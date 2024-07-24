This Roomba deal cuts the price of the j7+ nearly in half

If your home needs a robot vacuum to help maintain spotless floors, you’re probably on the hunt for Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand is synonymous with the cleaning machines. You’d be on the right track too, as there are offers like this 46% discount for the iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon. You’ll only have to pay $430 for the self-emptying robot vacuum, which is nearly half its original price of $800, but since this is a limited-time deal, you’re going to have to hurry if you want to be able to pocket the savings of $370.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Families who need a dependable and hassle-free robot vacuum can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba j7+, which comes with most of the features that are recommended by our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. First and foremost, it’s a self-emptying machine that empties all the dirt and debris that it picks up in its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system, which also doubles as its charging station. You won’t have to throw out the base station’s contents for up to 60 days, so you won’t have to keep thinking about it.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is also equipped with Imprint Smart Mapping that allows it to learn your home’s layout, which will allow you to select rooms to avoid and schedule cleaning sessions for certain areas. The robot vacuum also has a suite of sensors that will allow it to avoid all kinds of objects, including pet waste, cords, and furniture. The iRobot Roomba j7+ will even be able to give personalized suggestions once it learns you and your family’s cleaning habits.

Amazon’s 46% discount for the iRobot Roomba j7+ isn’t just one of the best offers for the brand’s cleaning machines, but it’s also one of the top robot vacuum deals that you can shop right now. Instead of its sticker price of $800, you can get the self-emptying robot vacuum for only $430, for savings of $370. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the 46% discount expires though, so if you think the iRobot Roomba j7+ is perfect for your home, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to get it for nearly half-price.