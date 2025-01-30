25 last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that will arrive in time (and are still impressive)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher and High-Velocity Hair Dryer Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker adidas Women's Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal Hyperice Vyper 3 Vibrating Foam Roller Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven SANSUI 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor Preserved Roses by Glamour Boutique Heart-Shaped Neon Lights (2-Pack) BowFlex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Shaker & Spoon Gift Subscription Stich Fix Gift Card DoorDash Gift Card The Bouqs Co. Garden Stroll Bouquet Chloe Ladies Eau De Parfum Spray Patricia Nash Leather Josie Camera Crossbody Freshcut Paper Cupid's Valentine Pop-Up Card BEST GUY Travel Coffee Mug Ana Luisa Puffed Heart Necklace Mermaid Pink Makeup Train Case Gund “I Love You” Teddy Bear Godiva Chocolatier Heritage Collection Belgian Chocolate Gift Box Viral Vogue Wearable Blanket Hoodie For Couples LAFCO New York Blush Rose Candle Last Crumb The Core Cookie Collection Hanna Andersson Playful Hearts Pajamas

Your significant other may have told you they don't want anything big for Valentine's Day, but that doesn't mean they don't want something. And if you've waited until now to get a gift, you're in good company. The internet has made getting last-minute Valentine's Day gifts a total cinch, whether you just want a luxury tech gift, a trendy piece of jewelry, or a whole damn pizza oven. (And yes, we will advocate for pizza ovens as last-minute Valentine's Day gifts.)

Why stop at getting something for your partner? Get some soft pajamas for the kids, fresh flowers for mom, and a frozen drink machine for yourself—er, the household—while you're at it. Most of our picks for last-minute Valentine's Day will arrive on your doorstep via Amazon Prime's next-day shipping, but there are a few from other sites that offer lightning-fast delivery.

Another great route? Gift cards and subscription gifts. We know, we know, they don't exactly scream, "I thought this out weeks in advance," but who cares? It's better than pulling something out of the re-gifting closet.

Best for the Hair Guru

Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher and High-Velocity Hair Dryer

You know how Shark makes some of the most effective vacuums known to man? Yeah, they applied that same grade-A technology to hair dryers and created the SpeedStyle, which dries and restores natural shine to straight or wavy hair in minutes. Best of all, gift wrap options are available and Amazon can do same-day delivery in many major metropolitan areas.

For the Whole Family

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker

Not one but two members of the Digital Trends commerce team have raved about the Ninja SLUSHi, calling it a "total game-changer." Don't be fooled by its ability to produce a perfect strawberry daiquiri; it's great for nonalcoholic drinks, as well. In fact, it'll turn just about anything into a slushie: chocolate milk, apple cider, soda — our team tried it all.

For the Queen of Slides

adidas Women's Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal

"I have too many slides," said no one in the year 2025. Slides are the shoe of the moment, and Adidas makes a ridiculously popular version with ridiculously fast shipping to match. They're trendy, they're relatively cheap, and they come in tons of colors. Done.

If the Gym Staffers Know Them By Name

Hyperice Vyper 3 Vibrating Foam Roller

Does your loved one hit the gym a few times a week? This vibrating foam roller from Hyperice will completely transform their pre- and post-workout experience. Weighing under 3 pounds, the Vyper 3 is "incomparable" to traditional foam rollers, according to one Digital Trends staffer who tested it firsthand. "Stretching is a massive part of my workouts to aid recovery," they said. "The Vyper improved my warmup and recovery tenfold. Portable and powerful, this makes me never want to use a normal foam roller again!"

If Their Sourdough Starter's Still Alive

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven

Those of us with a nearly five-year-old sourdough starter in their fridge — raises hand — need to embrace the potential bubbly crusts that await them with the Ooni Volt 12. It's Ooni's first and only indoor pizza oven, ideal for those lacking outdoor space. This bad boy reaches up to 850 degrees and can cook a pizza in 90 seconds. 90 seconds! You could toss a pizza in and by the time you've picked what to watch on Netflix, it's done. In fact, you'd better know what you want to watch. 90 seconds is a crazy-short amount of time.

For the Gamer

SANSUI 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

The biggest misconception about Valentine's Day is that gifts have to be traditionally romantic: flowers, candy, and the like. In reality, maybe your significant other's idea of "romance" isn't a box of chocolates, it's a gaming monitor that will improve their Marvel: Rivals nights. This 27-inch option from Sansui displays vibrant colors and has an impressive response time.

SANSUI 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor For the Gamer

Preserved Roses by Glamour Boutique

A fresh bouquet is hard to beat, but a heart-shaped box of preserved roses is unequivocally romantic. Choose from four sizes options and roses of every color in the rainbow. And yes, these are real roses preserved in nontoxic chemicals — even the blue ones! (Alright, those are dyed, but still.)

Best for the Teenage Daughter

Heart-Shaped Neon Lights (2-Pack)

Parents looking for Valentine's Day gifts for teens, look no further than this pair of neon lights. They'll most definitely be featured on her story that day and you'll get credit for being the coolest parent on the block without giving off, "Hello, fellow kids" vibes.

