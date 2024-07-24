 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Roomba deal cuts the price of the j7+ nearly in half

By
Emptying Roomba waste bin.
iRobot

If your home needs a robot vacuum to help maintain spotless floors, you’re probably on the hunt for Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand is synonymous with the cleaning machines. You’d be on the right track too, as there are offers like this 46% discount for the iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon. You’ll only have to pay $430 for the self-emptying robot vacuum, which is nearly half its original price of $800, but since this is a limited-time deal, you’re going to have to hurry if you want to be able to pocket the savings of $370.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Families who need a dependable and hassle-free robot vacuum can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba j7+, which comes with most of the features that are recommended by our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. First and foremost, it’s a self-emptying machine that empties all the dirt and debris that it picks up in its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system, which also doubles as its charging station. You won’t have to throw out the base station’s contents for up to 60 days, so you won’t have to keep thinking about it.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is also equipped with Imprint Smart Mapping that allows it to learn your home’s layout, which will allow you to select rooms to avoid and schedule cleaning sessions for certain areas. The robot vacuum also has a suite of sensors that will allow it to avoid all kinds of objects, including pet waste, cords, and furniture. The iRobot Roomba j7+ will even be able to give personalized suggestions once it learns you and your family’s cleaning habits.

Amazon’s 46% discount for the iRobot Roomba j7+ isn’t just one of the best offers for the brand’s cleaning machines, but it’s also one of the top robot vacuum deals that you can shop right now. Instead of its sticker price of $800, you can get the self-emptying robot vacuum for only $430, for savings of $370. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the 46% discount expires though, so if you think the iRobot Roomba j7+ is perfect for your home, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to get it for nearly half-price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Prime Day power tool deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, more
Connecting a hose to the DeWalt cordless pressure washer.

There's almost always a need for some kind of power tool around the house, and if you're not the type of person who needs something that's professional grade and will use it sparingly, then getting something on sale is the way to go. Of course, Prime Day is over, but there are still quite a lot of great Prime Day deals on power tools you can take advantage of, even though some of the better deals have expired or not been as steep as a couple of days ago. So, whether you're using a power tool to mount a TV you got during the Prime Day TV deals or just want to have something for the rare occasion you need it, be sure to check out our favorite power tool deals below.

Best Prime Day DeWalt power tool deals

Read more
Best Bissell Prime Day deals: cheap vacuums and carpet cleaners
A man, surrounded by his dog, wife, and child, uses the BISSEL PowerGlide 3080.

Prime Day is over but many of the Prime Day deals we saw continue to be running. In all cases, we can't guarantee how long that will remain the case as it seems likely they'll end pretty soon. However, if you're looking for something from Bissell, there's still time to grab a great discount on a vacuum cleaner or carpet cleaner. We've tracked down all the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals and Prime Day cordless vacuum deals that are still around so take a look below at what we've highlighted. Time is running out so consider this your final chance to snag a Prime Day bargain.
Best Bissell vacuum Prime Day deals
Bissell may not be on our look at the best cordless vacuums but don’t let that put you off -- it’s a highly reputable brand when it comes to keeping your home clean. We’ve got some great Bissell vacuum Prime Day deals below which are perfect for anyone who wants to manually clean their home rather than rely on anything robotic.

Bissell Featherweight 2033 stick vacuum --
Bissell CleanView 3437 upright vacuum --
Bissell CleanView 3536 upright vacuum --
Bissell Swivel Pet Reach full-size vacuum --
Bissell Featherweight 3061 cordless stick vacuum --
Bissell BigGreen BGU1451T commercial upright vacuum --

Read more
Best Wyze Prime Day deals: cordless vacuums, video doorbells, and more
Wyze Cordless Vacuum

Prime Day deals are officially behind us but there's still time to grab a few delights from Wyze -- a company best known for its affordable home devices. While there are no more Wyze Prime Day cordless vacuum deals, there are still some good router deals, and Prime Day security camera deals happening right now. If you're keen to see how you could save, take a look below at what we've spotted. As with all Prime Day deals, these could all end very soon so if you're keen to buy one, do so quickly before you miss out.
Best Wyze mesh Wi-Fi router Prime Day deals

A mesh Wi-Fi network may be what you need in your home if you're not satisfied with your current internet coverage, and it's a great time to set this up because of the savings that you can get from the available Wyze mesh Wi-Fi router Prime Day deals. Whether you just need one or more of these mesh Wi-Fi routers, you wouldn't want to miss the discounts that have been applied for the shopping event -- hurry because stocks may get sold out quickly.

Read more