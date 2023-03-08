 Skip to main content
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus offers improved battery life and new aspect ratio

Jon Bitner
By

Ring has amassed a sizable catalog of video doorbells over the years, and it’s adding another to its roster later this year with the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. Available to preorder today and shipping on April 5, the latest video doorbell builds on the legacy of Ring’s original battery-powered doorbell — offering heaps of great features, a reasonable price, and shockingly long battery life.

Battery life is always a concern with battery-powered video doorbells, as there’s nothing worse than having to constantly unplug and recharge your gear. Ring is hoping to make that process a bit less frustrating, as the Battery Doorbell Plus offers battery life that’s three times better than the original.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus installed outside a front door.

Installation is just as easy as always, as you won’t have to fuss with any wires or external power sources. Just mount the doorbell, connect it to your smartphone (or other smart home gadgets), and it’s ready to go.

Lengthy battery life is the big selling point of the Battery Doorbell Plus, but Ring didn’t stop there. The latest member of the video doorbell family also sports a new 1:1 aspect ratio and a 1536p resolution. That’s the highest HD resolution of any Ring battery doorbell, and the new aspect ratio should allow head-to-toe viewing that makes it easy to see not just people at your door but also packages left at your doorstep.

Installing a battery for the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus.

Everything else that makes Ring so popular — Motion Zones, Package Alerts, end-to-end encryption, and so on — can be found on the new Battery Doorbell Plus. And despite all the fancy features, it clocks in at a reasonable $180.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is available for preorder today on Amazon or the Ring online storefront, with shipping to begin on April 5.

Arlo Pro 4 vs. Arlo Pro 5S: which security camera comes out on top?
Jon Bitner
By Jon Bitner
February 7, 2023
The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

Arlo is responsible for two of the best smart security cameras on the market -- the Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Pro 5S. The Pro 5S clocks in at $250, while the older Pro 4 is a bit cheaper at $200. But is it really worth dropping an extra $50 to snag the newer Arlo Pro 5S? From video quality and built-in extras to power usage and more, here’s everything you need to know about the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S security cameras before making a purchase.
Resolution and night video

Both the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S capture footage with a resolution of up to 2K. They also support HDR, making most images crisp and easy to decipher. You’ll also benefit from color night vision and a 160-degree viewing angle. In other words, both security cameras produce high-end footage that’s easy on the eyes.

Anker finally admits to Eufy security camera issues
Jon Bitner
By Jon Bitner
February 1, 2023
Eufy Floodlight Camera 2 Pro turned on and installed on side of building.

Anker, the parent company of Eufy, has officially admitted that its line of security cameras was not as secure as previously thought. Its products were said to use end-to-end encryption for recorded video footage -- but it turns out that wasn’t always the case.

In late 2022, it was discovered that Eufy cameras had a bit of a privacy issue. Using the VLC media player, a Eufy user managed to access video through the cloud that was supposedly only stored locally. There were also reports as far back as 2021 of folks viewing camera feeds of strangers, although Eufy chalked that up to a bug that impacted only a small number of products.

Samsung SmartThings gets Matter support on iOS
Jon Bitner
By Jon Bitner
January 31, 2023
The Matter logo on a colorful background.

Matter continues to make headlines as we slowly roll through 2023. In the latest news, Samsung is bringing the Matter interoperability standard to the SmartThings iOS app. As long as your iPhone and SmartThings app are up to date, you’ll be able to enjoy full Matter support for the popular smart home controller.

Companies have been eager to roll out Matter to their devices and software, with Amazon and Google launching big updates at the tail end of 2022 that brought support to hot products such as the Echo Dot and Nest Hub Max. Now, it seems Samsung is joining the club.

