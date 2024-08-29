Best Buy might have the best Labor Day washer and dryer deal already

Now is the time for some great washer dryer deals thanks to the Labor Day sales being in full swing at major retailers like Best Buy. Today, you can buy an awesome LG 5.5 cubic feet High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer for $675 or an LG 7.3 cubic feet Smart Electric Dryer for the same price, with both discounted by $675 each. Effectively, that means you buy one of these and can get the other one free, setting you up nicely for all your washing needs. It’s an awesome deal, especially as it’s from such a reputable brand like LG. Here are some details about both offers.

LG is one of the best washing machine brands, known for smart and efficient washers. With the LG 5.5 cubic feet High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer, you get TurboWash3D technology which gives your clothes a complete clean while being gentle too. It also has LG ThinQ technology, so you can use its app on your phone to monitor progress as well as maintain your washer. There are five temperature selections along with steam technology for penetrating fabrics. It does all of this while keeping surprisingly quiet, thanks to LG’s TrueBalance anti-vibration system. Little details like a slam proof glass lid, easy dispensing, and a stainless steel tub all add up to ensure the LG 5.5 cubic feet High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer is a high-end washer. Personally, I have a different LG washer, and I love how easy it is to check how far along it is when washing, even if I’m on the other side of the house, all thanks to the ThinQ app.

While you’re kitting out your home, it also makes sense to own one of the best dryers. The LG 7.3 cubic-feet Smart Electric Dryer with Steam and Sensor Dry certainly has the pedigree to be one of those. It has a huge capacity of 7.3 cubic feet so you can get plenty of your clothing dried super fast. As with other LG devices, there’s LG ThinQ support so you can use the app to check the progress of your load, while it’ll also give you a heads up when maintenance is needed. TurboSteam technology means that you can dry items in just 10 minutes, all while reducing wrinkles and odors too. It’ll even refresh kids’ toys and decorative pillows as well as everyday wear. With an EasyLoad door, the LG 7.3 cubic-feet Smart Electric Dryer with Steam and Sensor Dry is a breeze to transfer wet clothes from your washer to dryer. By owning two LG devices, you can even use smart pairing so the washer can tell the dryer what drying cycle to use, saving you plenty of effort. It also has FlowSense Duct Clogging and Lint Filter Indicators so you instantly know if either need cleaning so the dryer performance is improved.