Get $50 off Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat for a limited time

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel.
Nest

Over at Best Buy, one of the best Google Nest deals in recent times is going on. Today, you can buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $200 instead of $250 so you save $50 off the regular price. A pretty great discount for this time of year, it’s perfect for ensuring you’re in complete control of the heating in your home. If you’re keen to learn more about it, tap the button below or keep reading while we take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat

One of the best smart home devices you can add to your setup, the Google Nest Smart Thermostat gives you extensive control over your home’s temperature. If you’ve been wondering if a smart thermostat is worth it, this will reassure you extensively. It ensures your home runs far more efficiently, saving you money and keeping you happy and content, temperature-wise.

Through the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, you can take control of your home’s heating and cooling without even touching a button as it’s capable of learning your habits and adjusting automatically. At all times, you’ll receive notifications for key things like service reminders and if there’s an issue with your equipment. You’ll also be alerted if your home’s temperature becomes dangerously high or low.

For the most part, though, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat simply ticks along happily in the background as you’d expect from one of the best smart thermostats. The thermostat lives on your wall but you can adjust the temperature via the app or through voice controls if you have Alexa or Google Assistant helping out around the home. Alongside that, the thermostat is smart enough to automatically adjust as needed right down to automatically prioritizing usage when energy is cleaner or less expensive. Only taking about 60 minutes to install and then programming itself within a week, you’ll love how streamlined the Google Nest Thermostat makes your life.

Usually costing $250, when you buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat from Best Buy today, you’ll pay just $200. If you’ve been waiting to buy one, the $50 discount is awesome to see. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

