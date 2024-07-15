It’s summertime, and if you don’t mow often, you’re gonna end up in a jungle. You need a decent mower for that. With many Prime Day deals going on at the moment, we’ve homed in on all the best Prime Day cordless lawn mower deals that are happening right now. If you’re looking for lawn mower deals that will keep your garden looking fantastic, you’re in luck. We’ve tracked them all down, listed them below, and taken some time to take a look at what you should consider before buying a cordless lawn mower. In no time at all, you’ll be well-equipped to dive into the sales and save big.

Best Prime Day cordless lawn mower deals

With so many options out there, we've picked out the very best Prime Day cordless lawn mower deals and listed them below. That includes many major brands and different types of lawn mower so there's something for everyone here.

How to choose a cordless lawn mower on Prime Day

A good starting point when picking a cordless lawn mower this Prime Day is to simply head to our look at the best electric lawn mowers and read up on what’s important. You may also wish to spend some time reading about the best robot lawn mowers too as these can be good for a cordless solution that doesn’t involve much work from you. If you’re wondering if a robotic lawn mower is safe for pets and kids, we’ve got you covered there.

It’s important to then think about the size of your lawn. By doing so, you can then consider the width of the cutting blades you ideally need. Longer blades cut more grass so if you’ve got plenty of space to cover, that can be useful. It’s a good idea to look for models which offer a range of cutting heights so that it can suit the season or weather conditions no matter what changes. The smaller cutting heights lead to a closer finish while a bigger height is perfect for when you’re handling longer grass.

As these are all cordless options, you also need to think about battery power. Check the estimates for battery life then reduce it a little bit for real time use, and consider if that works for you. If you need to recharge mid cutting, you’ve made a mistake.

It’s also a smart move to think about the size of the grass collection box. Sure, you can empty it regularly but it can be useful to have a large one to match your large garden.

Another thing to consider is the accessories included and how well the lawn mower can be stored away such as if it has folding handlebars. See what extras can come with your purchase and how they could help you out.

Finally, don’t forget about noise levels. Sure, this is semi-optional but it’s simply convenient to deal with a quieter running lawn mower than a super loud one. Plus your neighbors will love you for it.

