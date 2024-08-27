As part of Best Buy’s Labor Day sale, there are several smart home security devices discounted, making it one of the best times to outfit and protect your home with modern surveillance gear. The Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor home security camera, for example, is down to $35 today — saving you $5. You’ll save even more with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. It’s a hard-wired smart security camera with crystal-clear 1080P full HD viewing, wide-angle vision, motion detection features, and two-way audio support — so you can communicate with anyone in your home. Pair it with some of the other home security devices and you’ll have a full system up and running in no time.

Why you should shop the Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor home security camera at Best Buy

Your home is a haven. It makes sense to keep it safe, protected, and monitored. One of the best ways to do that is to install a surveillance system or smart home security cameras. Traditionally, that would cost a lot of money and you’d have to call in professionals to install and set up everything. That’s no longer the case, especially with options like the Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor home security camera. They’re super easy to set up and install — as DIY-friendly as it gets. Moreover, you don’t need any proprietary equipment or gear installed with it. Once it’s active, you can tap into a live feed or watch recorded footage from within the MyQ smart app. It’s the same app you’d use to monitor, check, and control your smart garage door opener.

As for the smart indoor security camera, it offers 1080P full HD viewing with a 130-degree wide-angle lens, motion detection with real-time alerts, and so much more. Like the customized communication that allows you to tailor when you receive notifications, ensuring you see the right information at just the right time.

Built-in two-way audio allows you to communicate with anyone in your home. Have some family visiting? You can welcome them and talk to them briefly. Want to yell at your cat for climbing on the counter? You can do just that. It’s an opportunity for seamless interactions and it goes a long way towards giving you peace of mind, especially when you’re away from home.

With a MyQ subscription, you’ll unlock premium benefits, too, like smart detection, cloud video storage, and notification previews. Video is stored in the cloud, not locally, which comes with an added subscription but also ensures you can store larger amounts of data which is going to come in handy when you need to watch it again later or recall anything.

You’ll be happy to know that for Labor Day, Best Buy is offering $5 off the Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor home security camera, bringing the price down to $35. That’s a great deal as-is, but My Best Buy Plus and Total members will save even more. Go shop the deal while it lasts, folks!