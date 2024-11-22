Thanksgiving is still on the horizon, but that’s not stopping Ring from getting into the holiday spirit. Starting next week, customers will have access to six seasonal Grinch Quick Replies. Voiced by James Austin Johnson from Saturday Night Live, these offer a fun way to greet visitors with prerecorded messages. All Ring video doorbells (except first-generation models) support the Quick Replies.

The six Quick Replies are spread across two groups — one group asks your visitors to leave a message, and the other lets them know you’ll be right with them. Getting the Grinch to answer your Ring Doorbell is pretty easy, as you’ll just need to use your mobile companion app. Dive into the Devices menu, find your doorbell, then select Smart Responses. This is where you’ll find all available Quick Replies.

Interested in adding a Grinch Quick Reply to your door? Here’s a look at the six dialogue options available for both types of Quick Replies.

Be Right There

“Huh? A Visitor? To THIS house? MAX! Should I scare them away? (dog barks) Ughhh fine … you’re no fun. They’ll be right there.”

“Oh thank goodness. They’re trying to make me sing songs and bake cookies in there. Me! The Grinch! But now that you’re here — you can do it! They’ll be right there, don’t you move!”

“OooooOoOoo!! Look who it is! Are you stopping by for a bit of festive cheer? Yeah WHATEVER. Yuck. Unfortunately, there is plenty of cheer to go around, but now you can have my portion! They’ll be there in a bit. Enjoy!”

Leave A Message

“OK, hello? Hi. (coughing) Seems like there’s a bit of a SnAFuuuUuuUU with the Roast Beast in there. Woo that is stinging my eyes! (sniffs) TOO MUCH WHO-SAUCE! Sorry, please leave a message.”

“Hello, It’s the Grinch — what do you want? No! Don’t answer that. Instead, please leave a message after the weird sound I’m about to make: (makes sound) OOOEEOWWUUNNGG.”

“(Horrified) Oh my… Oh my word … there’s just so much paper, and tape, and bows, and smiling. So much laughter! I’ve gotta get out of here! Leave them a message!”

If you had a Ring Doorbell in 2023, you’ll notice that these are the same Quick Replies made available last November. Still, it’s cool to see Ring bringing them back again this year — even if a few new phrases would have been nice.

The Grinch Quick Replies will be available on Ring Video Doorbells from November 25 through December 26. In the market for a new video doorbell? Check out our guide to the best video doorbells, which is dominated by Ring, Google, Wyze, and Arlo.