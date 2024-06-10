 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Quilt wants to change the way you heat and cool your home

By
The Quilt unit outside a home.
Quilt
Tech Of The Week
This story is part of our Tech of the Week series

Mini-split air conditioners are often overlooked in favor of central air conditioning systems, as most homes are prebuilt with ducts — making it easy to install an A/C unit and furnace to heat or cool all your rooms. Quilt is looking to change that, however, as the company (founded by former Google employees) has created a ductless HVAC system that looks great, works in all climates, and can be personalized to fit nearly every type of home.

Unlike central air conditioning systems, Quilt is a ductless mini-split system. That means you don’t need a system of air ducts installed throughout your home to use Quilt. Instead, an outdoor unit is connected to up to two indoor Quilt units, which are wall-mounted and push either cool or warm air through the room. Quilt comes with a control unit known as a Dial, which functions much like a smart thermostat, allowing you to set temperatures for individual rooms and optimize performance.

Recommended Videos

Along with the Dial, you can use a companion mobile app to control Quilt remotely. As you’d expect, you can automate Quilt’s performance by setting schedules or routines, ensuring each room hits the proper temperature throughout the day. Best of all, a system known as Quilt Intelligence will help reduce your electric bills by detecting when rooms are empty and automatically turning down power.

Related

Unlike most mini-split systems, Quilt is shockingly easy on the eyes. Its indoor and outdoor units are modern and compact, and they look much more premium than the competition.

There are a few drawbacks to the unit, however, as it won’t launch with support for smart home platforms like Alexa or Google Home. The hardware can support Matter, though Quilt notes Matter won’t be available when the products launch this summer. Quilt’s launch will also be limited to select California markets, with future markets joining based on location and the quantity of reservations.

The Quilt Dial on a wall.
Quilt

The biggest obstacle for Quilt to overcome will be its price, as it clocks in at $6,500 per room. That means a single-family home with multiple bedrooms will quickly see prices rise above $30,000. But because it’s so eco-friendly, is more stylish than most other products on the market, and helps reduce electric bills, it could be a worthwhile investment.

To learn more about Quilt, visit its official website.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
What is IFTTT and how can you use it in your smart home?
A bunch of colorful shapes on a black background.

If you've spent any time shopping for smart home gadgets, you've probably noticed that many are built with support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Home. These are smart home platforms, and they let you access all your devices through a single app or interface. You've probably also noticed support for something known as IFTTT. But what exactly is IFTTT? And is it something you should be concerned with? Here's a closer look at the unique (and incredibly useful) software.
What is IFTTT?

IFTTT stands for, "if this, then that." It's terminology often used in programming, allowing software to chain together functions and perform certain tasks if other tasks are detected. For example, if the user inputs the incorrect password, then they'll be notified to try logging in again.

Read more
Nest Hub Max vs. Skylight Cal Max: Which is best for your home?
The Cal Max showing a picture while placed near a shelf.

The Nest Hub Max is one of the most premium smart displays available. Offering a vibrant screen, support for tons of apps, and the ability to sync with Google Home, it's a well-rounded and versatile smart display. The recently revealed Skylight Cal Max is a radically different sort of device -- but it's still contending for the same spot in your kitchen. Instead of offering tons of apps and services, it's a streamlined smart calendar that wants to simplify your life.

Trying to decide between these two premium displays? Here's a look at the Nest Hub Max and Skylight Cal Max to help you figure out which is best for your smart home.
Pricing and design

Read more
The 5 best smart ceiling fans for your home in 2024
ceiling fan deals westinghouse lighting comet indoor

If you're still using traditional ceiling fans at home, why not make the upgrade to smart ceiling fans? These devices offers lots of benefits, starting with compatibility with digital assistants and controls through your smartphone. If you're interested, check out our list of the best smart ceiling fans -- there's something here for any room of the house, even outdoor areas, as well as special features such as RGB lights and Bluetooth speakers. There's a lot of options out there, but you can narrow down your choices with this roundup.
The best smart ceiling fans in 2024

Buy the if you want an all-around smart ceiling fan for indoor or outdoor.
Buy the if you want a smart ceiling fan with a customizable light.
Buy the  if you want a premium smart ceiling fan.
Buy the if you want an affordable smart ceiling fan.
Buy the if you want a smart ceiling fan with a Bluetooth speaker.

Read more