 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best smart outdoor flood lights

Simon Sage
By

Having big, powerful lights outside your home is great for security and makes your larger spaces usable at night. Add in some connectivity, and you can have those lights flipping on just when you need them, and pull off a few other cool tricks. Here are our picks for some energy-efficient smart flood lights that check all the boxes.

Philips Hue Welcome Home Floodlight

Hue Welcome Home Floodlight

Bring on the color
Jump to details
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Ring Floodlight Camera

Security first
Jump to details
Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Wide vision
Jump to details
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight

Siren song
Jump to details
Ustellar Smart Outdoor LED Security Light

Ustellar Smart Outdoor LED Security Light

Bright on a budget
Jump to details
Philips Hue Floodlight installed on side of house.
Best Buy

Hue Welcome Home Floodlight

Bring on the color

Pros
  • Matured native apps
  • Rich ecosystem of other apps and accessories
  • High brightness
Cons
  • Requires bridge
  • Some difficulties installing

Philips Hue remains one of the biggest players in the smart lighting space with good reason. A steady stream of new software features, a wide range of form factors, and consistent performance puts them among the best options available.

The base model of the Welcome Outdoor Floodlight comes in a warm 2700K white, but there's a Discovery model that has all of the snazzy colors you've come to expect from smart lights. That color model can pump out 2,250 lumens at 4,000K, which should be plenty to cover your yard. A separate motion sensor accessory can help automate the lights triggering, though the mobile app has geofencing as an alternative. The usual connections to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant are intact for hands-free activation. The IP44 water protection should keep it safe from rainfall and other weather.

Philips Hue Welcome Home Floodlight

Hue Welcome Home Floodlight

Bring on the color
Ring Floodlight Camera at night

Ring Floodlight Camera

Security first

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Adjustable mounting
  • Has color night vision
  • Has 3D motion detection
  • Loud two-way talk with noise cancellation
  • Customizable motion zones
Cons
  • Needs subscription for full features
  • No local storage
  • Lights are not replaceable

For those concerned primarily about security, Ring has a floodlight with a built-in camera and motion detector.

A special "3D" motion detection feature helps you monitor visitors from a bird's eye view of your property, and two-way audio gives you the chance to say "hi" if you want. The robust mobile app provides live notifications when motion is detected and for a small monthly fee, Ring can save your footage in the cloud. The lights themselves are ample for just about any large area around the home. They operate at 3,000K and produce 2,000 lumens of brightness.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Ring Floodlight Camera

Security first
eufy floodlight cam 2 pro review lifestyle
Eufy

Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Wide vision

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Excellent video quality
  • Great motion tracking
  • A powerful companion app
  • No subscription required
Cons
  • Hardwired only
  • Only 8GB of internal storage (no cloud option)

The Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro gets big points for having three bright panels and a 360-degree camera. This design provides a broad view of everything that's happening nearby.

Once you've set up the Floodlight Cam 2 Pro from Eufy, the light panels collectively blast out 3,000 lumens. It boasts IP65 weatherproofing to deal with cold, dust, and rain. The camera won't record all day but will kick in with motion detection, then it can save the footage locally or to network-attached storage. On the smart assistant side, Alexa and Google platforms are both supported, but no love for Apple HomeKit just yet.

Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Wide vision
best smart security cameras of ces 2020 arlo pro 3 flood light on white house

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight

Siren song

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • 160-degree field of view
  • Bright floodlight
  • Smart A.I. for detection
Cons
  • Siren is on the quiet side
  • Some video distortion

The Arlo Pro 3 is another floodlight with an integrated camera system but is set apart with an 80dB siren system.

The light emits 2,000 lumens which can be bumped up to 3,000 with the optional magnetic charging cable. It's otherwise designed to be totally wire-free for easy installation. Without the cable, the battery is able to last six months on a single charge. All of the major smart assistants are supported, so you can toggle the lights at a moment's notice.

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight

Siren song
Ustellar floodlight mounted on side of house.
Ustellar

Ustellar Smart Outdoor LED Security Light

Bright on a budget

Pros
  • Affordable
  • Extra-bright
  • Easy installation
Cons
  • Motion sensor is finnicky
  • Short Wi-Fi range

For those looking to save a few bucks and who don't need a full camera system built in, the Ustellar Smart Outdoor LED Security Light covers all the basics.

Three adjustable panels provide 5,000 lumens of light, tunable in light to warm color range. The motion sensor can trigger from action out to 60 feet An IP65 waterproof rating ensures it can handle the outdoors, while a mobile app and voice assistant compatibility gives you access to functions easily.

Ustellar Smart Outdoor LED Security Light

Ustellar Smart Outdoor LED Security Light

Bright on a budget

Editors' Recommendations

Meet the real cats that inspired Stray’s feline hero

An orange cat sits in a sunbeam.

Best Prime Day Deals 2022: 30 early deals you can shop today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

The best video game consoles for 2022

A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

How to find and install Netflix Games

Netflix Gaming promo showing mobile, tablet, and desktop menus.

‘Wordle’ today, July 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#386)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Dreaming Walls review: A haunting ode to the Chelsea Hotel

dreaming walls review dreamimg 3

Should Christian Bale’s Dark Knight rise again in a fourth movie?

Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight Rises

How to watch the first launch of a new European rocket on Thursday

Vega-C on pad VV21 livery artist's impression.

Best Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Prices from $98

Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.

The International Space Station has a new way to dispose of trash

iss trash disposal nanoracks gmt184 ehdc3 files 1157

The best capture cards for 2022: Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

An Elgato 4K60 Pro capture card in a gaming rig.

Perseverance rover scoops up a sample from Mars’ Jezero delta

The drill hole where Perseverance collected its 9th sample.

NASA’s CAPSTONE satellite maneuver sends spacecraft on its way to lunar orbit

nasa cubesat lunar orbit capstone 2 1