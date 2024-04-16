 Skip to main content
Amazon’s Echo Pop smart speaker is 43% off, and it’s not even Prime Day

Jennifer Allen
Usually we see the best Amazon Echo deals around Prime Day or other Amazon sales events. However, today, you can buy an Amazon Echo Pop for a super low price of $23. It normally costs $40 which is already pretty reasonable so being able to snag one for just $23 is pretty great. A useful addition to any room in your home, let’s take a look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop

One of the best smart speakers around when it comes to value and functionality, the Amazon Echo Pop is a great little addition to your home. Available in different colors to suit the aesthetic of your home, the compact smart speaker offers full sound that’s particularly well suited for bedrooms and small spaces. It’s small enough to blend in while still being pretty loud.

At its heart, like the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers, you can use the Amazon Echo Pop to control all your smart home devices. That means simply speaking to it to change your smart plugs or smart lights, as well as even your TV, or check in on your security system. As well as that, you can ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, or podcasts via all your favorite streaming services. It’s also possible to connect via Bluetooth.

On a practical level, the Amazon Echo Pop also makes it possible to ask Alexa to set timers, check the weather or news, or use many of the other thousands of skills that Alex provides. At all times, the Amazon Echo Pop is there to help while also being stylish and never stealing focus. It fits pretty much anywhere and you can always switch off the mic at the tap of a button if you want ultimate privacy. The Amazon Echo Pop is a great entry point to the smart speaker world as well as a great addition if you already have speakers around the home and want to extend the functionality for less.

Usually priced at $40, the Amazon Echo Pop is down to just $23 right now at Amazon. Unlikely to stay at this price for long, you need to hit the buy button now before you miss out. It’s unlikely to drop this low again this side of Prime Day.

