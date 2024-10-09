Ring has revealed a new AI-powered feature called Smart Video Search that’s currently being tested in public beta. The goal is to make it easier than ever to find specific moments in your video history by allowing you to enter a text description of an event, which will then be used to scour your motion events for a clip that matches your input.

Smart Video Search uses a combination of Ring AI and Visual Language Modeling (VLM) to quickly search your video history based on a text description. For example, if you search for “red bicycle in the driveway,” your Ring app will automatically pull up any clips that feature — you guessed it — a red bike in your driveway.

Ring says the feature can search for anything related to “animals, locations, packages, people, time, vehicles, weather, and even activities like jumping, running, playing, or riding.”

Essentially, it should be easier than ever to find a specific clip. Gone are the days of scrolling through hundreds of motion events. Instead, you can just type in a description of the event and get a list of matches.

That’s an impressive feature, and it sounds like Ring is taking its time to make sure it’s working properly before rolling it out to the masses. Smart Video Search will first be available to select customers in public beta as of today.

On November 5, you’ll find Smart Video Search available to Ring Home Premium subscribers for $20 per month. The feature will work across all Ring video doorbells and cameras.