical connections. Simply charge its battery pack, decide where you want to mount it, and then link it with your smartphone. If you’d like continuous power, the unit does include connections for a traditional wired power source. It’s a similar story for the Aqara G4, as it offers both wireless and wired support, allowing you to choose the better option for your property.

Winner: Tie

Features and specs

Ring loaded the Battery Doorbell Pro with premium specs. Along with a 1536p resolution and 150-degree viewing angle, it offers two-way audio with enhanced noise cancellation, support for Quick Replies to respond to guests, Pre-Roll to capture extra footage during each motion event, and a quick-release battery pack that’s easy to charge. It also supports Bird’s Eye Zone, which is typically reserved for wired Ring products. This allows you to get detailed information about how motion approached your property.

The Aqara G4 isn’t quite as loaded, but it’s still ideal for most households. Its spec list includes a camera that captures 1080p footage, support for a local microSD card, custom ringtones, and a built-in siren.

Winner: Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Pricing and subscriptions

This is where the Aqara G4 starts to shine. The doorbell clocks in at just $120 and is often on sale for much less. That’s leagues better than the $230 of the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. The Aqara G4 also doesn’t require a monthly subscription, offering seven days of free cloud storage along with support for local storage on a microSD card. Ring users will want to pick up a Protect Plan, which starts at $5 per month and offers 180 days of video history along with several other features.

Winner: Aqara G4

Verdict

If you’re looking for a premium video doorbell, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is hard to beat. Along with its high-end specifications and easy installation process, it’s a good-looking video doorbell and leaves a great first impression on guests.

The Aqara G4, by comparison, is missing out on some key features — including an enhanced resolution and Bird’s Eye View. However, the lack of a monthly subscription is mighty compelling for frugal shoppers, and support for local storage via a microSD slot is a big selling point. So, if you’re interested in saving money and don’t mind missing out on some cool features, the Aqara G4 could be a great (and cheap) alternative to the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro.

