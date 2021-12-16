Today, Comcast announced the availability of its new Xfinity Home Video Doorbell. The doorbell will provide added security and peace of mind during this holiday season, especially when more people are expected to do their holiday shopping online this year. With all those packages being delivered and family and friends passing by the front door, an intelligent and secure doorbell will be necessary.

Xfinity aims to curb the worry by providing their Home Video Doorbell to customers and integrating it seamlessly into Xfinity Home Systems. In addition, the Xfinity Home ecosystem includes other smart home devices, such as security cameras, xFi, and mobile apps. “We make it easy, for instance, for a homeowner to view the in-app video feed to see who is at the door or to check to see if a package has been delivered,” said Matthew Ecker, VP of Consumer Services.

The Xfinity Home Video Doorbell includes a variety of features that will improve home security, such as:

High Definition Video Quality : The Xfinity Video Doorbell shows footage at a 4:3 aspect ratio, allowing you to get an excellent head-to-toe view of your front door and surroundings. The video is clear, day or night.

Two Way Audio : You’ll be able to interact with people at your front door within the Xfinity app, even when not at home. Customers will also receive notifications when someone is at the door through the app, as well as on their TVs through : You’ll be able to interact with people at your front door within the Xfinity app, even when not at home. Customers will also receive notifications when someone is at the door through the app, as well as on their TVs through X1 or Flex when someone rings the doorbell.

Motion Alerts : Customers can set specific zones around their front door area so that the Doorbell will only alert them when someone is in those particular areas.

Smart Home Integration : The Xfinity Home Doorbell will integrate into the Xfinity Home app, where customers are already able to pull up video clips from their other Xfinity devices. They can arm and disarm their whole home security using the app, including the doorbell.

Advanced Cybersecurity: Xfinity customers with Xfinity xFi will have all their home security devices protected from cybersecurity threats. This feat is accomplished through Comcast’s xFi Advanced Security and is a free feature for all applicable customers.

The Xfinity Home Video Doorbell is available now through professional installation with the Xfinity Home Pro Protection or Pro Protection Plus plans for a one-time price of $120, or $5 per month for 24 months. It will be available to Xfinity Home Self Protection customers early next year.

