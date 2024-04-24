 Skip to main content
DeWalt Spring Black Friday sale: Power tools and accessories from $15

A DeWalt drill being used.
DeWalt

If you have grand plans for a major home renovation project, you need the right power tools to facilitate this. Fortunately, there’s a huge DeWalt Spring Black Friday sale going on at Amazon so you can save big on plenty of great power tools as well as accessories for enriching the experience. There are hundreds of options within the DeWalt sale so the best thing you can do is hit the button below right now and see what’s out there for yourself. However, if you want some inspiration of what to consider, keep reading and we’ll take you through what we love most.

What to shop for in the DeWalt Spring Black Friday sale

Seemingly every household renovation task can be made easier with a good quality drill. That’s why it’s a great idea to buy the which is down to $99 from $179. A considerable saving of 45%, you get a compact and lightweight drill driver which can deliver 300 unit watts out of power. Its high speed transmission has two speeds of either 0-450 and 1,500 rpm with a 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck which provides tight bit gripping strength. It’s the workhorse everyone needs and is sure to last.

If you need an oscillating tool instead, check out the which is down to $96 from $179. It has a three speed selector with a choice of different oscillations, while there’s a brushless motor which provides up to 57% more run time over brushed. A dual-grip variable speed trigger gives you plenty of speed and control. There’s even a bright LED for illuminating dark surfaces.

For a great impact wrench, check out the which is down to $186 from $279. It has 600ft-lbs of max fastening torque and 800ft-lbs of max breakaway torque. A choice of four speed settings and a variable speed trigger keep you always in control.

We’ve picked out just a few of the best deals in the DeWalt power tools sale going on at Amazon right now. There are dozens more in the sale so if you need to kit your home out with superior power tools, this is your chance. Don’t miss out with the sale likely to end at some point soon.

