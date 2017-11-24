Whether you’re a chef or just need to heat up a pizza, here are the best ranges

If your dishwasher goes out, you’ve got to scrub plates by hand. If your range fails, it could mean microwave meals for the rest of the week. Combining both an oven and a stovetop in one appliance makes ranges pretty versatile when it comes to cooking. There are numerous options out there, along with decisions to be made. Do you want gas or electric? What’s the deal with induction? How do I cook with convection?

No matter which way you go, we’ve rounded up some top choices for your consideration, ones that offer reliable results, fast preheating, and speedy boiling. Just in time for baking season! Here are the best oven ranges available.

Our pick

GE 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Double Oven Convection Range

Why should you buy this? Options are the name of the game with this dual-oven range.

Who it’s for? People who don’t typically cook gigantic meals and want their food done faster

How much will it cost? $1,200

Why we chose the GE 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Double Oven Convection Range:

When you turn on your oven, the whole cavity warms up. That’s perfect for a turkey, but perhaps unnecessary for 300 or so days a year. Double oven ranges, like the GE JB860SJSS, are a great solution because they split the cavity in two, letting you use a smaller upper oven for quicker cooking.

All together, this GE model has 6.6 cubic feet of capacity: 2.2 in the upper cavity and 4.4 in the lower. If you are a fan of preparing big birds, keep in mind that the lower oven is 17-and-a-half inches in height, making it several inches shorter than other ovens’ interiors.

The lower oven uses convection, so a fan blows the hot air around inside for faster, more even cooking. Up top on the range are five cooking elements, though one is just an on/off option that keeps food warm by heating it at a low temperature. In terms of versatility — with two ovens, convection, and a warming element — this reasonably priced range has a lot to offer.

The best electric oven range

LG Electric Single Oven Range with True Convection and EasyClean

Why should you buy this? LG added some thoughtful features into its five-element electric range.

Who it’s for? Anyone who hates the phrase “a watched pot never boils”

How much will it cost? $999 (but we’ve seen it on sale for $300 less)

Why we chose the LG Electric Single Oven Range with True Convection and EasyClean:

You won’t find a ton of frills on the LG LRE3083ST, though the interior is a nice surprise. Its 6.3-cubic-foot-capacity cavity is lined with blue enamel and cooks with true convection. That means there’s both an upper and lower heating element, as well as one behind the fan. Thus, it’s circulating heated air and speeding up the cooking.

The cooktop is also all about speed. Its dual element has two rings, which can be used together or independently as a smaller cooking surface. It pulls 3,200 watts of power, which gets your pot of water boiling on the double. One of its five rings is a pot warmer that keeps cooked food ready to serve.

The interior’s enamel can be self-cleaned in 20 minutes using just water. Quicker cleaning make this LG range a pace ahead of the rest.

The best gas oven range

Samsung Chef Collection Self-Cleaning Slide-In Gas Convection Range

Why should you buy this? Beautiful and versatile, this Samsung gas range is a showpiece.

Who it’s for? Anyone with a big appliance budget who wants a professional-looking range

How much will it cost? $2,300

Why we chose the Samsung Chef Collection Self-Cleaning Slide-In Gas Convection Range:

The Samsung NX58H9950WS is a gorgeous range. It’s designed to look professional and it pulls this off nicely. The five gas burners range from 5,000 to 19,000 BTU, giving you control and versatility based on what you want to cook. It comes with some useful stovetop accessories, including a cast iron griddle and wok grate.

Inside, the 5.8-cubic-foot capacity true convection oven is spacious enough, and there’s a warming drawer below with three temperature settings. The digital screen helps guide you through your options, so when you make a selection, the options you have to choose from next are limited to those that work within its parameters. It’s not quite as high-tech as some of the smart ovens we’ve seen, but it’s still an attractive and intuitive interface. The one big drawback is the price, but the Chef Collection offers both looks and performance.

The best induction range

Kenmore Elite Freestanding Induction Range w/ True Convection

Why should you buy this? A reasonably priced induction range, Kenmore has four surface cooking elements and a warming drawer.

Who it’s for? Those looking for a well-built, affordable induction range

How much will it cost? $1,700

Why we chose the Frigidaire Gallery Freestanding Induction Range:

If you’re not sure what induction is, here’s a quick explainer for you. Just know that it’s all the rage in Europe, and has been for decades. As you can tell from the price of the Kenmore 95073, prices are a bit higher than found with gas and electric ranges. But if you’re in the market for an induction range, this is one of the least expensive.

The Kenmore 95073 has four surface cooking elements, two of which are high-powered. It also has convection oven mode, a touchpad for setting oven temperature, and a warming drawer. The appliance boasts precise simmering and excellent baking and broiling, and the self-cleaning feature works well.

The appliance features 25 different cooking functions, a heating convection fan that means equal heating of dishes, and a pan size detection sensor, which determines how much energy is needed to cook a dish properly.

