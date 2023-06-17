 Skip to main content
Best washer and dryer sales: Laundry bundle deals from $850

Albert Bassili
Bruce Brown
Andrew Morrisey
Electronics have gotten smarter and smarter, and that includes washers and dryers. Many of the best washing machines and the best dryers have smart home integration technology, and right now there’s a lot of ways to save on one. There’s a washer and dryer combo out there for almost every budget. Whether you’re shopping for a house or an apartment, a large load of laundry or small, we’ve tracked down some of the best washer and dryer deals taking place right now.

Insignia 12-cycle washer and dryer bundle — $850, was $900

The Insignia washer and dryer bundle against a white background.

Why Buy

  • Simple functionality
  • 12-cycle dryer
  • Auto water levels
  • High efficiency

If you’re looking for a simple dryer and washer combo that’s also very budget-friendly this Insignia washer and dryer bundle is the one to pounce on. The high-efficiency washer and the 12-cycle electric dryer can make pretty quick work of your laundry while also not taking up too much space in your home. Their small size and efficiency make them great for apartments with high electricity costs or with conscientious owners that want to keep their water usage low. The washer has 3.7 cubic feet of capacity, so you can get quite a bit of clothes done, and the dryer provides you with six manual modes and six automatic modes for you to choose from.

Samsung top load washer and dryer bundle — $1,000, was $1,350

Samsung High-Efficiency Top Load Washer and Electric Dryer in a laundry room.

Why Buy

  • Soft-close lid
  • 8 washing presets
  • Vibration Reduction Technology+
  • Large dryer capacity

Samsung makes quality electronics and has been for decades, and that doesn’t stop at this washer and dryer bundle. It has a 4.0 cubic feet capacity that will allow you to do fewer loads to get through your household’s laundry. The washer has eight preset washing cycles and five temperature levels. Vibration Reduction Technology+ will be appreciated by almost everyone in the house, as it reduces the noise of laundry cycles. The dryer has eight preset drying cycles and four temperature levels, ensuring this washer and dryer bundle can suit the needs of almost anyone.

Whirlpool top load washer and dryer bundle — $1,102, was $1,530

A Whirlpool washer and dryer set installed in a kitchen.

Why Buy

  • Built-in water faucet
  • Several wash cycle options
  • Drying sensors
  • Wrinkle control

This washer and dryer bundle by Whirlpool has a lot to offer at a solid price point. The washer has a built-in water faucet for preaching clothes and other items that might need a stain removed. It has presoak and deep water wash options that will help break down loose soils. Fabrics will be treated with care via the smooth spiral stainless steel wash basket, which ensures gentle clothes get treated gently. The dryer has moisture-sensing sensors that increase its ability to measure moisture and temperature, which helps prevent overdrying. It has a wrinkle shield option, timed drying, air only cycle, and a quick dry cycle. It has a 7.0 cubic feet capacity, making plenty of room to easily handle large loads of laundry.

LG smart washer and dryer bundle — $1,200, was $1,700

The LG smart washer and dryer in an entry room.

Why Buy

  • Large capacity
  • 6Motion Technology
  • LoDecibel Quiet Operation
  • Wrinkle control

This LG smart washer and dryer bundle introduces some impressive smart features to its laundry capabilities. While the washer has features like deep fill, cold wash, and a 4.3 cubic feet capacity, it also has some modern smarts. These include 6Motion technology, which lets you set six different wash motion, each designed to get clothes cleaner and help them last longer. The dryer comes in at a large capacity of 7.3 cubic feet, and it also has some smarts. Its sensor drying technology ensure you won’t end up with damp clothes and automatically adjusts drying times baed on load size. It has low-decibel quiet operation capabilities, which will keep the dryer from interrupting sleeping kids or your favorite TV shows.

Samsung front load washer and dryer bundle — $1,258, was $1,898

The Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer Set on a white background.

Why Buy

  • Front load design
  • Vibration Reduction Technology+
  • Self Clean+ Technology
  • Large capacity

If you prefer a front load washer and dryer bundle to the more traditional top loader, this is the bundle for you. Samsung doesn’t hold back with this bundle either, as the washer and dryer both have Samsung’s Vibration Reduction Technology+. This reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing and drying. The washer includes Self Clean+ technology, which eliminates 99% of bacteria from the drum after a load of laundry. It comes in at a capacity of 4.5 cubic feet, and the dryer comes in at 7.5 cubic feet. It has features like Samsung’s Sensor Dry technology and 10 preset drying cycles. This will allow you to do fewer loads in less time, and takes some of the waiting game out of doing the laundry.

Samsung large capacity washer and dryer bundle — $1,260, was $1,890

The Samsung washer and dryer bundle in black against a white background.

Why Buy

  • Extra large capacity
  • Self Clean+ Technology
  • 10 preset drying cycles
  • 20-year warranty
  • Households with lots of laundry to do will appreciate this Samsung washer and dryer bundle. The washer has a capacity of 5.0 cubic feet and loads easily from the top. It has a Deep Fill option for washing clothes, which maximizes the water level to make sure all of your clothes get a thorough soak. This also has Samsung’s Vibration Reduction Technology+, which will reduce the noise of each load, something that might be appreciated more in a house that produces a lot of laundry. The dryer has 10 preset drying cycles as well as a 7.4 cubic feet capacity. It has a lint filter indicator, an internal drum light, a reversible dryer door, and its drying sensors automatically optimize time and temperature of drying cycles to help prevent heat damage to your clothes.

