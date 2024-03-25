Buying a video doorbell or a security camera are among the easiest ways of improving your home’s security, and Ring is one of the most trusted names if you’re planning to get either or both of these devices. If you’re interested, there’s an ongoing Ring sale on Amazon so that you wouldn’t have to pay full price. The available Ring deals include standalone security gadgets and bundles, and you can get as much as 44% off their sticker prices, but only if you hurry because there’s no telling how much time is remaining on these offers.

What to buy in Amazon’s Ring sale

Ring is a mainstay in our lists of the best video doorbells and best home security cameras because of the helpful features that they’ll provide, including 24/7 live streaming through the Ring app, two-way audio to talk to visitors outside your front door or family members inside, customizable mobile alerts, and compatibility with smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, among many others.

For video doorbells, the available options in Amazon’s Ring sale include the Ring Video Doorbell instead of $100, for a 40% discount that translates to $40 in savings, and the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus following a 20% discount on its original price of $150, for savings of $30.

If you’re interested in security cameras, the cheapest one in Amazon’s Ring sale is the Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen for , for a 33% discount and savings of $20 on its original price of $60. For outdoor monitoring, you can go for the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery, which is from $170 for savings of $40 after a 24% discount, or the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus Wired, which is from $200 following a $30 discount that results in savings of $60.

You can also get bundles from Amazon’s Ring sale so that you’ll enjoy even more savings. For example, the Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Stick Up Cam Battery bundle, originally priced at $180, is down to after a 44% discount that’s equivalent to $80 in savings. You can also get the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and Ring Indoor Cam bundle for , which is 34% off its sticker price of $490 for a $170 discount.

There are loads of amazing offers in Amazon’s Ring sale, whether you’re thinking about getting a video doorbell or a security camera, or bundles featuring more than one device for even bigger discounts of as much as 44% off. If something already caught your eye among our recommendations above, or you want to check out all the available deals in the sale yourself, you have to act fast because these bargains may expire at any moment. Proceed with your purchases as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out.

