Bring holiday cheer to your front door with Vivint’s seasonal Winter Chimes

By
A gingerbread version of the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro.
Vivint

Thanksgiving has come and gone — which means the holiday season has officially begun. And if you need help getting into the holiday spirit, Vivint has just released a long list of Winter Doorbell Chimes and Approach Chimes for the Doorbell Camera Pro. All the chimes are free to use for members, and they’ll be available through January 2.

Anyone throwing a holiday party will love the quirky new chimes, as they offer a bit of festive flair for guests coming to your front door. Doorbell Chimes play when the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is rung, while Approach Chimes activate as soon as a guest gets near your front door. Here’s a look at all the new seasonal tones available to Vivint members:

Doorbell Chimes

  • Deck the Halls
  • Dreidel! Dreidel! Dreidel!
  • Ho! Ho! Ho!
  • Jingle Bells
  • Winter Wonderland
  • A Merry Christmas
  • Sugar Plum Fairy
  • Joy to the World

Approach Chimes

  • Deck the Halls
  • Dreidel! Dreidel! Dreidel!
  • Ho! Ho! Ho!
  • Happy Holidays
  • Jingle Bells
  • Winter Wonderland
  • Land of Sweets
  • Joy to the World

Getting these activated on your Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is simple. Just launch the app, then slect the Cameras icon from the menu. From here, select the Gear icon and find your doorbell. You’ll then see an option for Holiday Chimes, which can be toggled on or off. You’ll also be able to modify the activation zone for your Approach Chime, ensuring it doesn’t activate too frequently.

Unlike many smart home security products, Vivint isn’t exactly a DIY solution. Instead, it offers a more premium alternative for folks who don’t want to worry about piecing together their system and would rather have an expert craft the best setup for them. Our Vivint review found it to be a sophisticated solution to home security — and now with these new chimes, it’s pretty festive too.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
