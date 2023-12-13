 Skip to main content
Best subscription gifts: Meal kits, personal shopping, and streaming

Andrew Morrisey
By

Something tangible doesn’t necessarily make the best gift for everyone. There are a lot of great gift ideas out there in the world of subscription services. Among them are options such as meal delivery services, personal shopping services, and even subscriptions to some of the most popular streaming services. With so many such services out there to consider, it can be a little overwhelming. We’ve rounded up the best subscription gift ideas and their current deals to lighten the load a little bit, so read onward for more details on our favorites.

Disney+ — from $10/month

The Disney World castle as seen in the Disney+ streaming app.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

One great gift idea this holiday season adds up to a lot of great gift ideas in the form of all of the best movies on Disney+. You can gift this library with a Disney+ subscription, which offers access to a huge library of movies and TV shows from the Disney catalog. What’s new on Disney+ right now includes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and popular movies and series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are accessible as well. You can gift a Disney+ subscription for as little as $10 per month, and that also includes access to Hulu. If you’re willing to spend a little more, the Disney Trio Bundle is an option. It includes ESPN+ and is priced at $15 per month.

HelloFresh — 16 free meals + a free breakfast item for life

Meals by HelloFresh spread out on a counter.
hellofresh.com / Hello Fresh

HelloFresh is often regarded as the best meal kit service. It’s certainly one of the most popular, as it claims to be America’s number one meal kid provider. It sources high-quality ingredients and delivery easy-to-prepare meals, making a subscription a great gift idea for the foodie or health nut in the family. A HelloFresh subscription will get them more than 100 meal options to choose from each week. They range from items like meat and vegetables to family friendly, kid-tested meals. HelloFresh claims its meals are 25% cheaper than takeout and up to 70% cheaper than dining at a restaurant, so this could be a great gift option for college students as well.

Stitch Fix — get a $20 credit and 25% off

Clothes hanging in a closet.
Stitch Fix

A little fashion sense is another great holiday gift idea. Stitch Fix is where you should turn if this interests you. It’s an online personal styling service that uses recommendation algorithms to personalize clothing items based on size, budget, and style. Users will get five stylist-selected items in every box, and they can place orders on-demand or through a subscription.

More subscription gifts we love

There are a lot of subscription services out there to consider this holiday season, however, with more streaming services and meal delivery services to choose from. Access to what’s new on Netflix almost always makes a great gift idea for anyone. There are also great gift ideas out there such as alcohol subscription services, with monthly tastings of different wines and beers something that could make a great gift among friends.

  • Netflix —
  • Peacock TV —
  • YouTube TV —
  • Sling TV —
  • Craft Beer Club—
  • Bright Cellars —
  • Shaker & Spoon —
  • Blue Apron —
  • Home Chef —
  • Purple Carrot —
  • Green Chef —

