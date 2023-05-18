 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Digs takes home renovation projects to the cloud, partners with Thumbtack

Jon Bitner
By

Digs, a cloud-based solution for home improvement projects, has finally launched publicly after a brief open beta. The platform offers homeowners a way to upload a digital blueprint of their home to the cloud, allowing contractors to get a detailed look at the property before stepping through the door. Coinciding with its launch is a partnership with Thumbtack that allows users to quickly find a professional to help with their upcoming projects.

At its core, Digs is all about streamlining the home improvement process. Instead of forcing a contractor to come out to your property and make educated guesses about what’s behind your walls or estimate dimensions, the virtual blueprint allows them to closely examine your home from any location around the world.

The Digs software with notes posted throughout the floorplan.

The Thumbtack partnership is a particularly big win, as it lets homeowners find contractors that are the right fit for the job while also empowering contractors to learn intricate details about the project before arriving on the job site.

Related

“We’re excited to partner with Digs, not only to help connect homeowners with the right pros, but also to provide pros with deeper context for the project before ever stepping foot on-site,” said David Steckel, senior director of partnerships at Thumbtack. “This integration will allow for an even more seamless and hassle-free experience for both pros and homeowners from the beginning of the home improvement journey.”

The Thumbtack menu shown within Digs software.

Home builders seem to be intrigued by the partnership as well, with Nick Schiffer, founder of NS Builders, saying the collaboration will help speed up the construction process and make things more affordable.

Recommended Videos

“We’re excited to be working with Digs — to not only help them develop the software further, but to utilize the software at NS Builders for all of our post-construction needs,” said Schiffer. “Having a program to help us keep everything in one spot for a clean client handoff will be great for homeowners and our Home Care technicians. This will make our post-construction services that much more efficient and cost-effective.”

From storing home-related documents to examining blueprints and permits, Digs is hoping to move the home improvement process online and into the cloud. It’s garnering a lot of early attention — with over $500 million worth of homes currently on the platform — and it’ll be interesting to see how that expands now that its open beta has ended.

If you’re looking to start a robust home improvement project, be sure to give Digs a look. There are few competitors that offer a similar platform, making it an enticing option for anyone seeking a smart home remodel.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on…
The smart home market might see big changes in 2023
Apple HomePod 2023 next to a TV.

The smart home market is arguably the strongest it’s ever been. Apple recently reintroduced the HomePod to rave reviews, Roborock is gearing up to launch its new lineup of powerful robot vacuums, and nearly half of U.S. households interact with a smart home gadget every month. That’s an impressive number, and it’s an increase from 2022 -- meaning the market is trending in the right direction, and folks seem to be buying into the dream of an interconnected household.

This incredible market saturation means it’ll take a long time for the smart home market to completely vanish -- and its death probably isn’t going to happen this year (or anytime soon). But the rest of 2023 will be an interesting year for the smart home industry, as Amazon and Google have run into financial issues with their smart home offerings, while Apple finally seems to be gaining momentum.
Money trouble at Amazon and Google

Read more
During spring cleaning, don’t forget smart home security
A physical lock placed on a keyboard to represent a locked keyboard.

With warmer weather sweeping across the nation, folks around the country are using spring as a time to clean their homes and declutter all the junk they’ve accumulated during the dark, dreary winter months. And while organizing your home is a great way to ring in the spring, consider taking a few minutes to perform a bit of smart home spring cleaning, too.

From upgrading your gadgets and changing your passwords to enabling two-factor authentication and performing software updates, here are a few ways to expand your spring cleaning chores to your smart home.

Read more
Is a DIY smart home security system better than a professional one?
Arlo camera installed outside.

When it comes to protecting your home, your options all boil down to two different categories -- DIY smart home systems or professionally installed hardware. Both have their benefits and drawbacks, but determining which is best for your home isn’t an easy decision. And with so many products on the market from companies like Google, Arlo, SimpliSafe, Vivint, and Yale, the decision becomes even more stressful.

Here’s a closer look at both DIY smart home security systems and professional security systems to help you figure out which is best for your property.
Installation costs and ongoing fees

Read more