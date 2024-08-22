When it comes to outfitting your home with smart devices, to truly make it a smart home, the three best things to buy are smart lights, a smart lock, and a smart garage door opener. The smart garage door opener, specifically, will allow you to open and close your garage in various ways. You can use the traditional proprietary remotes, your phone via an app, or a code — usually achieved by installing a remote keypad nearby. If you’re going with a Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door opener, which you should, we have a line on an excellent deal for a unique keypad to pair with it.

The Chamberlain MyQ smart garage video keypad is a numerical access keypad, first and foremost, to open your garage door, but it also has an integrated 1080P HD camera with a 160-degree wide-angle view. With the smart app, you can keep track of when the door is being opened, but you can also use that camera to see who is entering, or exiting your home. Normally $100, it’s on sale for $70 today at Best Buy, saving you $30.

Why you should consider buying this Chamberlain MyQ smart garage video keypad deal

Typically, with a smart garage door opener, like Chamberlain’s MyQ variety, you can see what’s happening at any given time with a remote app. You can see when the garage door opens, when it closes, and when it’s left open. You can also receive alerts and notifications even when you’re away from home. However, that’s all you can see or rather stay informed about. You can’t see who is coming or going. But with the Chamberlain MyQ smart garage video keypad, all of that changes.

It works as both an access keypad for your smart garage door, but also a video camera, like a smart video doorbell, only it’s pointed at your garage door. With the built-in 1080P HD camera and 160-degree wide-angle view, you can see who walks up to your garage, who interacts with the keypad, and who successfully opens or closes it. For example, Amazon delivery drivers have access to my own smart garage which is indeed a Chamberlain MyQ system. Amazon Key Delivery allows them to drop my orders inside the garage instead of my front porch so I don’t have to worry about them being stolen. With something like this keypad installed, I’d be able to see when they do that and make sure they’re leaving, too.

It supports advanced motion detection to give you peace of mind any time of the day or night. You’ll know exactly when the camera picks up a potential intruder. Moreover, you can personalize access with the keypad by assigning friends and family unique PIN codes. Real-time notifications and activity history let you keep track of the openings and closings like I said, but with more granularity. You can see when someone with a unique code opens the door, for instance, helping you keep track of who’s actually entering, in combination with the security feed from the camera. All video is stored in the cloud with a subscription required — monthly or yearly fee.

Normally $700, the Chamberlain MyQ smart garage video keypad is just $70 today, saving you $30. It works with most MyQ, Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Raynor, and AccessMaster garage door openers made after 1993. Also, that’s a heck of a deal.