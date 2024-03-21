 Skip to main content
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Get up to 43% off Echo smart speakers

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Amazon Echo Pop on a desk.
Digital Trends

Make your home smarter by equipping it with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. You’ll be able to afford multiples of these Alexa-powered devices through the discounts that are available in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, with prices that start as low as $23. They’re going to be more effective if there’s one in every room in your house, so don’t miss this chance to stretch your budget and buy more of these smart speakers in one transaction. It’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase of these Amazon Echo deals as soon as possible though, as you’re increasing the risk of missing out on the savings the more that you delay.

What to buy in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale for Amazon Echo smart speakers

Amazon Echo Show 5th Generation in a bathroom..
Digital Trends

If you want an Alexa smart speaker for cheap from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, the Amazon Echo Pop will be yours for following a $17 discount on its original price of $40. It’s in our roundup of the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers as the best affordable speaker with Alexa support, because it’s the cheapest way to take advantage of the powerful digital assistant. The Amazon Echo Pop may be compact in size, but it still offers full sound that’s enough to fill bedrooms and small areas.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is also offering a $15 discount for the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen, which brings its price down to from $50. In addition to all the Alexa functions that you can access through the smart speaker, it offers a better audio experience with clearer vocals, deeper bass, and vibrant sound. For an extra feature that will always come in handy, you can go for the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 5th Gen, which is for savings of $10 on its regular price of $60.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy discounts when buying one or more of these Amazon Echo smart speakers, as there are massive savings available from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. Your family will love all the benefits of these Alexa-powered devices, especially if you can equip several rooms in the house with them. It’s highly recommended that you complete your transactions immediately though — there are still a few days left in the ongoing sale, but you shouldn’t wait until the last minute because stocks may be gone by then.

