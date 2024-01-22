 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 7 best washing machine brands for 2024

Andrew Morrisey
By

Purchasing a new washing machine can require some research, and if you’re hoping to land one of the best washing machines you’re going to need to know the best washing machine brands. Names like Maytag, Samsung, and GE are pretty easy to recognize, but there are a lot of washing machine brands out there that make a good case to be the best. We’ve made our selections for the best washing machine brands in 2024, and you can read onward to sync up with our selections before you shop. Many of these brands offer some of the best washer and dryer deals currently going, and we’ve provided ways to shop those as well.

Maytag

Maytag washer and dryer combo.
Maytag

Maytag’s history goes back more than a century, and its laundry appliance lineup began to boom in the 1950s. Nowadays Maytag makes high quality washers that feature a range of modern technologies. Most of its washing machines offer quick wash cycles, steam options, and wrinkle control cycles. Some even feature an extra power option to boost stain fighting. You can get a Maytag washer in a variety of colors and sizes, and all of them offer high efficiency wash technologies.

Samsung

Samsung Washer and Dryer in a house.
Samsung

Samsung isn’t just one of the best washing machine brands, but one of the best brands in all of electronics and home appliances. Its washing machines have state-of-the-art technology, with features like smartphone notifications at the top of their list of smarts. Samsung’s AI Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite laundry cycles, an auto dispense system stores and dispenses up to 32 loads of detergent and softener, and with most Samsung models you can do a load of laundry in under an hour.

Related

Whirlpool

A Whirlpool washer and dryer set installed in a kitchen.
Whirlpool

Whirlpool is another home appliance brand that’s been around for a long time. It’s one of the best washing machine brands because of the value it offers across its washing machine lineup. You’ll find almost anything you could be looking for in a washing machine with a washing machine made by Whirlpool, from small to large load capacity and with a range of smart features. At the top of Whirlpool’s offered technologies are vibration control technology, tumble fresh capabilities, and energy efficiency.

LG

LG Smart Top Load Washer and Electrtic Dryer with Sensor Dry in a family mudroom.
LG

Like Samsung, LG is a modern company that puts a lot of effort into utilizing the best of its technological know-how to make smart and efficient washing machines. You’ll get all of the traditional options such as size and color options with an LG washing machine, but you’ll also get a ton of smarts. Among the smart features included with LG washing machines are TurboWash 360, ThinQ Care, ColdWash Technology, and a TubClean System that thoroughly cleans and dries the tub, glass door, and gaskets with the press of a button.

Black+Decker

The Black+Decker portable washing machine in a laundry room.
Black+Decker

Black+Decker doesn’t have a huge lineup of washing machines, but the washing machines they do make are high quality and affordable. It makes both side-by-side washing machines and stackable washing machines, as well as a couple of portable washing machine models that would work well in a garage for cleaning rags and other shop-related fabrics.

Insignia

The Insignia - 2.7 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Stackable Front Load Washer against a white background.
Insignia

Insignia’s lineup of washing machines are super affordable, and while it’s a brand that focuses mainly on simplicity and affordability, you’ll be able to find some models with modern smart feature. In general, Insignia’s washing machines comes in a large variety of sizes, but all of them come with some base features that can come in handy. They include automatic washing programs, temperature options, soil level options, and child locks, and if you’re willing to spend a little bit more you’ll find some more smart features amongst Insignia’s washing machine features.

GE

GE Top Load Washer and Gas Dryer in a laundry room.
GE

GE has been making washing machines for decades, and its experience shows up in its wide range of modern washing machine models. It makes affordable models with different sizes and decent smart features, as well as high-end models that have a lot of modern smarts. Almost all of GE’s washing machines are Energy Star Certified for energy efficiency. If you’re shopping on the budget end of its lineup you’ll be getting some great value, and if you’re looking for something more premium you’ll be able to consider features such as antimicrobial technology, Adaptive SmartDispense technology, and GE’s UltraFresh Vent System+.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
The best outdoor security cameras of 2024
The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

If you're shopping for the best outdoor security cameras of 2024, you'll want to find something that's weatherproof, captures high-quality footage, and works well at night. It's also important to consider your budget and ongoing subscriptions that may be required to access premium features such as cloud saving and person detection.

Regardless of your budget, there's an outdoor security camera that'll fit your needs. From premium products crafted by Ring to budget-friendly options like those from Wyze, there are dozens of well-reviewed models that are perfect for protecting your home.

Read more
The best air purifiers for mold, selected by experts
A Levoit Core 300 sitting on a console table.

As laid out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) molds can be found almost anywhere and can grow on virtually any substance where moisture is present. That means materials like wood, paper, carpet, drywall, and even foods -- all of which you'll find in the average dwelling, including yours. Potential health effects and symptoms associated with mold exposure are respiratory-related, like asthma or allergic reactions. In other words, indoor air quality has a huge impact on your health and well-being, despite the fact that most of us spend a majority of our time indoors, locked away from fresh, clean air. Having one of the best air purifiers for mold can help, but here's why.
Proper ventilation and exhaust is the key to remediating and preventing mold, particularly when it comes to dehumidifying an area. But while mold is a concern, there are many other harmful particles or pollutants that make it indoors from mycotoxins to pollen, viruses, and bacteria. Do air purifiers work? The short answer is yes. In fact, one of the more effective ways to remove a lot of these pollutants is with an air purifier, or more specifically, a HEPA-rated air purifier. Virtually all air purifiers offer coverage for a pre-determined space, anywhere from as small as 100 square feet to over 1,500 square feet -- it depends on the model.
To start, let's take a closer look at some of the best air purifiers for mold on the market. Then, we'll explore how they work and how you can find the best one for your family and home.

The Best Air Purifiers for Mold

Read more
Best subscription gifts: Meal kits, personal shopping, and streaming
Pink gift with confetti

Something tangible doesn’t necessarily make the best gift for everyone. There are a lot of great gift ideas out there in the world of subscription services. Among them are options such as meal delivery services, personal shopping services, and even subscriptions to some of the most popular streaming services. With so many such services out there to consider, it can be a little overwhelming. We’ve rounded up the best subscription gift ideas and their current deals to lighten the load a little bit, so read onward for more details on our favorites.
Disney+ — from $10/month

One great gift idea this holiday season adds up to a lot of great gift ideas in the form of all of the best movies on Disney+. You can gift this library with a Disney+ subscription, which offers access to a huge library of movies and TV shows from the Disney catalog. What’s new on Disney+ right now includes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and popular movies and series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are accessible as well. You can gift a Disney+ subscription for as little as $10 per month, and that also includes access to Hulu. If you’re willing to spend a little more, the Disney Trio Bundle is an option. It includes ESPN+ and is priced at $15 per month.

Read more