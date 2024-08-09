Best back to school cordless vacuum deals: Dyson, LG and more

If you’re heading back to school — or just trying to get your home back in order after a chaotic summer — now is a good time to check out the cordless vacuum deals going on right now. There are plenty of deals from major brands like Dyson, Shark, Samsung, and more. We’ve picked out all the best vacuum deals to cover many different budgets and needs. Read on while we take you through the highlights this back to school season. We also have guidance on what to think about before buying a cordless vacuum.

The best back to school cordless vacuum deal

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum — $650, was $800

Back to school sales are the ideal time to invest in a high-end cordless vacuum as it means you’re all set up for a long time to come. With the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, you get the perfect combination of power, intelligent, versatility, and run time. It promises 100% more power than the V8 before it with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which spins at up to 125,000rpm. All that power can be intelligently adapted based on the debris the vacuum detects with a LCD screen that’s capable of showing the total picked-up particles as you clean. Its piezo sensor also optimizes power and run time based on what you’re doing, reporting back on screen.

There’s also a fluffy optic cleaner head which highlights hidden dust on hard floors with the digital motorbar cleaner head deep cleaning all floor types and de-tangling long hair and pet hair as you clean. There’s also a hair screw tool alongside its seven accessories so that you can easily remove long hair and pet hair from beds, car seats, stairs, and anything else you can think of.

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum has an advanced whole-machine filtration system which traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, so you get cleaner air back as you clean. A power trigger means you can always adjust the power to your needs so you don’t have to go all in the whole time.

Any time you need to reach an awkward area, the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum can be converted into a handheld vacuum so you can more easily clean cars, stains, and upholstery. It takes just one click to do so meaning the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum is effectively two different cordless vacuums rolled into one.

More back to school cordless vacuum deals we love

Besides our top recommendation, we also have plenty of other back to school cordless vacuum deals to help you save money while keeping your home clean. Below, we’ve highlighted our favorites and arranged them in price order so you know exactly where to look no matter what your budget is.

BISSELL Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum —

Shark SV1115 Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum —

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup —

Dyson Omni Glide Cordless Vacuum with 3 accessories —

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum —

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner —

LG CordZero Cordless Vacuum —

How to choose a cordless vacuum when heading back to school

The simplest thing to do when figuring out what to buy is to head to our the best cordless vacuums guide and buy one of those. However, it’s important to know what makes a good cordless vacuum. Here’s a brief look at what you should bear in mind.

One significant highlight is suction power. After all, it doesn’t matter how good the battery is or how lightweight it is, if the cordless vacuum doesn’t do a good job of cleaning up. Make sure your cordless vacuum choice is powerful and can handle awkward areas of your home. Although, bear in mind that the more powerful vacuums also tend to be heavier because they have a larger motor. If you need something that’s super lightweight, you may need to make concessions with the power levels.

Back to power though, that can also affect battery life. Most cordless vacuums can handle their job for between 20 and 40 minutes. Some have larger batteries or a dedicated eco mode which can affect things but ultimately, count on 20 to 40 minutes. If you need a lot longer such as if you have a large home, you may need to spend a lot more or even give up the cordless vacuum idea.

Besides suction power, cordless vacuums offer different features. Some focus on being great for pet hair which is perfect for pet owners, while others have a HEPA filter built-in to keep the air around you good and fresh while you’re lifting up debris.

Look out for a cordless vacuum with LED headlights. It helps illuminate the debris around you even when you’re dealing with poorly lit areas. Some cordless vacuums even have a display which show you how much dirt you’ve collected or battery life power.

To simplify it, make sure you have great suction from your cordless vacuum, a lightweight build that’s easy to carry around, and ideally some useful extra features to boot. Don’t worry about buying a vacuum with features you don’t need though. That’s just unnecessary expense.