Best microwave deals: LG, Samsung and Whirlpool on sale

If you’re in the market for one of the best smart kitchen appliances for your home, we’d like to direct you to the microwaves. Many of the best microwaves can add some style, efficiency, and convenience to your kitchen, and they can even add some savings to your wallet. Right now there are quite a few microwave deals taking place. From brands like LG, Whirlpool, Samsung and more, we’ve rounded up all of the best microwave deals out there.

Insignia 0.9 cu. ft. compact microwave — $65, was $90

If you want an affordable but dependable microwave oven for your kitchen, you should consider going for this compact microwave from Insignia. Its capacity of 0.9 cu. ft. is just enough to reheat small portions and snacks, so it’s perfect for people living independently or for the other rooms around the house aside from the kitchen. The 900W microwave is powerful enough to cook frozen meals after a few minutes, with its turntable ensuring that the food is evenly heated and properly prepared. The touch controls of the machine offers various cooking programs for items such as vegetables and beverages, with its LED display showing a clear view of the settings that you’ve chosen.

GE 1.1 cu. ft. microwave — $120, was $156

This mid-size microwave by GE offers convenient cooking controls and instant-on controls, which allow you to quickly prepare thing like popcorn, dinner plates, and vegetables. Defrosting is easy with this microwave, as you simply enter the weight of the food and the microwave automatically sets the optimal defrosting time and power level. It has an internal turntable that rotates food while it cooks, and a control lockout feature helps prevent the microwave from being accidentally activated, a nice features if you have a household with kids.

LG NeoChef 1.5 cu. ft. countertop microwave — $190, was $240

LG’s NeoChef countertop microwave not only provides a large capacity of 1.5 cu. ft., but it also makes cooking simpler and more efficient with various features. The microwave uses sensors to check humidity and determine when your food is cooked, and automatically shuts down once your meal is ready. With the LG Smart Inverter, the microwave is capable of using precise, variable power for more even cooking and improved defrosting, instead of the alternating blasts of full power and no power used by ordinary microwaves. It’s also built with LG’s EasyClean interior that resists stains, so cleanup is as easy as wiping the inside with a damp cloth, while an anti-bacterial coating further maintains cleanliness.

Whirlpool 1.7 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave — $200, was $360

Whirlpool has been in the home appliance business for decades, and this microwave is made to be installed over your kitchen’s range. It offers two speeds and a 300 CFM motor, which combine to match the high amount of ventilation to the meal being prepared, and to quickly get rid of cooking odors. This microwave has a 30-second option that will allow you to quickly set it for 30 seconds at a time, or to add an additional 30 seconds to meals that are already being cooked.

LG 1.8 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave — $250, was $390

LG is a heavy hitter when it comes to electronics, and it doesn’t hold back with this 1.8 cubic-foot microwave. It has a seamless, classic design that will add style to almost any kitchen, and it has sensor cooking technology that can determine when food is properly cooked. Smarts like thee help prevent over and undercooking, and you can even sync this microwave with your LG smart range or cooktop via the ThinQ app. LG ThinQ also has a scan-to-cook feature that takes the guesswork out of frozen food meal prep. All you have to do is scan the barcode and the microwave will know how to properly cook it.

Samsung 1.9 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave — $260, was $345

Samsung knows a lot about home electronics, and it’s on display with this 1.9 cubic-foot microwave. It has 10 different power levels to cook a variety of foods at, as well as 12 preset cooking options that makes using the microwave a much more convenient experience. Samsung’s Sensor Cook technology automatically adjusts cooking time for optimal results, and this microwaves 400 CFM ventilation system helps remove odors after cooking. This microwave has an LED display that adds style to the kitchen, and an eco mode saves energy by turning off the display when the microwave isn’t in use.

Samsung 2.1 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave — $350, was $415

If you have larger meals to prepare this Samsung 2.1 cubic-foot microwave may be the one for you. It’s made to install over your kitchen’s range, and offers stylish features like a sleek design and glass touch controls. It has Samsung’s Sensor Cook technology, which can automatically adjust cooking times for optimal results, and its ceramic enamel interior makes removing grease or oil effortless when cleaning up after a meal. It has an LED cooktop light that evenly distributes a soft, bright light across your cooktop beneath the microwave, and it has an eco-mode that knows to turn off the display when the microwave’s not in use.