Heart-Shaped Neon Lights (2-Pack) Best for the Teenage Daughter

What They'll Actually Use

BowFlex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Valentine's Day is all about getting your heart rate up, right? Well, there's more than one way to do that. Give them something they'll actually use beyond Feburary 14 with a set of BowFlex's über-popular SelectTech 552s. The OG adjustable dumbbells will keep their blood pumping and ensure they stick with whatever New Year's fitness resolutions they made.

A Subscription Box You'll Both Love

Shaker & Spoon Gift Subscription

Even the most impressive home bartenders can fall into a bit of a rut sometimes. Get their creative juices flowing — sometimes with literal juice — with a monthly subscription to Shaker & Spoon. Each box will teach them a few new cocktails, ranging from classic concoctions to inspired seasonal selections.

If You're Too Scared to Get Clothes

Stich Fix Gift Card

Clothes can be a wonderful gift, sometimes you just need a little help picking them out — that's where Stitch Fix comes in. Your giftee will take a personal style quiz, get matched with a real (human) stylist, then start getting clothes in the mail. Some might be wardrobe staples while others will push the limits a bit; they can keep or send back as much as they want.

Best for Hungry People

DoorDash Gift Card

I've gotten clothes I never wore and gadgets I never figured out, but I've never gotten a DoorDash gift card I didn't use within a week of receipt. This is the perfect gift to encourage some cozy date nights at home, just let them pick the restaurant.

Best for Traditionalists

The Bouqs Co. Garden Stroll Bouquet

No one does flowers quite like The Bouqs Co. They work with local florists to ensure your giftee gets an overwhelmingly gorgeous bouquet on time with nary a browning petal in sight. The "Garden Stroll" arrangement is sweet and feminine without being too romantic, making it the ideal choice for a relationship at any stage.

For the Scent-Obsessed

Chloe Ladies Eau De Parfum Spray

Perfume can be a tricky world to navigate. If you're confident that you want to go with a scent, Chloé is as safe a bet as it gets. Get it on its own — QVC has a rush shipping option — or go for partner of the year and pair it with one of the brand's beloved bags.

If She Can Never Have Too Many Bags

Patricia Nash Leather Josie Camera Crossbody

Speaking of bags (and QVC), this Patricia Nash bag is about to be her new favorite crossbody. Embellished with a timeless floral pattern, it's fashionable for every season and holds way more than one might think.

Best for Moms and Grandmas

Freshcut Paper Cupid's Valentine Pop-Up Card

Turn to Freshcut Paper for cards that aren't just, well, cards. These impressive fold-out arrangements look great propped up on a table or desk and will last way longer than a bouquet. If your giftee isn't one for pink and red, opt for one of the brand's many other cards.

Best for the Tech Guy

BEST GUY Travel Coffee Mug

Get it? Like Best Buy. Amazon is so clever these days.

If She Always Chooses Jewlery

Ana Luisa Puffed Heart Necklace

You may think she has enough jewelry, but there's always room for another necklace in the velvet box! Ana Luisa is a favorite amongst jewelry gals because their pieces are well made and the price points are reasonable. This puffed heart necklace is new for 2025 and it'll go well with any other gold pieces in her collection.

Best for Girls

Mermaid Pink Makeup Train Case

Here's the great thing about a train case: It can be used for anything. This durable box can be filled with art supplies, makeup, hair accessories, tiny doll clothes, even mini dinosaurs. In fact, you should probably stock it full of some fun stuff before you give it to her.

Best for Their First Valentine's Day

Gund “I Love You” Teddy Bear

Gund makes the softest teddy bears around. These have a huge selection of bears, but this one is spot-on for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for a baby. (Or anyone, really.)

If They Insist on Chocolate

Godiva Chocolatier Heritage Collection Belgian Chocolate Gift Box

If you're going with chocolate, Godiva is a classic choice. You can get a box overnighted, top it with a card, and you're good to go.

For the Couch Potato

Viral Vogue Wearable Blanket Hoodie For Couples

If you're planning to stay home on Valentine's Day, you may as well cuddle up under the same blanket. Pro: It comes with hoods and pockets. Con: You'll both have to get up to refill the popcorn bucket.

If They Love a Scented Candle

LAFCO New York Blush Rose Candle

Please don't go to the nearest big-box store for a candle; there are so many sickly sweet scents out there that the chances of ending up with something headache-inducing is too great. Rely on LAFCO for a pleasantly scented candle to light on Valentine's night, whether you go with Rose Blush or another option.

If Their Love Language Is Cookies

Last Crumb The Core Cookie Collection

If you order by Febuary 12, you can get a box of coveted Last Crumb cookies shipped straight to your doorstep. These buttery wonders are famous for being the most luxurious cookies available for delivery. Your giftee will be hard-pressed to find one they don't absolutely love in the Core Collection, which includes The Madonna (aka peanut butter), The James Dean (aka Oreo milkshake), and Everything But the Candles (aka birthday cake).

For the Kids

Hanna Andersson Playful Hearts Pajamas

Don't panic-order some cheap family pajamas from Amazon. Instead, pay the next-day shipping fee for the softest, stretchiest pajamas that kids will actually want to wear. Hanna Andersson has a variety of cute prints, including their 2025 Valentine's Day collection. Grab pairs for babies, toddlers, kids, and adults.