 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day cordless lawn mower deals: Greenworks, Husqvarna, more

By
The Senix X5 battery-powered electric lawn mower outdoors.
Senix

It’s summertime, and if you don’t mow often, you’re gonna end up in a jungle. You need a decent mower for that. With many Prime Day deals going on at the moment, we’ve homed in on all the best Prime Day cordless lawn mower deals that are happening right now. If you’re looking for lawn mower deals that will keep your garden looking fantastic, you’re in luck. We’ve tracked them all down, listed them below, and taken some time to take a look at what you should consider before buying a cordless lawn mower. In no time at all, you’ll be well-equipped to dive into the sales and save big.

Best Prime Day cordless lawn mower deals

With so many options out there, we’ve picked out the very best Prime Day cordless lawn mower deals and listed them below. That includes many major brands and different types of lawn mower so there’s something for everyone here. Here are our picks of the bunch.

  • Litheli Cordless Lawn Mower 13-Inch —
  • BLACK+DECKER Combination String Trimmer & Lawn Mower —
  • Lawn Mower 40V Brushless 18-inch Cordless Lawn Mower —
  • Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower —
  • Greenworks 40V 20-inch Twin Blade Mower —
  • Husqvarna Automower 115H 4G robotic lawn mower —

How to choose a cordless lawn mower on Prime Day

A good starting point when picking a cordless lawn mower this Prime Day is to simply head to our look at the best electric lawn mowers and read up on what’s important. You may also wish to spend some time reading about the best robot lawn mowers too as these can be good for a cordless solution that doesn’t involve much work from you. If you’re wondering if a robotic lawn mower is safe for pets and kids, we’ve got you covered there.

It’s important to then think about the size of your lawn. By doing so, you can then consider the width of the cutting blades you ideally need. Longer blades cut more grass so if you’ve got plenty of space to cover, that can be useful. It’s a good idea to look for models which offer a range of cutting heights so that it can suit the season or weather conditions no matter what changes. The smaller cutting heights lead to a closer finish while a bigger height is perfect for when you’re handling longer grass.

As these are all cordless options, you also need to think about battery power. Check the estimates for battery life then reduce it a little bit for real time use, and consider if that works for you. If you need to recharge mid cutting, you’ve made a mistake.

It’s also a smart move to think about the size of the grass collection box. Sure, you can empty it regularly but it can be useful to have a large one to match your large garden.

Another thing to consider is the accessories included and how well the lawn mower can be stored away such as if it has folding handlebars. See what extras can come with your purchase and how they could help you out.

Finally, don’t forget about noise levels. Sure, this is semi-optional but it’s simply convenient to deal with a quieter running lawn mower than a super loud one. Plus your neighbors will love you for it.

How we chose these cordless lawn mower Prime Day deals

Here at Digital Trends, we know our stuff. We seek out the best deals every day so Prime Day is our kind of thing. Every Prime Day and around it, our team homes in on the best cordless lawn mower Prime Day deals around. That means we find the lowest prices by trawling through many different major retailers and not just Amazon, to seek out the lowest prices.

We don’t just look at the lowest price either. We also consider value. Just because something is super cheap doesn’t mean that it’s worth buying. That’s because you also want to make sure you buy good quality. We only feature good quality cordless lawn mowers here from reputable brands. We don’t contemplate no-name brands or anything with poor user reviews. By doing so, you’re able to buy a cordless lawn mower at a fantastic price while also knowing that it’s built to last.

Combined, that means whatever you buy from the cordless lawn mower deals we’ve listed above, you’re going to be set up for a while to come. Your bank balance will be delighted at saving some cash but also your lawn will be well maintained because you’ve bought a lawn mower that does everything you need it to do.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Prime Day smart plug deals: Offers as low as $13 today
The Wyze Smart Plug connected to an outlet.

With the arrival of the smart home revolution, buying smart plugs is the easiest way to give internet-connected features to your electronic devices. If you're interested, you're going to want to take advantage of this year's Prime Day smart plug deals so that you can afford to buy multiples of them to use with as many gadgets as possible. There are many other Prime Day deals for smart home devices, but you shouldn't underestimate the value that smart plugs can provide. Read on to check out the top offers for the shopping holiday, as well as our advice on choosing which smart plugs to buy.
Best Prime Day smart plug deal
Amazon Smart Plug -- $13, was $25

You can smarten up your home in a flash with an Amazon Smart Plug, and you can even do it at a cheaper price. Amazon's latest Prime Day deal on its own smart plug is certainly worth a look. With one of these plugs and a mobile device that has the Alexa app on it, you can start controlling your lights, fans, or even your coffee maker with just your voice or the Alexa app. The Amazon Smart Plug, when used with the Alexa app, can help you do things like set up automated routines, or even control your plugged in devices when you're away from home. This smart plug can only be used with Alexa, but you don't need a special device for that. You can just use the Alexa app, which is available for Android, iOS, and Fire OS devices.

Read more
Best Herman Miller Prime Day deals: Executive, ergonomic, classic
The Embody in an office.

You probably noticed there's a little thing called Amazon Prime Day happening this week, so there are plenty of Prime Day deals ready to shop. Now's a great time to shop for just about anything you need, from desks and office gear to chairs. To help on that front, we’ve honed in on the best Prime Day office chair deals. Specifically, we’re looking at all things Herman Miller. The company makes some of the best and most stylish-looking office chairs around, but you need to pay plenty for the privilege. That’s why it’s so awesome to see so many Herman Miller Prime Day deals happening right now. A better option than any gaming chair deals around, this is where you should invest your cash. Below, we’ve picked out all the best Herman Miller Prime Day deals as well as provided some advice on what to consider when buying one.
Best Herman Miller Prime Day office chair deal

Aeron executive office chair --

Read more
Prime Day treadmill deals: Fitness machines starting at $116
Prime Day 2022 treadmill deals graphic.

With summer being so incredibly hot this year, especially if you're living in a place with generally low humidity, it might make it a bit hard to go running and exercise outdoors. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on treadmills that you can grab, with a lot of great budget options that you won't feel guilty spending money on. We've collected some of our favorite picks below, and while you're at it, there are some great Prime Day TV deal that you can pair with your new treadmill, or you can check out some of these other great fitness deals for some exercise alternatives.

Best Prime Day treadmill deals

Read more