We gave this ECOVACS robot vacuum and mop four stars — it’s $200 off today

The Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo in its dock.
A few things are happening right now to be excited about. First, Amazon announced its big sale event for October, Prime Big Deal Days, which kicks off from October 8 to 9. But also, you don’t have to wait until then to get some amazing deals. There are already a ton of early Prime Big Deal Days offer live, including this next one we’re going to share. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo, which is both a smart vacuum and mop in one, is $1,000 today. That’s $200 off the regular price of $1,200. We gave the DEEBOT T30S Combo four stars and some high praise in our review. You should check that out if you want to see how well it performs. Otherwise, shop the deal while it lasts because it’s a limited-time offer.

Why shop this ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo early offer for Prime Big Deal Days?

You mean, besides the fact that our resident reviewer gave it four stars? To clarify, our reviewer mentioned these positives: The DEEBOT T30S swinging mops cover more ground, with admirable vacuuming performance. Moreover, it comes with a self-cleaning docking station that makes things really easy and takes a lot of onus off you. It even comes with a handheld vacuum which you can use to get spots the robot vacuum can’t reach. For instance, you could vacuum between the cushions on your couch.

Enough about the review. What can this smart robot vacuum truly do? Thanks to the included all-in-one cleaning hub it does so much on its own. The dock auto empties the vacuum’s dustbin, auto empties the handheld vacuum, offers hot water mop washing, hot air mop drying, auto tank refilling for clean water, and full station and system self-cleaning. Plus, it charges the device much faster than comparable stations, giving the system more time to do what it does best — clean your home.

Normally $1,200, thanks to an early Prime Big Deal Days deal for Prime Members, you can grab the DEEBOT T30S Combo for $1,000. That saves you $200. Of course, like many of the early deals, this is a limited-time offer so it won’t last long. Shop it while it’s available folks.

