Smart Home

The most (and least) reliable appliance brands in every category

Joni Blecher
By
Whirlpool

When it comes to buying home appliances—regardless of the amount of research we door reviews we read—we still hope we purchased one that’s reliable. Rightfully so, home appliances tend to go the distance, often lasting over ten years before replacing them. The question is, how many times will you need to call a repairman to fix them? That’s what Puls, a home services company that provides appliance installation and repair, discovered. The company’s first annual National Appliance Report ranks the top appliance brands based on reliability, ease of use, and overall value.

The report is full of tons of useful information that we’ll cover shortly, but here are the brand standouts by appliance category:

Appliance Brand Reliability Winners and Recommendations:

Refrigerators: Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Samsung
Dishwashers: Bosch, Whirlpool, KitchenAid
Stove + Ranges: GE, Whirlpool, KitchenAid
Dryers: Whirlpool, LG, Samsung
Washing Machines: Whirlpool, LG, Samsung

The brands evaluated in the report are Bosch, Frigidaire, Kenmore, KitchenAid, LG, Maytag, Samsung, Sears, and Whirlpool. Puls’ service technicians rated the brands based on reliability. Essentially, these manufacturers appliances don’t breakdown a lot, the cost of repairing them isn’t astronomical, and they have a solid overall value.

Which Brands Should You Avoid?

The report doesn’t list the worst brand for each home appliance. However, there are brands that Puls’ appliance repair technicians don’t recommend as often. Here are the brands that didn’t top the list:

Refrigerators: Bosch and Frigidaire
Dishwashers: Frigidaire and Maytag
Stove + Ranges: Maytag and LG
Dryers: Frigidaire and Bosch
Washing Machines: Frigidaire and Bosch

Better Check Your Fridge in July

Perhaps the most interesting finding is that your refrigerator is most likely to breakdown in July. The biggest issue is that the fridge isn’t cooling properly. Other issues technicians hear about in July include a broken ice maker or that the appliance is leaking. July tends to get pretty hot, and your fridge has to work a lot harder than say an average day in October.

best refrigerators

“Your refrigerator needs to keep its internal temperature steady, forcing it to work harder on those hot days. That puts stress on the compressor, which is the mechanism in the refrigerator that actually cools everything,” explains James Granado, Appliance Repair Manager at Puls. “If the compressor breaks or stops working, your refrigerator will not cool properly. People also use the ice maker on their refrigerator more often during summer, for cold drinks or to fill coolers.”

Puls didn’t find a similar correlation to between time of year and when an appliance typically breaks for the other products mentioned in the report. Granado cautions, “One thing people don’t really think about is that there are more thunderstorms during summer and these storms can cause electrical surges that will fry the control board on any kind of appliance. If that happens, it will usually require scheduling a repair technician to come out and fix it.”

Which Appliance Will Cost the Most to Repair?

There are a lot of variables that go into repairing an appliance. Type of repair needed, parts, brand, and model are all considerations. The report evaluates general repairs for different appliances. Overall, the company found that a freezer is the most expensive item to repair, costing on average $348. A microwave is on the other end of the spectrum and costs an average of $195 to repair. For that money, you can buy a new model (unless it’s installed in the kitchen).

The report doesn’t mention whether products breakdown during or after the warranty period. There are a variety of warranties you can purchase throughout the lifetime of an appliance. However, in Granado’s ten years of repairing appliances, he says parts tend to break two to three years after the appliance was purchased.

According to the report, repair costs also vary by city. If you think New York tops that list, you’d be wrong. You may be surprised to learn that it is more expensive to repair appliances in both Philadelphia ($260) and Washington D.C. ($245). Dallas is the most affordable with an average repair cost of $207. This information will also vary based on where you live, as well as which appliance you need to repair.

“While we showed averages in the report, the cost of the repair varies greatly depending on the brand and model,” adds Granado. “If you purchase a refrigerator for $3,000, replacing the compressor could cost around $600. Whereas, for a more affordable refrigerator, the repair would be less expensive.”

