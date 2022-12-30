The 5 best smart home products that support Matter

Matter is arguably the biggest thing to happen to smart homes since their inception. The interoperability feature lets devices from different ecosystems interact with each other, giving you the freedom to shop for your favorite products regardless of manufacturer. Unfortunately, not all devices have rolled out support for Matter – and not all of them will.

Only a few notable products support Matter as of today, although dozens more are expected to add the functionality in the coming months. For now, here are the five best smart home products that support Matter. For a full list, head over to the official Matter website.

Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)

Pros Compact footprint

Vastly improved sound quality

Clock shows more useful info

New temperature sensor

Added Wi-Fi features Cons Only works as Wi-Fi booster if you're already on Amazon eero network

Amazon recently brought Matter support to a slew of devices, but the Echo Dot with Clock is arguably one of the most exciting. Available for just $60 (and often on sale), the Dot is a surprisingly great smart speaker. Not only does it sound good, but the simplistic HUD allows you to quickly check the time or get the current weather forecast. Toss in Matter and the availability of various color options, and it’s easy to see why the Echo Dot with Clock is one of the best smart speakers around.

Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)

Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Pros Accurate sleep tracking

Tons of data about your sleep

$100 starting price Cons Few new features over previous model

Just like Amazon, Google pushed a Matter update to many of its devices at the tail end of 2022. The Nest Hub was included in that wave of updates, giving the popular smart display the ability to interact with other Matter devices. Google Assistant is just as powerful as ever, and the vibrant 7-inch display lets you stream your favorite shows, load up your calendar, play music, or get a quick tutorial on how to cook up a new dish.

Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Echo Show 15

Pros Huge 15.6-inch screen

Widget functionality makes it easy to see tasks, smart home, and more at a glance

Different orientation options

Visual ID swaps between users Cons Lacks customization and personalization options

Software crashes without explanation

Need something a bit larger than your standard smart display? Check out the Amazon Echo Show 15, which boasts a gorgeous 15-inch display and fully supports Matter. It’s a bit expensive, but you won’t find many other products like the Echo Show 15 (let alone one that also supports Matter).

Echo Show 15

Eve Door & Window Sensors

Pros Easy to use

Tons of versatility

Sleek design Cons Expensive

Now that the Eve Door & Window Sensor supports Matter, keeping your home secure has never been easier. Beyond knowing whether your doors (or windows) are open or shut, you can trigger various events based on their status -- such as turning on lights or shutting off your furnace. You’ll need to join the Early Access program to make use of the features, but that’s a minor inconvenience for a lot of nifty smart home tech.

Eve Door & Window Sensors More

Apple HomePod Mini

Pros Computational audio optimizes the experience

Clean-sounding highs and mids

Compact size makes it discrete

It's the most affordable HomeKit home hub Cons Siri lacks the advanced intelligence of its competitors

Short power cord

Another entry on this list, another smart speaker to discuss. This class of products has been widely updated to support Matter, as they serve as central hubs for most smart homes. The Apple HomePod Mini rounds out the big three (Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri), giving you the option to use just about any ecosystem as the center of your Matter-connected smart home. Siri might not be quite as versatile as the competition, but no doubt iOS fans will be glad to have the new functionality offered by Matter.

Apple HomePod Mini More

