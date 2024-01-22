Purchasing a new washing machine can require some research, and if you’re hoping to land one of the best washing machines you’re going to need to know the best washing machine brands. Names like Maytag, Samsung, and GE are pretty easy to recognize, but there are a lot of washing machine brands out there that make a good case to be the best. We’ve made our selections for the best washing machine brands in 2024, and you can read onward to sync up with our selections before you shop. Many of these brands offer some of the best washer and dryer deals currently going, and we’ve provided ways to shop those as well.

Maytag

Maytag’s history goes back more than a century, and its laundry appliance lineup began to boom in the 1950s. Nowadays Maytag makes high quality washers that feature a range of modern technologies. Most of its washing machines offer quick wash cycles, steam options, and wrinkle control cycles. Some even feature an extra power option to boost stain fighting. You can get a Maytag washer in a variety of colors and sizes, and all of them offer high efficiency wash technologies.

Samsung

Samsung isn’t just one of the best washing machine brands, but one of the best brands in all of electronics and home appliances. Its washing machines have state-of-the-art technology, with features like smartphone notifications at the top of their list of smarts. Samsung’s AI Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite laundry cycles, an auto dispense system stores and dispenses up to 32 loads of detergent and softener, and with most Samsung models you can do a load of laundry in under an hour.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool is another home appliance brand that’s been around for a long time. It’s one of the best washing machine brands because of the value it offers across its washing machine lineup. You’ll find almost anything you could be looking for in a washing machine with a washing machine made by Whirlpool, from small to large load capacity and with a range of smart features. At the top of Whirlpool’s offered technologies are vibration control technology, tumble fresh capabilities, and energy efficiency.

LG

Like Samsung, LG is a modern company that puts a lot of effort into utilizing the best of its technological know-how to make smart and efficient washing machines. You’ll get all of the traditional options such as size and color options with an LG washing machine, but you’ll also get a ton of smarts. Among the smart features included with LG washing machines are TurboWash 360, ThinQ Care, ColdWash Technology, and a TubClean System that thoroughly cleans and dries the tub, glass door, and gaskets with the press of a button.

Black+Decker doesn’t have a huge lineup of washing machines, but the washing machines they do make are high quality and affordable. It makes both side-by-side washing machines and stackable washing machines, as well as a couple of portable washing machine models that would work well in a garage for cleaning rags and other shop-related fabrics.

Insignia

Insignia’s lineup of washing machines are super affordable, and while it’s a brand that focuses mainly on simplicity and affordability, you’ll be able to find some models with modern smart feature. In general, Insignia’s washing machines comes in a large variety of sizes, but all of them come with some base features that can come in handy. They include automatic washing programs, temperature options, soil level options, and child locks, and if you’re willing to spend a little bit more you’ll find some more smart features amongst Insignia’s washing machine features.

GE

GE has been making washing machines for decades, and its experience shows up in its wide range of modern washing machine models. It makes affordable models with different sizes and decent smart features, as well as high-end models that have a lot of modern smarts. Almost all of GE’s washing machines are Energy Star Certified for energy efficiency. If you’re shopping on the budget end of its lineup you’ll be getting some great value, and if you’re looking for something more premium you’ll be able to consider features such as antimicrobial technology, Adaptive SmartDispense technology, and GE’s UltraFresh Vent System+.

