Blink sale: Up to 42% off home security cameras and video doorbells

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Blink Video Doorbell is an affordable option for home security.
Blink

To make sure that your family is safe at all times, you should think about investing in video doorbells and security camera deals. If you’re thinking about buying them right now, you’re in luck because Amazon just launched a sale for discounts of up to 42% on various Blink devices. As one of the most trusted names in the home security space with their compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, we don’t think stocks will last long for these offers, so it’s highly recommended that you choose what to purchase and proceed with the transaction as soon as possible in order to pocket the savings.

What to buy in Amazon’s Blink sale

blink mini indoor camera white set in a living room blurred in the background
Digital Trends

If you’re looking for the cheapest security camera in Amazon’s Blink sale, it’s the Blink Mini, a compact indoor 1080p camera with motion detection and two-way audio that’s from $30 following a $10 discount. Next up is its successor — the Blink Mini 2, which adds colored night vision and a wider field of view, among other improvements, for a from $40 for savings of $10. The largest discount in the sale in terms of percentage, meanwhile, goes to the three-pack of the Blink Mini. The bundle is 42% off, slashing its price to from $70 for $30 in savings. However, if you’re looking for an outdoor security camera, check out the Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight, which offers a two-year battery life and 700 lumens of motion-triggered floodlights for , down by $52 from its original price of $130.

For a video doorbell that will let you see and speak to whoever’s outside your front door, go for the Blink Video Doorbell, which is from $60 for savings of $18. You can also get the Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 so that you can save recordings locally for instead of $70, following a $21 discount.

There’s no shortage of options on security cameras, video doorbells, and bundles in Amazon’s Blink sale, but time is not on your side. The discounts that are available may not last long because there’s going to be a lot of interested shoppers in these bargains, so you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase. Whether you select one of our recommendations above or you want to browse through the dozens of offers, you better make it quick because these prices may go back to normal sooner than you think.

Aaron Mamiit
