Best Shark Prime Day deals: vacuums, air purifiers and more

By
The Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum being used on both carpet and hard wood flooring.
Shark

Shark is one of the most popular brands for shoppers who are looking for affordable home appliances through Prime Day robot vacuum deals, Prime Day cordless vacuum deals, and Prime Day air purifier deals — and that holds true with the discounts from this year’s Prime Day deals. With the latest technologies and helpful features, you can’t go wrong with any Shark device, especially with the savings that you can get from Shark Prime Day deals. We’ve rounded up our favorite offers below so you can make a quick decision on what to buy, as these bargains may not last until the end of the shopping event.

Best Shark hair dryer Prime Day deals

Shark HyperAIR FastDrying Hair Blow Dryer
Shark

If you’re missing this important tool in your dresser, you wouldn’t want to miss the low prices from Shark hair dryer Prime Day deals. You should always have one in hand for instances when you absolutely need to dry your wet hair, or when you want dry hair as part of your preparations for going to work or heading out at night. These discounts won’t last long though, so you better hurry in choosing the bargain that you’ll go with.

  • Shark HD112BRN HyperAIR —
  • Shark HD331 SpeedStyle —
  • Shark HD430 FlexStyle —
  • Shark HD435 FlexStyle —

Best Shark air purifier Prime Day deals

Shark Air Purifier 4 from air purifier deals lifestyle image in bedroom.
Shark

With Shark air purifier Prime Day deals, it’s finally time for an investment that will protect your family from pollution and allergens. Shark’s air purifiers are easy to setup and even simpler to use, but they’ll get the job done in making sure that your loved ones breathe clean air. You’ll need to be quick with your purchase though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before stocks completely run out.

  • Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier —
  • Shark HP102PET Clean Sense Air Purifier —
  • Shark 4-fan Air Purifier —
  • Shark HP152 NeverChange Air Purifier —
  • Shark HP201 Clean Sense Air Purifier —

Best Shark robot vacuum Prime Day deals

The Shark Ion RV761 Robot Vacuum cleaning a tile floor.
Shark

If you need a robot vacuum to help you keep your floors clean, then you should check out the available Shark robot vacuum Prime Day deals. These smart home devices provide utmost convenience as they can go through your home with a tap on their companion app on your smartphone or with scheduled sessions, so it’s one less thing for you to worry about every day. You need to act fast in choosing what to buy though, as the offers we’ve listed here may be gone the next minute.

  • Shark UR2500Sr AI Ultra robot vacuum —
  • Shark RV2310 robot vacuum —
  • Shark AV2501S AI Ultra robot vacuum —
  • Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum —
  • Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra robot vacuum —

Best Shark upright vacuum Prime Day deals

The Shark Freestyle Pro cordless vacuum, cleaning under a bench.
Shark

If an upright vacuum is still your preferred way of cleaning your home because of the power it packs, then take a look at the Shark upright vacuum Prime Day deals that we’ve gathered. The affordable prices of these Shark devices are even cheaper for the shopping holiday, but that also means there’s going to be a lot of demand for them. Send in your order for one of these upright vacuums before stocks sell out.

  • Shark NV360 Navigator upright vacuum —
  • Shark NV352 Navigator upright vacuum —
  • Shark ZU102 Rotator upright vacuum —
  • Shark NV501 Rotator upright vacuum —
  • Shark AZ3002 Stratos upright vacuum —

Best Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deals

A woman using the Shark Pet Pro cordless stick vacuum to clean the windows.
Amazon

For extra maneuverability in cleaning every nook and cranny in your home, you’re going to want to go with Shark cordless vacuum Prime Day deals. With their portability and access to various attachments, you won’t miss any corner while cleaning with a Shark cordless vacuum. There are several models to choose from, but you need to make a decision as soon as possible as there’s no assurance that these prices will hold until the last minute of Prime Day.

  • Shark UZ565H Pro cordless vacuum —
  • Shark IX141 Pet cordless vacuum —
  • Shark IW1111 Detect Pro cordless vacuum —
  • Shark IZ363HT Pet cordless vacuum —
  • Shark BU3523 cordless vacuum —

How to choose a Shark device on Prime Day

You can’t go wrong with any of these Shark Prime Day deals because they’re made by a tried-and-tested brand, so you won’t be disappointed with the performance and durability of its devices. That said, you’re going to have to decide the type of product that you should prioritize for the shopping holiday. If you don’t have a hair dryer yet, or if you’re still using an extremely basic one, you should go for a Shark hair dryer, and if your family is running into respiratory issues because of unclean air, then you’re going to want a Shark air purifier.

