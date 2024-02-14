 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Check out these Ring video doorbell alternatives that don’t require a subscription

Jon Bitner
By

Ring is one of many companies that lock video doorbell features behind a monthly paywall. Unless you’re forking out cash every month, you won’t have full access to everything your device can offer. The brand also recently instituted a price hike — and some shoppers are so frustrated that they’ve started looking elsewhere for their security needs.

If that’s you, or if you’d like to find an easy way to cut down your spending this year, here’s a look at four Ring alternatives that don’t require a subscription. Some of these may offer optional subscriptions, but even if you don’t pay, you’ll have access to a wide range of features that aren’t free on Ring.

Recommended Videos

Eufy

A Eufy video doorbell installed near a door.
Eufy

With almost a dozen video doorbells in its catalog, Eufy is a great place to start your search. The brand offers wired and battery-powered units, as well as models that support 2K video capture. The Video Doorbell E340 is a particular standout, as it features 2K video capture along with dual cameras to capture both your guest’s face and packages at the foot of your door. Best of all, you’ll get full access to notifications and video recordings via local storage without a subscription fee.

Related

Aqara

The Aqara G4 installed near a door.
Aqara

The Aqara G4 isn’t quite as sleek as the products from Ring, but it offers just as many features. These include support for multiple smart home platforms, local facial recognition, seven days of free cloud storage, and both battery-powered and wired options. It even comes with a microSD card slot for local storage, so you won’t have to mess around with the cloud. Toss in a robust smartphone app, and it’s an easy recommendation for frugal shoppers.

Reolink

A Reolink doorbell installed near a blue door.
Reolink

Reolink offers a few video doorbells, but the affordable (and often on sale for under $100) Smart 2K Plus Wired Video Doorbell is probably the best pick for most homes. Featuring a camera that captures 2560×1920 resolution footage, support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, and custom motion zones, it’s surprisingly well-equipped for its price. Reolink does offer a cloud service for storage and rich notifications, but most other features are free to access.

Lorex

The Lorex doorbell installed on a home with blue siding.
Lorex

If you’re looking for a high-end video doorbell that doesn’t require a monthly subscription, Lorex should be at the top of your list. Its most compelling product is the Lorex 4K Wired Video Doorbell, which (as you’d expect) films in 4K — allowing it to offer video quality that’s better than that of most competitors. Its price tag is hefty at $200, but no monthly subscription is required to access its best features. This includes built-in storage with a preinstalled 32GB microSD card, two-way audio, a night-light, and a premium design. It also uses a feature known as Quick Response that lets you play prerecorded messages to your guests if you’re busy. Its wired connection is no more difficult to install than a normal doorbell, and it should work with most existing electrical setups. Give it a look if you want a luxurious alternative to Ring that doesn’t force you into a monthly subscription.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Bring the Grinch to your front door with new Ring Quick Replies
Tech of the Week Ring Grinch

Ring is getting into the holiday spirit this year by launching a slew of new Quick Replies for its video doorbells. Or rather, it's not getting into the holiday spirit, as all the Quick Replies are inspired by The Grinch.

Video doorbell owners can now check out six Grinch Quick Replies, voiced by James Austin Johnson from Saturday Night Live. These can be added to your device through the Ring app by navigating to the Devices menu and selecting your doorbell. Next, simply click Smart Responses and pick Quick Replies -- where you'll see all available options.

Read more
Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen vs. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 installed near a door.

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen is one of the newest additions to the Arlo roster. Available in two different formats (2K and HD), it's a versatile video doorbell that clocks in well below $150 regardless of which you opt for. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, meanwhile, is a premium product that carries a hefty price tag.

But does it justify the price tag? Or are you better off with the cheaper Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen? Here's a closer look at the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen to help you figure out which one is better for your smart home.
Pricing and monthly fees

Read more
New Wyze Video Doorbell v2 offers microSD card slot, 2K resolution for just $40
The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 installed near a front door.

Wyze is a popular destination for smart home shoppers seeking premium features on a budget, and the new Wyze Video Doorbell v2 might be its most enticing product yet. Not only does it capture 2K footage and offer free 12-second video recording, but it also features a microSD card slot for local storage -- all for just $40.

That's an impressive list considering its low price. The microSD card slot is the big selling point, as few products in this price range offer the coveted feature. Having a video doorbell with an onboard microSD slot means you can record continuous footage both day and night. When the sun goes down, it also offers color night vision for improved clarity.

Read more