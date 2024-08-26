Save over $200 on this robot vacuum and mop with this Target deal

Why settle for a robot vacuum when you can buy one that’s also a robot mop? That’s what you’ll get with the Shark Matrix Plus, a 2-in-1 cleaning device that’s currently available from Target with a 31% discount. From its original price of $700, it’s down to a more reasonable $480. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before you miss your chance at the $220 in savings though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to push forward with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Shark Matrix Plus robot vacuum and mop

The Shark Matrix Plus is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop, so it’s going to definitely help in maintaining your home’s clean floors. The additional mopping functionality is one of the features to consider that’s highlighted in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, and the Shark Matrix Plus checks all the other boxes. Its 360-degree LiDAR vision creates a map of your house for methodical cleaning and object avoidance, and you can create schedules for its cleaning sessions through its companion app. The device also empties its dustbin into its base, which can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt and debris.

For spotless floors up to the edges and walls, the Shark Matrix Plus uses its CleanEdge Detect feature, blasting air to pull the dirt and debris into its cleaning path, while its self-cleaning brushroll digs deep into carpets to pick up pet hair. The Shark Matrix Plus’ Sonic Mopping technology, meanwhile, scrubs hard floors up to 100 times per minute for extra deep cleaning.

Buying from robot vacuum deals can also get you a robot mop if you purchase something like the Shark Matrix Plus. Instead of its sticker price of $700, you’ll only have to pay $480 for this 2-in-1 cleaning device, but only if you hurry. The $220 discount may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so don’t waste any more time. If you’re already looking forward to the convenience that the Shark Matrix Plus robot vacuum and mop will bring to your life, complete your transaction now so that you can get it for much cheaper than usual.