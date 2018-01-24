Bring your leftovers back to life with the best microwaves on the market

Whether you’re short on time or just need a snack now, the microwave is a staple of American households for a reason: They’re fast and versatile. A traditional microwave allows you to steam veggies, melt butter, and reheat your leftovers. With some creativity, you can even cook entire meals in the microwave, or take on some fun DIY projects.

Not all microwaves can get the job done though, especially if you’re one who values the quality of your food — some microwaves heat unevenly, while others send lingering smells around the kitchen. To help you expedite your search for the perfect microwave and narrow down your choices, we’ve taken the initiative to find some of the best microwaves on the market. So, prepare to bid adieu to undercooked food, and say hello to leftovers that taste just as good the second time around as the first.

The best

Maytag Over-the-Range Microwave in Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel With Sensor Cooking ($379) Maytag’s over-the-counter range lets you cook a lot of food at once.With 2 cubic feet of space, this appliance has plenty of room for oversized dishes, and an included rack lets you stack plates on top of each other, too. There’s also a button to stop the turntable, if your irregularly shaped dish is knocking into the sides. To help prevent a frozen lasagna from being molten on the outside and icy on in the inside, Maytag’s microwave uses sensors to automatically adjust the cook time and power settings, cooking your dish more uniformly. The microwave is also made with a stainless-steel interior that’s designed to make cleaning splatters easier. To help keep the smell of your nuked food from wafting through the kitchen, the microwave also comes with a charcoal filter. Plus, this microwave won’t be taking up precious space on your countertop. Buy it now from: Best Buy Home Depot

The rest