 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 5 best smart home products that support Matter

Jon Bitner
By

Matter is arguably the biggest thing to happen to smart homes since their inception. The interoperability feature lets devices from different ecosystems interact with each other, giving you the freedom to shop for your favorite products regardless of manufacturer. Unfortunately, not all devices have rolled out support for Matter – and not all of them will.

Only a few notable products support Matter as of today, although dozens more are expected to add the functionality in the coming months. For now, here are the five best smart home products that support Matter. For a full list, head over to the official Matter website.

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock
Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)
Jump to details
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
Jump to details
Amazon Echo Show 15
Echo Show 15
Jump to details
Eve Door & Window - Apple HomeKit Smart Home Wireless Contact Sensor for Windows & Doors, Automatically Trigger Accessories & Scenes, App Notifications
Eve Door & Window Sensors
Jump to details
Apple HomePod mini
Apple HomePod Mini
Jump to details
2022 amazon echo dot with clock review 5th gen digitaltrends 2022img 0535

Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Compact footprint
  • Vastly improved sound quality
  • Clock shows more useful info
  • New temperature sensor
  • Added Wi-Fi features
Cons
  • Only works as Wi-Fi booster if you're already on Amazon eero network

Amazon recently brought Matter support to a slew of devices, but the Echo Dot with Clock is arguably one of the most exciting. Available for just $60 (and often on sale), the Dot is a surprisingly great smart speaker. Not only does it sound good, but the simplistic HUD allows you to quickly check the time or get the current weather forecast. Toss in Matter and the availability of various color options, and it’s easy to see why the Echo Dot with Clock is one of the best smart speakers around.

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock
Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)
google nest hub 2nd gen review on table
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • Tons of data about your sleep
  • $100 starting price
Cons
  • Few new features over previous model

Just like Amazon, Google pushed a Matter update to many of its devices at the tail end of 2022. The Nest Hub was included in that wave of updates, giving the popular smart display the ability to interact with other Matter devices. Google Assistant is just as powerful as ever, and the vibrant 7-inch display lets you stream your favorite shows, load up your calendar, play music, or get a quick tutorial on how to cook up a new dish.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
Related
amazon echo show 15 review large screen larger utility

Echo Show 15

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Huge 15.6-inch screen
  • Widget functionality makes it easy to see tasks, smart home, and more at a glance
  • Different orientation options
  • Visual ID swaps between users
Cons
  • Lacks customization and personalization options
  • Software crashes without explanation

Need something a bit larger than your standard smart display? Check out the Amazon Echo Show 15, which boasts a gorgeous 15-inch display and fully supports Matter. It’s a bit expensive, but you won’t find many other products like the Echo Show 15 (let alone one that also supports Matter).

Amazon Echo Show 15
Echo Show 15
The Eve Door and Window installed on an interior door.

Eve Door & Window Sensors

Pros
  • Easy to use
  • Tons of versatility
  • Sleek design
Cons
  • Expensive

Now that the Eve Door & Window Sensor supports Matter, keeping your home secure has never been easier. Beyond knowing whether your doors (or windows) are open or shut, you can trigger various events based on their status -- such as turning on lights or shutting off your furnace. You’ll need to join the Early Access program to make use of the features, but that’s a minor inconvenience for a lot of nifty smart home tech.

Eve Door & Window - Apple HomeKit Smart Home Wireless Contact Sensor for Windows & Doors, Automatically Trigger Accessories & Scenes, App Notifications
Eve Door & Window Sensors
apple homepod mini review 12 of
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Apple HomePod Mini

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Computational audio optimizes the experience
  • Clean-sounding highs and mids
  • Compact size makes it discrete
  • It's the most affordable HomeKit home hub
Cons
  • Siri lacks the advanced intelligence of its competitors
  • Short power cord

Another entry on this list, another smart speaker to discuss. This class of products has been widely updated to support Matter, as they serve as central hubs for most smart homes. The Apple HomePod Mini rounds out the big three (Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri), giving you the option to use just about any ecosystem as the center of your Matter-connected smart home. Siri might not be quite as versatile as the competition, but no doubt iOS fans will be glad to have the new functionality offered by Matter.

Apple HomePod mini
Apple HomePod Mini

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best standing desk deals for December 2022
Woman working at standing desk
9 of the best budget smart home devices under $100
The Wyze Lock Bolt installed on a door.
Dyson’s best cordless vacuum (V15 Detect) is $150 off right now
Dyson V15 Detect
Amazon is having a sale on Ring products – save on doorbells and more
The Ring Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel, installed beside a doorway.
Take that, Dyson: Samsung’s Jet 60 cordless vacuum is $250 today
Samsung Jet 60 cordless vacuum cleaner.
Amazon brings Matter support to 17 Echo devices
Echo Show 15 with base.
The smart alarm clock you didn’t know you needed is $20 today — $50 off!
lenovo smart clock 2 deal december 19 2022
Walmart dropped the price of this popular robot vacuum to under $100
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.
Get 3 wireless Arlo home security cameras for $99 today
amazon slashes the prices on arlo pro wireless security cameras 3 wire free add camera 1
How to set up an Amazon Alexa voice profile
amazon shares a sneak peek at device deals heading into black friday echo dot 3rd gen smart speaker with clock 1
8 tips and tricks for your robot vacuum
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum cleans carpet and wood flooring.
How to change Google Assistant’s voice
Google Nest audio color options
How to replace your AirTag battery
Apple AirTag lifestyle image.