 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best back to school cordless vacuum deals: Dyson, LG and more

By
The Tineco cordless vacuum being used in a living room.
Amazon

If you’re heading back to school — or just trying to get your home back in order after a chaotic summer — now is a good time to check out the cordless vacuum deals going on right now. There are plenty of deals from major brands like Dyson, Shark, Samsung, and more. We’ve picked out all the best vacuum deals to cover many different budgets and needs. Read on while we take you through the highlights this back to school season. We also have guidance on what to think about before buying a cordless vacuum.

The best back to school cordless vacuum deal

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum — $650, was $800

The Dyson V15 in use.
Dyson

Back to school sales are the ideal time to invest in a high-end cordless vacuum as it means you’re all set up for a long time to come. With the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, you get the perfect combination of power, intelligent, versatility, and run time. It promises 100% more power than the V8 before it with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which spins at up to 125,000rpm. All that power can be intelligently adapted based on the debris the vacuum detects with a LCD screen that’s capable of showing the total picked-up particles as you clean. Its piezo sensor also optimizes power and run time based on what you’re doing, reporting back on screen.

There’s also a fluffy optic cleaner head which highlights hidden dust on hard floors with the digital motorbar cleaner head deep cleaning all floor types and de-tangling long hair and pet hair as you clean. There’s also a hair screw tool alongside its seven accessories so that you can easily remove long hair and pet hair from beds, car seats, stairs, and anything else you can think of.

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum has an advanced whole-machine filtration system which traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, so you get cleaner air back as you clean. A power trigger means you can always adjust the power to your needs so you don’t have to go all in the whole time.

Any time you need to reach an awkward area, the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum can be converted into a handheld vacuum so you can more easily clean cars, stains, and upholstery. It takes just one click to do so meaning the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum is effectively two different cordless vacuums rolled into one.

More back to school cordless vacuum deals we love

Someone using the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum.
Best Buy

Besides our top recommendation, we also have plenty of other back to school cordless vacuum deals to help you save money while keeping your home clean. Below, we’ve highlighted our favorites and arranged them in price order so you know exactly where to look no matter what your budget is.

  • BISSELL Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum —
  • Shark SV1115 Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum —
  • Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup —
  • Dyson Omni Glide Cordless Vacuum with 3 accessories —
  • Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum —
  • Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner —
  • LG CordZero Cordless Vacuum —

How to choose a cordless vacuum when heading back to school

The simplest thing to do when figuring out what to buy is to head to our the best cordless vacuums guide and buy one of those. However, it’s important to know what makes a good cordless vacuum. Here’s a brief look at what you should bear in mind.

One significant highlight is suction power. After all, it doesn’t matter how good the battery is or how lightweight it is, if the cordless vacuum doesn’t do a good job of cleaning up. Make sure your cordless vacuum choice is powerful and can handle awkward areas of your home. Although, bear in mind that the more powerful vacuums also tend to be heavier because they have a larger motor. If you need something that’s super lightweight, you may need to make concessions with the power levels.

Back to power though, that can also affect battery life. Most cordless vacuums can handle their job for between 20 and 40 minutes. Some have larger batteries or a dedicated eco mode which can affect things but ultimately, count on 20 to 40 minutes. If you need a lot longer such as if you have a large home, you may need to spend a lot more or even give up the cordless vacuum idea.

Besides suction power, cordless vacuums offer different features. Some focus on being great for pet hair which is perfect for pet owners, while others have a HEPA filter built-in to keep the air around you good and fresh while you’re lifting up debris.

Look out for a cordless vacuum with LED headlights. It helps illuminate the debris around you even when you’re dealing with poorly lit areas. Some cordless vacuums even have a display which show you how much dirt you’ve collected or battery life power.

To simplify it, make sure you have great suction from your cordless vacuum, a lightweight build that’s easy to carry around, and ideally some useful extra features to boot. Don’t worry about buying a vacuum with features you don’t need though. That’s just unnecessary expense.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The Laifen Wave toothbrush combines oscillation and vibration for an ultra clean
laifen wave electric toothbrush deal july 2024 featured image with water splash

One of the biggest innovations in oral care was the move from the average, dumb toothbrush to a more effective electric toothbrush. But electric toothbrushes often use oscillations, circular movements, or vibrations to clean your teeth. What if they did both? That's the prevailing idea behind the Laifen Wave, the world's first electric toothbrush to combine high-frequency vibrations with an ultra-wide 60-degree oscillating motion. The vibrations alone deliver up to 66,000 interactions per minute to give you an unmatched, comprehensive clean. The motions also align ideally with dentist-recommended Bass brushing methods, emulating the professional dental care that you'd receive. Usually, you'd think an innovative piece of technology like this was available at a premium cost, but not this one. For Prime Day 2024, Laifen was offering some great deals on its innovative personal care appliances. While some of those deals are over, you'll find more available below.
Buy at LaifenTech Buy at Amazon
 
Why you should buy the Laifen Wave, an innovative electric toothbrush

The oscillation movement and vibrations work seamlessly to clean your teeth, offering what LaifenTech claims to be "three times" the cleaning performance of traditional electric toothbrushes. That's impressive, but more rewarding is the clean feeling you'll have when you're done brushing your teeth every time.

Read more
Upgrading to a smart lock? Don’t miss this Best Buy sale
A person pressing a button on the Assure Lock 2.

One of the best peace-of-mind smart home devices is a smart door lock. These DIY devices can be installed in just minutes and offer some incredible surveillance features for you and yours. They’re also made by numerous companies, which can make choosing the right model a bit of a hassle. Fortunately, Best Buy deals tend to draw upon the best gear out there, and we found this exciting offer today!

For a limited time, you can purchase the Yale Assure Lock 2 from Best Buy for $240. At full price, this smart lock usually costs $280. As one of the signature brands in the smart lock space, Yale has been producing exceptional hardware for a long time.

Read more
Beatbot’s new intelligent robotic pool skimmer: Hands-on with the iSkim Ultra
Beatbot iSkim Ultra innovative pool cleaning robot up close

Pools get dirty pretty quickly. Even if they're covered by a screen or patio roofing, debris still makes its way in. I know that for a fact because I have a pool. It's a saltwater pool, and in addition to maintaining the pump, filter, salt, and, by proxy, chlorine, I have to clean the patio deck, the pool surface, and much more. It's a neverending task. However, smart pool cleaners make that process both a little simpler and more effective. Like robot vacuums, they clean the pool for you autonomously. Of course, at the top of the smart pool vacuum market is Beatbot with its exceptional and innovative products. Until now, those products have primarily been designed to clean the bottom or floor of the pool.

Beatbot has a new product that specifically focuses on the water's surface. It's called the iSkim Ultra and it's the "world's first intelligent robotic pool skimmer with ultra cleaning and control performance." Equipped with smart features via an app, the iSkim Ultra offers responsive remote access, a one-click return option, and scheduling for both cleaning sessions and clarifier dispensing. In addition, the natural and automatic water clarification system helps keep the water clean and clear. It automatically and evenly dispenses an eco-friendly and natural clarifier -- made from recycled crab shells -- to remove dirt, oils, and metal residues in the water and prevent scum buildup. But that, pun intended, is merely scratching the surface in regards to what the iSkim Ultra can do. Let's take a closer look.

Read more