Read the full National Appliance Repair report on the Puls site.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Amazon Echo tips and tricks to use around the house
kenzie provides cute crotcheted animals to hide your smart speakers
News

Kenzie wants to hide smart assistants inside its cute, crocheted animals

Kenzie is a company that just launched on Kickstarter with the intention of hiding smart speakers beneath adorable, crotcheted stuffed animals. The firm's intention is to disrupt the tech industry with cuteness.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle show gen 2 4
Smart Home

The top digital frames and displays for showing off your photos

Check out the best digital photo frames for displaying your digital photos around the house. The best frames offer smart compatibility, voice controls, facial recognition, and multiple upload options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
honeywell portable air cooler walmart price cut co25ae
Deals

Beat the summer heat: Walmart cuts 51% off the Honeywell portable air cooler

This is a perfect moment to get your own air conditioning as Walmart slashed the price of Honeywell CO25AE Portable Evaporative Air Cooler by over 50%. It mormally sells at $672, you can now get it at a stunning price of $330.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
air conditioner deals
Deals

Best air conditioner deals: LG, TCL, and Frigidaire get discounts

We’re well into summer, but the hottest days are yet to come. Here are a few air conditioner deals available online right now for both portable and window-mounted units in a variety of BTU outputs so you can find the right one for your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 3
Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Dyson handheld vacuums in post-Prime Day sale

Post-Prime Day sales often include great deals when sellers clear out extra inventory after the sales event. Walmart knocked down the prices on two Dyson V6 Trigger handheld vacuums and one of the deals is clearly better.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart slashes prices on dyson ball multi floor upright vacuums post prime day small vacuum 2
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Dyson Ball multifloor upright vacuums

Walmart continues to offer attractive post-Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums. In addition to significant price cuts on Dyson cordless handheld vacs, Walmart also slashed the prices of two Dyson upright vacuum models.
Posted By Bruce Brown
eight smart mattress sleep coach
Smart Home

Eight Sleep's Pod bed cools, heats, and tracks sleep data for couples

The Pod bed by Eight Sleep measures data to determine a sleep fitness score. It also creates the ideal temperature environment to help you get better sleep. How does the Pod bed measure up?
Posted By Erika Rawes
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

Check out these hacks on BOGO deals for Echo Dot, Google Home Mini

The Prime Day 2019 tsunami has receded, but you don't have to wait for monster sales events to get excellent prices. We discovered what amount to buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deals for the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
Nest Thermostat
Smart Home

How to protect your home from brownouts during this weekend's heat wave

A nationwide heat wave will bring sweltering temperatures to most of the lower 48 states this weekend. Fortunately, your smart thermostat can help protect your home and loved ones during this crisis.
Posted By John Velasco
haiku home smart ceiling fan amazon deal l series 52 inch
Deals

Looking for a smart ceiling fan? Amazon has a $95 Post-Prime Day discount

If you are looking for a cooling solution that is more economical than an air conditioner, check out the Haiku Home L Series 52-Inch Smart Ceiling Fan. Buy it on Amazon now to get a $95 post-Prime Day discount.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best smart mattresses sleep number c2
Smart Home

Forget counting sheep. Catch some Z's (and track them) with a new smart mattress

Want a better night's sleep? One way to see how well you're sleeping is a smart mattress, which track various health metrics to help you understand what might be keeping you up. Here are the best smart mattresses on the market right now.
Posted By Ed Oswald
ge window air conditioners walmart deals 5000 btu conditioner with remote
Deals

Walmart cuts prices of GE window air conditioners for the Big Save sale

Whether you are in need of a new window air conditioner or looking to replace an old model, now is the time to buy. Walmart's “The Big Save” sale is extended until July 21. Get these GE window air conditioners under $160.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Amazon Echo Plus review aux plugged in
Smart Home

From the kitchen to the bedroom, here are the best Alexa tips and tricks

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa has plenty of neat skills. So many, in fact, it seems like new ones appear every day. We've rounded up the top Echo tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your virtual assistant.
Posted By Brie Barbee