 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this popular robot vacuum for $200 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Jennifer Allen
By
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.
Anker

One of the best robot vacuum deals at the moment comes via Amazon’s Big Spring sale with $80 off the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum. Usually priced at $280, it’s down to $200 with the 29% saving sure to tempt anyone looking for a new robot vacuum to streamline their cleaning practices. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Why you should buy the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum

Eufy makes some of the best robot vacuums around so it’s worth paying attention to the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum. The robot vacuum offers a powerful suction of 5,000 Pa so it can handle hair, crumbs, dust, and more, all in one pass so it can get things done far more efficiently than you would expect. It has Precision Mapping with iPath laser navigation so its LiDAR technology can create accurate maps of your home, deducing cleaning routes that are efficient and effective.

The eufy L60 Robot Vacuum can handle climbing up to 20mm so it won’t be thwarted by carpet edges or other small thresholds. It’s also smart enough to figure out when it can’t handle a drop, avoiding them so nothing bad happens. BoostIQ technology is also there, being capable of automatically increasing suction power when needed for those stubborn moments on your carpet.

Trending Deals:

Giving you plenty of control, the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum also allows you to pick certain rooms for cleaning while setting up No-Go zones so you get a personalized experience that suits your home’s needs. The initial map takes just 15 minutes to set up so your first clean comes around sooner than you might expect. Four different suction levels mean the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum can handle both carpet and hard floors with minimal hassle. It all forms together to ensure that the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum is a great all-rounder for the average home. Once you set it up, it’ll happily work away in the background simply requiring you to empty it from time to time.

Usually costing $280, the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum is currently down to $200 for a limited time only as part of the Amazon Big Spring sale. The $80 saving works out as 29% off so this is quite a sizeable saving. If you want to save yourself the hassle of manual cleaning, check out the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum now before it goes back up in price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best cordless vacuum deals: Big discounts on Dyson, Shark, and more
Woman vacuuming floor with Dyson V11 Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum.

A cordless vacuum is a nice household investment, as it offers a simple and unrestrained vacuuming experience that you won’t be able to get with more traditional vacuums. Brands like Dyson and Shark make some of the best cordless vacuums on the market, and while they also come in with some of the more pricey cordless vacuums, they also offer some opportunities to save. We’ve rounded up the best cordless vacuum deals currently taking place, and they include Dyson and Shark, as well as deals from other top brands. Read onward for more details on how to save, as well as some information on which brand might have the best cordless vacuum model for you.
Best Dyson cordless vacuum deals

Dyson is the first brand that most people will think of when you mention cordless vacuums, as that has been one of its signature devices. Dyson cordless vacuums offer powerful suction, attachments for various purposes such as reaching narrow spaces and brushing off dust, and long battery life depending on the chosen mode. Dyson cordless vacuum deals almost never last long though, so grab these offers while you still can.

Read more
Samsung’s “Spring Sale” has washers and dryers from just $499
Samsung Washer and Dryer in a house.

No matter how lazy or unkempt you're willing to be, there's something about the coming of spring that screams it is time to start cleaning. While covering Samsung Spring Sale deals, active now through March 10th, we've found incredible deals on washers and dryers. It's a big boon in an otherwise terrible month to buy appliances, as we usually don't expect good spring sales until... well, spring, which starts much later in the month. So, if you're in need of a washer and dryer and want a discount, Samsung is the place to shop this early March.
The best Samsung Spring Sale washer deals

Samsung washers tend to have an emphasis on quality and longevity over getting you the cheapest price possible. You're also likely to find some technological advances that you weren't necessarily expecting. For example, one feature you'll see is "AI Optiwash." This uses an AI system to detect the type of clothing you're putting in and automatically set your washer's settings to compliment it. Dense and soaked towels need a different style of wash than your tighty-whities, after all. Interestingly, Samsung offers both front-load and top-load washers, so you can pick your preference.

Read more
Fun fact: Samsung makes robot vacuums, and this one is $200 off
Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control mapping a room.

The Samsung Spring Sale is in full swing from now to March 10th, giving you the opportunity to buy all kinds of exciting high-tech gadgetry at a fraction of the normal price. As part of it, we're finding some great robot vacuum deals, including this one on Samsung's Jet Bot+. As with all of the best robot vacuums, this cleaner comes with a dumping and charging station, an advanced cleaning algorithm, and some other cool features that make it stand out. Right now, it can be yours for just $600, which is $200 down from its usual $800 price. Tap the button below to see it for yourself or keep reading to get all of the details about the this incredibly easy way to keep your floor dust and debris free.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet Bot+
How should you evaluate if a robot vacuum is right for you? In our guide to choosing a robot vacuum, we lay out a number of features commonly seen on robot vacuums. Two key ones that we see on the Samsung Jet Bot+ are "sensory sophistication and virtual mapping" and "automatic dirt disposal." The former is powered by a FiDAR Sensor that precisely maps your floor plan, and can be boosted by using no-go zones, keeping your robot vacuum in the key areas of the home you actually want it in. The latter, automatic dirt disposal, is considered essentially mandatory and is achieved via the bot's clean station. This station uses pulses to air to suck the dust from your vacuum into its holding chamber. A sort of vacuum for your vacuum, if you will.

Read more