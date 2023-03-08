Ring has amassed a sizable catalog of video doorbells over the years, and it’s adding another to its roster later this year with the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. Available to preorder today and shipping on April 5, the latest video doorbell builds on the legacy of Ring’s original battery-powered doorbell — offering heaps of great features, a reasonable price, and shockingly long battery life.

Battery life is always a concern with battery-powered video doorbells, as there’s nothing worse than having to constantly unplug and recharge your gear. Ring is hoping to make that process a bit less frustrating, as the Battery Doorbell Plus offers battery life that’s three times better than the original.

Installation is just as easy as always, as you won’t have to fuss with any wires or external power sources. Just mount the doorbell, connect it to your smartphone (or other smart home gadgets), and it’s ready to go.

Lengthy battery life is the big selling point of the Battery Doorbell Plus, but Ring didn’t stop there. The latest member of the video doorbell family also sports a new 1:1 aspect ratio and a 1536p resolution. That’s the highest HD resolution of any Ring battery doorbell, and the new aspect ratio should allow head-to-toe viewing that makes it easy to see not just people at your door but also packages left at your doorstep.

Everything else that makes Ring so popular — Motion Zones, Package Alerts, end-to-end encryption, and so on — can be found on the new Battery Doorbell Plus. And despite all the fancy features, it clocks in at a reasonable $180.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is available for preorder today on Amazon or the Ring online storefront, with shipping to begin on April 5.