For those who want a helpful tool for cleaning the home, you’ve got your choice between robot vacuums, upright vacuums, and cordless vacuums. A Shark robot vacuum can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris without any intervention from you, aside from the necessity to clean out its contents, while a Shark upright vacuum packs more power but you’ll have to push it through your home yourself. A Shark cordless vacuum, meanwhile, is easier to carry around your home so you can clean even the tightest spaces, and it comes with attachments for various situations, but you’ll have to keep an eye on its battery while you’re using it.

Choosing the device to buy from Shark Prime Day deals, however, will largely depend on how much you’re willing to spend. Determine the maximum price for the Shark device (or two) that you’re willing to pay, and make sure that you don’t go overboard so that you’ll still have some cash to take advantage of other Prime Day deals that you come across. It’s highly recommended that you get the newest and most advanced models of the Shark products that you’re thinking about buying that you can afford, and with the discounts from the shopping event, models that were previously out of reach may be possible purchases for you.

How we chose these Shark Prime Day deals

The Shark Prime Day deals that we recommended on this page cover different types of devices, but they all have one thing in common — these bargains are all worthwhile purchases. We wouldn’t highlight an offer if we don’t think it’s worth every single penny, though that actually won’t be an issue with Shark products. No matter which of these deals you decide to go with, you’ll end up with a device that will live up to your expectations, and perhaps even exceed them.

Prime Day deals aren’t just on Amazon, as other retailers have also slashed the prices of Shark devices to try to attract the attention of shoppers. The great thing about that is there will be competition for the lowest prices, which will benefit shoppers. It’s going to be hard to keep up with all of the websites though, so we’ve done the hard work for you — the Shark Prime Day deals we’ve featured here are the cheapest that can get for these particular devices, and we’re going to keep updating this page if the prices go even lower over the shopping holiday.

Best Ninja Prime Day deals: Save $120 on an indoor grill
The Ninja 4QT Air Fryer next to a plate of food.

The discounts from Prime Day deals will let you build up your kitchen with appliances and devices that are made by reliable brands like Ninja. If you're looking for savings on air fryer deals or grill deals, or you want to get a pressure cooker or a blender for cheaper than usual, you wouldn't want to miss the Ninja deals of the shopping holiday. To make things easier for you, we've rounded up our favorite Ninja Prime Day deals below. There's surely something here that will catch your attention, but you have to hurry with your purchase because these bargains are only available for a limited time.
Best Ninja Prime Day deal
Ninja Food Smart XL Grill -- $160, was $280

Get your grilling done indoors with the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill, which is a 6-in-1 multi-cooker that can also air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. You can access these modes through the simple press of a button, and with an extra-large cooking capacity, you'll be able to cook meals for a large group of people. The kitchen appliance features Ninja's Smart Cook System that will allow you to achieve the perfect doneness when you're cooking proteins, utilizing Cyclonic Grilling technology that uses 500 degrees Fahrenheit of cyclonic air and a grill grate that can reach the same temperature. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill also comes with a smoke control system, so you don't have to worry about triggering any alarms when you're grilling indoors.

Read more
Best SodaStream Prime Day deals: Make your own seltzer for $60
The SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker.

We’ve picked out all the best Prime Day deals going on right now, and we’ve also focused on some key areas. If you’re looking for awesome SodaStream Prime Day deals, you’re in luck as we’ve tracked them all down and rounded them up here. Alongside finding you the best prices across all the major retailers, we’ve also provided advice on what to do when choosing a SodaStream on Prime Day so you can buy just the right device for your life. Keep reading while we take you through everything you need to know about the best SodaStream Prime Day deals.
Best Prime Day SodaStream deal
SodaStream Terra -- $70, was $100

If you want a simple way to make sparkling water, you should go for the SodaStream Terra. It only takes seconds to turn plain water into sparking water, and since the process is manual, there's no electricity or batteries required. The device features SodaStream's Quick Connect technology to insert the CO2 cylinder, which is enough to make up to 60 liters of sparkling water before it needs to be replaced. The sparkling water maker is compatible with SodaStream's 1 liter and 0.5 liter carbonating bottles, which are made from BPA-free plastic and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Read more
Best Wyze Prime Day deals: cordless vacuums, video doorbells, and more
Wyze Cordless Vacuum

Wyze is known for affordable home devices, and many of them appear in our lists of the best Prime Day cordless vacuum deals, router deals, and Prime Day security camera deals. You'll be able to enjoy amazing value if you're able to take advantage of any of our favorite Wyze Prime Day deals that we've gathered here, but you shouldn't wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before you make your purchase because stocks may not last until then.
Best Wyze cordless vacuum Prime Day deals

You'll gain a valuable cleaning companion if you go for any of these Wyze cordless vacuum Prime Day deals. They may be affordable -- and even cheaper during the shopping event -- but these cordless vacuums have what it takes to pick up dirt, debris, pet hair, and anything else on your floor. They're also capable of cleaning every nook and cranny because of their portability, and by using any of the attachments that come with every purchase.

Read more