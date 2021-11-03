Swann has long been a name in the home security space, but now the company is taking its first steps into the smart home arena with the introduction of two products: The SwannBuddy Video Doorbell and the Swann Alert Sensors.

The SwannBuddy Video Doorbell is designed for people who0 want DIY home security, and it works whether you’re in your own home, in an apartment, or even for a small business. The SwannBuddy Video Doorbell works with both iOS and Android, and comes with a lot of different features like two-way talk, night vision, and both heat and motion sensing.

The doorbell is completely wireless, which makes it ideal for use in an apartment complex. It has a long battery life and streams video at 1080p. With a 110-degree viewing angle and an equally wide vertical view that lets you see packages, you’ll be able to keep an eye on your deliveries this holiday season and beyond. The SwannBuddy Video Doorbell includes free local storage, as well as cloud backup. It also features a chime unit that can play up to six different tones to let you know you have a visitor.

The SwannBuddy Video Doorbell is available for purchase today from Swann, as well as select retailers, for $150.

Swann’s new lineup of sensors includes a window and door sensor to pick up movement at points of entry into your home, a passive infrared (PIR) Motion Alert Sensor to look for both heat and movement, and a Leak Alert Sensor to detect water leaks or floods. There is also an Indoor Siren with a variety of different alert and warning sounds, adjustable volume levels, and optional flashing lights. All of these sensors connect through Wi-Fi to the Swann Security app.

The sensors are also wireless and use either AA or AAA batteries. No hub is needed. Swann designed these devices to be an affordable point of entry into the Swann ecosystem; while you can invest in only a single sensor, you can also expand to multiple others to fit your own needs.

All of the sensors are available for purchase today at a range of prices:

Indoor Siren: $50

Leak Alert Sensor: $25

Motion Alert Sensor: $28

Window/Door Alert Sensor: $25

Swann also offers multiple packs of sensors to reduce the cost of buying each individually.

