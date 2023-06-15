If you’re looking to upgrade your appliances, you’ll want the best while also gaining the best value too. Many brands offer great discounts on highly sought-after kitchen appliances so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on what appliance deals are around. Here, we’re focusing on the best appliances and bundles, but you also don’t want to forget about seeing what refrigerator deals are around either. Keep reading while we take you through the highlights.

Insignia 3.7 cubic feet 12-cycle Top-Loading Washer and 6.7 cubic feet 12-Cycle Electric Dryer — $850, was $900

Keeping things simple yet effective, the Insignia 12-cycle Top-Loading Washer and 12-Cycle Electric Dryer combo is great if you’re just starting out. The top-loading washer has a 3.7 cubic feet capacity and it’s easy to operate with 12 wash cycles to choose from. Four temperature levels are also available with automatic water level control that helps determine the ideal water level for each load. Top-loading, you can easily fit it in your home with easy access at all times. The dryer offers a 6.7 cubic foot capacity with 6 sensor cycles and 6 manual drying cycles to give you plenty of options for how to dry. There’s also a choice of dryness levels along with a wrinkle care feature.

Samsung 4.0 cubic feet Top Load Washer and 7.2 cubic feet Electric Dryer — $1,000, was $1,350

The big selling point for the Samsung 4.0 cubic feet Top Load Washer is that it has Samsung’s ActiveWave Agitator which is designed to reduce noise, vibration, and tangling, all while still providing great cleaning. It also offers eight preset washing cycles and the choice of an extra high water level, along with five temperature levels. The 7.2 cubic feet electric dryer has sensor dry technology where it automatically optimizes the time and temperature of your drying cycle. There are eight preset cycles in all along with a lint filter indicator and two additional drying options for other fabric types. Four temperature levels round off the package.

Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer Set — $1,258, was $1,898

Samsung makes some of the best washing machines around so you’re onto a good thing with this bundle. You get a 4.5 cubic feet front loading washer with vibration reduction technology alongside a large 7.5 cubic feet electric dryer with sensor dry functionality. The washer offers a self-clean function along with plenty of useful settings, while the dryer has 10 preset drying cycles and Sensor Dry which automatically optimizes the time and temperature of your drying cycle to keep your clothes safe from heat damage.

LG 29 cubic foot French Door Smart Refrigerator, Convection Range, Over-the-range microwave, and 24-inch Dishwasher — $2,590, was $4,451

If you’ve finally decided a smart refrigerator is worth it in your home, you’ll love this bundle from LG. It has a huge 29 cubic feet capacity with premium LED lighting and a smart pull handle to make it easier to use. Inside is a factory-installed automatic ice maker so your drinks will always be suitably chilled. There’s also a slim design water dispenser for cool water. With the bundle, you also get a 6.3 cubic feet smart freestanding electric convection range with an air fry setting, convection oven, two dual Cooktop elements and a 3-in-1 element. Then there’s a 1.8 cubic feet over-the-range microwave with auto cook settings, sensor cooking so it knows when to switch the microwave off to avoid overcooking your food. Finally, there’s a 24-inch built-in stainless steel tub dishwasher with QuadWash technology so it gets dishes clean the first time thanks to having four spray arms. Dynamic Dry technology also saves you from needing to dry your dishes too.

Samsung Dream Kitchen Bundle — $2,626, was $3,803

Your kitchen will be made complete with this bundle. You get a 27.4 cubic feet side-by-side refrigerator with a minimal display dispenser and a sweet-looking minimalist design. Alongside that is a 5.8 cubic feet freestanding gas range which has a large enough capacity for cooking multiple dishes at once. Enjoy its wide view window so you can always see how that cake you’re baking is progressing. Then there’s a digital touch control 55 dBA dishwasher with an adjustable rack that accommodates larger dishes and plenty of vital functions. Finally, there’s a 1.7 cubic feet over-the-range microwave with 1,000W of cooking power, and a great eco mode for reducing your carbon footprint.

LG 27.8 cubic feet French Door Smart Refrigerator, Convection Range, 2.0 cubic feet Microwave, and 24-inch Top Control Dishwasher — $3,625, was $6,660

Solving all your kitchen needs, this bundle from LG is fairly high-end. You get a LG 27.8 cubic feet French Door Smart Refrigerator with Door Cooling+ technology so the door’s contents stay at peak freshness. There are two separate freezer drawers while everything else has also been designed to make the best use of space. The 6.3 convection range has an InstaView window so you can check on your food with two quick knocks. It also has an air fry setting plus it promises even baking every time. The 2.0 cubic feet microwave has an auto cook setting, a modern design with an easy-to-view window and sensor cooking that helps take the guesswork out. Finally, the 24-inch dishwasher has 38% more cleaning power than previous models and uses the power of steam to penetrate food residue and clean more efficiently.

Samsung 3-Door Family Hub Refrigerator Dream Kitchen Bundle — $4,436, was $6,166

An impressive bundle, you get a 26.5 cubic feet large capacity 3-door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub so you can enjoy all the smart features possible. It’s beautifully designed with great cooling features as well as the chance to listen to music through it. There’s also the 6.3 cubic feet Smart Slide-in electric range that is voice-enabled and has Wi-Fi connectivity. It has five heating elements and a large oven that can be used via the SmartThings app. There’s also a StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher with powerful rotating jets, a quiet clean, and a stylish look. Completing the package is the 21 cubic feet over-the-range microwave with Sensor Cooking options for optimal results.

Bosch 800 Series French Door Refrigerator and bundle — $8,650, was $9,000

You get what you pay for with Bosch being a fantastic high-end brand. Its 21 cubic feet smart refrigerator has two humidity-controlled compartments while there are recessed LED light bars illuminating things clearly. Five tempered glass shelves divide things up well while there’s a water dispenser with a replacement filter. The 24-inch stainless steel tub dishwasher has an easy-to-use front control panel and it works queenly while washing well across 12 different cycles. Then there’s the 36-inch built-in gas cooktop with five burners and OptiSim technology. Finally, the 30-inch built-in single electric convection wall oven with Wi-Fi gives you a good 4.6 cubic feet capacity, touch controls, and six rack positions for every occasion.