The best luxury oven range

Wolf Dual Fuel Range

Why should you buy this? It looks and cooks like it belongs in a restaurant.

Who it’s for? People who find La Cornue’s $9,000-plus ranges just a little too expensive

How much will it cost? $6,540

Why we chose the Wolf Dual Fuel Range:

First things first, the Wolf DF304 is called a dual fuel range because it has a gas cooktop and an electric oven, offering more precision on the stove and more even heating in the cavity. This range is definitely aimed at the wealthy and those who get a lot (and we mean a lot) of use out of their kitchens. That being said, the Wolf offers a lot of things no other range in this price range does.

The cooktop has four burners with the following BTUs: 9,200, 15,000, 18,000, and 20,000. They can be turned up high for a fast boil, but they also go down to 300 BTU for simmering. The 4.5-cubic-foot double convection oven has ten cooking modes, including bake and convection bake, and one specifically made for dehydrating food. Some of the optional accessories include a kit for all that food you’re going to dehydrate and a bake stone.

If you like the stainless steel professional look, this range certainly has it, and it allows for some customization, such as knob color. The oven’s interior is blue porcelain, similar to the LG oven. The Wolf range is definitely expensive, but you’re paying for more than just its looks.

The best cheap electric oven range

Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Range with Easy Wipe Ceramic Glass Cooktop

Why should you buy this? With good performance and nice looks, this is a good deal when on sale.

Who it’s for? Those looking for a good deal on an electric range

How much will it cost? $699

Why we chose the Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Range with Easy Wipe Ceramic Glass Cooktop:

While it lacks some of the higher-end features of other electric ranges on the list — no convection feature here — the Whirlpool WFE515S0ED is still a great deal.

The four-burner range has one that pulls 3,000 watts of power, slightly less than the LG model. With 5.0 cubic feet of capacity, the oven is pretty standard, with an upper broiler element and a hidden lower baking element. The lack of a fan means cooking will be a little slower and potentially less than convection models. Though it may not have extras like a built-in temperature probe, this Whirlpool still delivers when it comes to cooking. We also like that it offers options beyond black, white, and silver when it comes to aesthetics.

The best cheap gas oven range

Whirlpool Freestanding Gas Range with AccuBake Temperature Management System

Why should you buy this? Don’t let the low price fool you; this gas range gets the job done.

Who it’s for? Anyone looking for a budget gas range

How much will it cost? $799 (we’ve seen it on sale for under $500)

Why we chose the Whirlpool Freestanding Gas Range with AccuBake Temperature Management System:

The cousin of the budget electric model, the Whirlpool WFG515S0ES is one you should keep your eye on if you’re thinking of buying a new gas range but don’t want to shell out tons of money. We’ve seen it on sale for under $500.

A low price isn’t enough of a reason to buy an appliance, however. The four-burner top has some versatility, with the 5,000 BTU burner being best for simmering and the 15,000 BTU burners being better suited to heating quickly and searing. Inside the 5.0-cubic-foot cavity, you won’t find a convection fan, but it does have a self-clean feature — something that’s not always offered at this price range.

Like the electric Whirlpool, you can choose this model in several colors. It may not make your company “ooh and ahh” as the Wolf range will, but for all your daily cooking needs, it will serve its purpose.

How we test ranges

Everyone in the office gets excited when we test ovens, because it means we bake a lot of cookies. We also cook and bake other foods to get an idea of how quickly and evenly they heat. We look at how quickly they preheat and how well they hold their temperature, and just how much that temperature varies from what the oven’s display says. When it comes to ranges, we want to know how long it takes to boil water on each of the burners. We also like to see how well the burner holds its heat by putting it on simmer for 20 minutes and tracking the liquid’s temperature.

But ranges aren’t just there for cooking. Kitchens are points of pride for many people, so aesthetics matter a lot. It’s not just how pretty the appliance is, though. We let the staff use them throughout the testing phase to get feedback on how intuitive the interface is — and whether or not the oven burned their pizza.

Is now a good time to buy?

No matter the time of year, there’s almost always a sale going on when it comes to appliances. Just wait for the next holiday weekend — President’s Day, Memorial Day, and so on — and chances are, you’ll see a reduced price on a range. And regardless of whether it’s February or September, Black Friday feels like it’s just around the corner, and there are usually good deals to be had on the mother of all discount days.

The range is one of the most important appliances in your kitchen, and there are a lot of factors to consider when replacing or upgrading. Size is one: Despite how different they all are, every oven on this list is 30 inches wide. But for more spacious kitchens, manufacturers offer 36-, 48-, or even 60-inch models. On the smaller side, there are 20-inch ranges available, too. Whether you choose gas, electric, or induction may depend on your setup, unless you’re building from scratch or planning an extensive remodel.