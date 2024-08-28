 Skip to main content
How long does it take to calibrate the Ecobee Smart Thermostat?

Ecobee Smart Thermostat installed on a wall.
Ecobee

Ecobee produces a range of powerful smart thermostats, and all of them need to go through a calibration phase during setup. And if you’re new to the Ecobee system, you might be surprised at how long this can take. Thankfully, a long calibration phase is a normal part of the process — that means there’s not much you need to do other than wait.

Here’s a closer look at the Ecobee Smart Thermostat calibration process, along with reasons why you might see the calibration process after your initial installation.

How long does calibration take on Ecobee’s Smart Thermostat?

The Ecobee 3 Lite near home decor.
Ecobee

It can take up to 20 minutes for your Ecobee Smart Thermostat to properly calibrate its temperature sensor. During this time, you’ll have to just wait for the process to finish. Once the temperature calibration is complete, you’re free to keep moving through the process and start using your smart thermostat as intended.

If the device has an air quality sensor, it can take several days to properly calibrate. Ecobee says you can speed up the process by opening a window, but this is still a lengthy process and it pays to be patient. Once it’s properly calibrated, you shouldn’t have to worry about it again.

Why does my Ecobee Smart Thermostat keep calibrating?

The Ecobee Thermostat on a shelf.
Ecobee

If you keep seeing the calibration screen on your Ecobee Smart Thermostat, it likely means the unit is losing power at some point throughout the day. A common cause of this is a dirty air filter, which can cause your furnace to work too hard, overheat, and possibly turn off. Thankfully, the fix is simple — replacing your air filters will likely resolve the Ecobee Smart Thermostat calibration issue.

Alternatively, you can check to make sure there isn’t an obstruction somewhere else in the system and verify your wiring is done properly. If that fails, contact Ecobee support or a local electrician.

Here’s a quick look at some other culprits:

  • Any interruptions to the power supply could cause the unit to reboot and run through the calibration process.
  • A tripped safety setting, such as excessive furnace temperatures or float switch.
  • Using a transformer that’s not rated properly for the smart thermostat (this is most common in older systems).
  • A clogged condensate drain line could trip a float switch and turn off the power to the thermostat.

Dealing with an Ecobee Smart Thermostat that’s constantly calibrating can be frustrating, but understanding that it’s likely caused by the loss of power can help you track down the culprit and get it back to working condition.

If you can’t pinpoint the issue, your best bet is to contact an electrician or HVAC professional. They should be able to figure out the cause of the power loss and get your system working like new.

