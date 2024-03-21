The Amazon Big Spring sale brings with it some great cordless vacuum deals. Right now, you can buy the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $189 meaning you save a huge $101 off the regular price of $290. The 35% saving is a pretty huge one and one that’s likely to not stick around for long given the sale is very limited. Check it out now by hitting the button below or read on while we take you through what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Sure to be one of the best cordless vacuums for many pet owners, there’s plenty to appreciate about the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum. It has a 450W rated motor which is suitable for both carpets and hard floors. It has a specially designed brush that is designed to target hair messes as well as trap hairs without wrapping it among the brush. That makes it easier for you to clean the vacuum as well as tidy up around the home. Hair tangles are one of the most irritating parts of cleaning up a home with pets so that’s one key issue solved.

Alongside that, the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum also has a 4-stage fully sealed filtration system that captures fine particles, including 99.9% of the dust around your home as well as pollen down to 0.3-micron. The system includes a cyclone system, mesh filter, pre-filter, and a HEPA filter.

The Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is lightweight to use but if you want even more portability, you can switch it over to a portable hand-vac mode with a mini-power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, and a crevice tool for those awkward areas. It also has a front LED light for those times you need to see darker areas around the home.

Using it is a matter of triggering and holding onto the power button to pick up debris, or pressing and releasing for general cleaning if you’d prefer. There’s a one-touch empty dustbin too with a 0.6-liter capacity which should suit most homes. Adding to the convenience, the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum also has a wall-mount design for recharging it without it cluttering the home.

The Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum usually costs $290 but right now, you can buy it for $190 from Amazon as part of its Big Spring sale. Take a look at it now by tapping the buy button below but be quick as the sale ends soon.

