 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Everything you need to know about the Ring Protect price hike

Jon Bitner
By

Ring recently announced it’s raising the price of the Ring Protect Basic subscription from $4 per month to $5 per month ($40 per year to $50 per year). The change doesn’t go into effect until March 11 — and customers have plenty of questions about the price hike ahead of its arrival. Thankfully, many of these questions have already been answered. There are a lot of caveats to the new pricing schedule, and there’s even a way to get the old 2023 pricing throughout the rest of 2024.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the Ring Protect price hike happening on March 11.

Recommended Videos

Renew before March 11 to keep your pricing the same

The Ring Pro 2 installed by a wooden door.
Ring

Since the new pricing doesn’t go into effect until March 11, any billing that happens before then is done at the old price. This means a yearly subscription that renews before March 11 will cost $40 instead of the new price of $50. In other words, that lets you continue using your Ring Protect Basic plan for the rest of 2024 at the same price as you paid in 2023. If it’s renewed after March 11, the new billing will kick in immediately.

Related

Ring Protect pricing isn’t changing for other plans

While the Ring Protect Basic plan is seeing a big price hike, the other Ring Protect Plans aren’t changing. This means you can get Ring Protect Plus for $10 per month ($100 per year) or Ring Protect Pro for $20 per month ($200 per year). Unfortunately, these largely cater to homes with multiple Ring devices, and if you just have a Ring doorbell, your cheapest option is sticking with Ring Protect Basic.

What happens if I decide to change to another Ring Protect Plan?

The Ring Elite installed on a wall.
Ring

Ring notes that you can switch plans at any time without any penalty. Whatever the pricing is for your plan at the time of your switch is what you’ll pay. But since no other plans are changing prices, upgrading to the Plus or Pro plan will continue to cost $10 or $20 per month. If you downgrade from Plus or Pro to Basic, you’ll pay $5 per month if you sign up on or after March 11 (sign up before, and you’ll pay $4 per month).

Download your videos if you plan on canceling Ring Protect Basic

When you cancel your Ring Protect plan, Ring deletes all your videos. If there are any clips you want to keep, be sure to download them. This can be done by opening the Ring app, navigating to the menu bar, and finding the History section. From here, you can select the Three dots icon next to the video you want to save, then select Share and Download.

What happens to Ring Alarm features if you cancel your Ring Protect plan?

The square Ring Alarm device, mounted on a wall.
Ring

Depending on when you purchased your Ring Alarm, different things will happen to it if you decide to cancel your Ring Protect plan. Homes that purchased a Ring Alarm before March 29, 2023, will be able to access in-app features with or without a subscription.

Homes that bought the device after March 29, 2023 will lose in-app features. However, you’ll still be able to arm or disarm the unit from the Ring Keypad after canceling your membership.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Tapo C120 vs. Ring Stick Up Cam Pro: is the expensive Ring security camera worth it?
The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro on display the 2023 Amazon Fall Devices and Services event.

The Tapo C120 and Ring Stick Up Cam Pro are both designed for use indoors and outdoors. Offering weatherproofing, impressive video resolution, and simple installation, the two products are great options for anyone seeking a versatile security camera. However, the two carry radically different price tags -- with the Ring security cam inching close to $200 and the Tapo C120 priced at less than $50.

But will the affordable C120 work for your home? Or should you spring for the premium Ring Stick Up Cam Pro? Here's a closer look at these two security cameras to help you decide.
Pricing and monthly fees

Read more
Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen vs. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 installed near a door.

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen is one of the newest additions to the Arlo roster. Available in two different formats (2K and HD), it's a versatile video doorbell that clocks in well below $150 regardless of which you opt for. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, meanwhile, is a premium product that carries a hefty price tag.

But does it justify the price tag? Or are you better off with the cheaper Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen? Here's a closer look at the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen to help you figure out which one is better for your smart home.
Pricing and monthly fees

Read more
New Wyze Video Doorbell v2 offers microSD card slot, 2K resolution for just $40
The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 installed near a front door.

Wyze is a popular destination for smart home shoppers seeking premium features on a budget, and the new Wyze Video Doorbell v2 might be its most enticing product yet. Not only does it capture 2K footage and offer free 12-second video recording, but it also features a microSD card slot for local storage -- all for just $40.

That's an impressive list considering its low price. The microSD card slot is the big selling point, as few products in this price range offer the coveted feature. Having a video doorbell with an onboard microSD slot means you can record continuous footage both day and night. When the sun goes down, it also offers color night vision for improved clarity.

Read more