Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen vs. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen is one of the newest additions to the Arlo roster. Available in two different formats (2K and HD), it’s a versatile video doorbell that clocks in well below $150 regardless of which you opt for. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, meanwhile, is a premium product that carries a hefty price tag.

But does it justify the price tag? Or are you better off with the cheaper Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen? Here’s a closer look at the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen to help you figure out which one is better for your smart home.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and monthly fees

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen starts at $80 for the HD version and $130 for the 2K version. Beyond one recording in HD resolution and the other filming in 2K resolution, they’re virtually identical. They’re supported by Arlo Secure, which costs $5 per month for a basic membership. This grants you access to cloud saves, smart notifications, and other sought-after features.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is much more expensive than both versions of the Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen, clocking in at an eye-watering $250. To unlock all its features, you’ll need a Ring Protect subscription, which starts at $4 per month and allows your video doorbell to save video history for up to 180 days and provide you with smart notifications.

Design and installation

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen looks like most other video doorbells in the Arlo lineup. This means it has a sophisticated white and black color palette and a pill-shaped design. The front is almost entirely black, while the sides are white. A glowing white ring appears around the doorbell button when activated. By all accounts, it’s a sleek device.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, meanwhile, follows Ring’s standard video doorbell format. This includes a silver frame with a black interior — which houses the camera and doorbell button. When pressed, a blue ring appears around the button. Like the Arlo product, the Video Doorbell Pro 2 looks premium (as it should, considering its price).

Installation is a bit different across the two products, with the Ring doorbell requiring a wired setup. The Arlo video doorbell offers both a wired and battery option, giving you more versatility when it comes to where (and how) you install it. Both Arlo and Ring require you to download their accompanying smartphone app to complete your setup.

Resolution and night vision

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen films in 2K or HD resolutions, depending on which model you choose. The 2K version records in up to 1944 x 1944, while the HD version films in 1536 x 1536. Both video doorbells use a 180-degree viewing angle, which captures a large portion of your porch — both vertically and horizontally. At night, they record in black and white.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 records in 1536p HD+ with HDR support. It does, however, also offer HDR support, which creates surprisingly vibrant images. It also supports color night vision to capture impressive details in dark environments. It also uses a wide viewing angle, with a 150-degree field of view horizontally and vertically.

Features and spec list

Arlo loaded the Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen with features. This includes two-way audio with noise-reducing microphones, 12x digital zoom, built-in quick replies, and a built-in siren. It’ll also get up to four months of battery life — which falls a bit behind other cameras such as the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell. If you’re looking to sync it with the rest of your smart home, the doorbell is compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 offers two-way audio with enhanced sound, support for the unique 3D Motion Detection feature, pre-roll video previews, quick replies, and built-in Alexa greetings. The big selling point is its 3D Motion Detection, however, as it allows you to pinpoint exact movements and sounds with shocking accuracy — a feature that’s only found on a handful of Ring products.

Is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 worth it?

The typical household will probably be best served by the affordable Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen. Both the 2K and HD formats offer everything you need in a video doorbell yet clocks in at a reasonable price. They also film in resolutions that are equal to or better than the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 — and the option to use wired or battery setups makes them ideal for all households.

However, if you need the absolute best in protection, spring for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. It’s quite a bit more expensive, but its access to color night vision and 3D Motion Detection make it hard to beat. These essentially give you more ways to keep track of who is at your front door, and if you have a bunch of visitors or privacy concerns, you’ll love its detailed reports.

Editors' Recommendations