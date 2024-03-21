One of the best robot vacuum deals at the moment comes via Amazon’s Big Spring sale with $80 off the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum. Usually priced at $280, it’s down to $200 with the 29% saving sure to tempt anyone looking for a new robot vacuum to streamline their cleaning practices. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Why you should buy the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum

Eufy makes some of the best robot vacuums around so it’s worth paying attention to the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum. The robot vacuum offers a powerful suction of 5,000 Pa so it can handle hair, crumbs, dust, and more, all in one pass so it can get things done far more efficiently than you would expect. It has Precision Mapping with iPath laser navigation so its LiDAR technology can create accurate maps of your home, deducing cleaning routes that are efficient and effective.

The eufy L60 Robot Vacuum can handle climbing up to 20mm so it won’t be thwarted by carpet edges or other small thresholds. It’s also smart enough to figure out when it can’t handle a drop, avoiding them so nothing bad happens. BoostIQ technology is also there, being capable of automatically increasing suction power when needed for those stubborn moments on your carpet.

Trending Deals:

Giving you plenty of control, the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum also allows you to pick certain rooms for cleaning while setting up No-Go zones so you get a personalized experience that suits your home’s needs. The initial map takes just 15 minutes to set up so your first clean comes around sooner than you might expect. Four different suction levels mean the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum can handle both carpet and hard floors with minimal hassle. It all forms together to ensure that the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum is a great all-rounder for the average home. Once you set it up, it’ll happily work away in the background simply requiring you to empty it from time to time.

Usually costing $280, the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum is currently down to $200 for a limited time only as part of the Amazon Big Spring sale. The $80 saving works out as 29% off so this is quite a sizeable saving. If you want to save yourself the hassle of manual cleaning, check out the eufy L60 Robot Vacuum now before it goes back up in price.

Editors' Recommendations