 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Ring’s Holiday Quick Replies return next week with the Grinch

By
A cartoon drawing of the Grinch leaning on a Ring Video Doorbell.
Ring

Thanksgiving is still on the horizon, but that’s not stopping Ring from getting into the holiday spirit. Starting next week, customers will have access to six seasonal Grinch Quick Replies. Voiced by James Austin Johnson from Saturday Night Live, these offer a fun way to greet visitors with prerecorded messages. All Ring video doorbells (except first-generation models) support the Quick Replies.

The six Quick Replies are spread across two groups — one group asks your visitors to leave a message, and the other lets them know you’ll be right with them. Getting the Grinch to answer your Ring Doorbell is pretty easy, as you’ll just need to use your mobile companion app. Dive into the Devices menu, find your doorbell, then select Smart Responses. This is where you’ll find all available Quick Replies.

Recommended Videos

Interested in adding a Grinch Quick Reply to your door? Here’s a look at the six dialogue options available for both types of Quick Replies.

Related

Be Right There

  • “Huh? A Visitor? To THIS house? MAX! Should I scare them away? (dog barks) Ughhh fine … you’re no fun. They’ll be right there.”
  • “Oh thank goodness. They’re trying to make me sing songs and bake cookies in there. Me! The Grinch! But now that you’re here — you can do it! They’ll be right there, don’t you move!”
  • “OooooOoOoo!! Look who it is! Are you stopping by for a bit of festive cheer? Yeah WHATEVER. Yuck. Unfortunately, there is plenty of cheer to go around, but now you can have my portion! They’ll be there in a bit. Enjoy!”

Leave A Message

  • “OK, hello? Hi. (coughing) Seems like there’s a bit of a SnAFuuuUuuUU with the Roast Beast in there. Woo that is stinging my eyes! (sniffs) TOO MUCH WHO-SAUCE! Sorry, please leave a message.”
  • “Hello, It’s the Grinch — what do you want? No! Don’t answer that. Instead, please leave a message after the weird sound I’m about to make: (makes sound) OOOEEOWWUUNNGG.”
  • “(Horrified) Oh my… Oh my word … there’s just so much paper, and tape, and bows, and smiling. So much laughter! I’ve gotta get out of here! Leave them a message!”

If you had a Ring Doorbell in 2023, you’ll notice that these are the same Quick Replies made available last November. Still, it’s cool to see Ring bringing them back again this year — even if a few new phrases would have been nice.

The Grinch Quick Replies will be available on Ring Video Doorbells from November 25 through December 26. In the market for a new video doorbell? Check out our guide to the best video doorbells, which is dominated by Ring, Google, Wyze, and Arlo.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The latest Philips smart lock can read your palm to open your front door
The Philips Palm Reader smart lock on a blue door.

Philips just launched a slew of new products, headlined by the Philips Home Access 5000 Series Palm Recognition Smart Lock. The device works not just with a physical key, PIN code, or Philips mobile app, but also with the built-in palm scanner -- making it one of the most futuristic smart locks of 2024.

According to Philips, the scanner works by tracking "unique palm vein patterns," making it nearly impossible to hack and offering families an ultra-secure way to lock their front door. Setup is just as easy as most other smart locks, thanks to built-in Wi-Fi so you can get up and running without the need for a secondary bridge. It also works with voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Read more
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam vs. Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): Which is the better security camera?
The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam on a wooden shelf.

One of the newest members of the Ring family is the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, offering a 360-degree view of your home. It's certainly a nifty indoor security camera, but since it’s a bit more expensive than the existing Indoor Cam (2nd Gen), you might be wondering which is best for your smart home.

Thankfully, it's hard to go wrong with either. Both products are great at protecting your home, and both are likely to last for years before running into issues. But if you're trying to get the most out of your purchase, here's a complete look at the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam and Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) to help you decide which is better for your needs.
Pricing and monthly fees

Read more
Blink Mini 2 vs. Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In: Which budget security camera is best for you?
The Blink Mini 2 placed on two books.

Blink and Ring are two of the best-known security companies, and they're responsible for many of the best security cameras on the market. The Blink Mini 2 and the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In are popular choices for frugal shoppers, as they carry reasonable price tags, yet offer most of the features you'd expect from a well-rounded camera. But if you only need one, which is right for you -- the Blink Mini 2 or the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In? Here's a look at both to help you decide.
Pricing and monthly fees

The Blink Mini 2 is one of the most affordable security cameras money can buy. It clocks in at just $40, though Blink often slashes its price to just $30. If you'd like to use the camera outside, you can bundle in the Weather Resistant Adapter for a total of $50.  The Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In is more expensive at $100, though with the launch of the Stick Up Cam Pro, it's typically available for $70.

Read more