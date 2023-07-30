Whether you’re working at home or still going to an office, having security cameras around your has can offer you peace of mind, but what might not give you as much peace of mind is finding the right one. Luckily, the best security cameras usually have some form of deal on them, and we’ve collected some of the best here for you to save you the trouble. So, whether you need a whole-house setup or just a single camera, there are deals for every need.

Today’s Best Security Camera Deals

While there are a lot of great deals, our favorite is probably the Swann Enforcer bundle, with four 1080p cameras and local storage. That last bit is important if you have choppy internet and can’t rely on cloud storage; plus, you don’t have to deal with annoying subscription services, which is always a big plus. The downside is that it’s a wired system, so you’ll have to run cabling, and not everybody is willing to do that. On the other hand, if you want a wireless system, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle is a great option since it comes with a charging station and costs $300 for three cameras, so essentially $100 per camera for 2k and a bunch of other functions.

Of course, if you only need one camera, the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera and the eufy Security SoloCam L40 are both great options. Which one you go for depends wholly on whether you feel the need for 2k resolution or not, although if you’re doing it for an indoor space that isn’t too big, it might not be worth going for 2k, especially if you only need a pet camera.

What Should You Look for in a Security Camera?

While this may seem obvious, the most important thing to consider before buying a security camera is the sort of environment you’re going to use it in. For example, if you live in a rural area or somewhere without much lighting, grabbing a security camera with good night vision or a strong floodlight is a good idea. Similarly, if your internet is not that great, you may want to go for a security camera that stores data locally; it will require a bit more effort managing it and setting up cables, but you don’t have to deal with spotty internet.

Most importantly, though, regardless of what camera you go for, it should have basic functions that most modern cameras have, such as motion detection, motion detection zones, notifications, and a wider field of view. Similarly, you shouldn’t grab a camera that runs less than 1080p resolution while going for 2k is great, it’s often more expensive and doesn’t guarantee you a better image overall since the camera’s internal sensor plays a large part of that, so be sure to look at real-life images to gauge the quality of the camera.

When is the Best Time to Shop Security Camera Deals?

When it comes to security cameras, they fall under the electronics category, so you’ll generally see the best deals during Prime Day, Cyber Monday, and Black Friday. That said, we’ve seen a lot of rivals and competing sales, such as Black Friday in July and Wayfair Day, so you may find some great deals outside of these time periods. That said, the deals you find might not actually be significantly better than what is currently available, with only a $10 or $20 increase, so we generally encourage folks to buy things when they see a deal they like and can afford.

