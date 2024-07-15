Best Prime Day air purifier deals: Cheap units under $100

For great air purifier deals, check out what’s going on in the Prime Day deals that are unfolding at the moment. If you’re looking for a new air purifier, there are some great discounts going on right now. We’ve tracked them all down while also looking at what you need to consider before buying an air purifier. Read on while we take you through the highlights and narrow down exactly what you need to think about before you hit that buy button. We’re regularly updating deals so check back often for more discounts.

Best Prime Day air purifier deal

Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier — $79, was $100

For an affordable but effective air purifier, you may want to go with the Levoit Core 300. With its 45W motor, it can purify the air across a space of up to 1,095 square feet. The device is equipped with a HEPA-grade filter that works against all kinds of airborne particles such as pollen, dust, and animal dander, to provide an extra layer of protection on your family’s health. When you select Sleep Mode, the air purifier will reduce its noise levels to a near-silent 24 dB, so you won’t be disturbed while it keeps working. To make it even more inconspicuous at night, you can turn off its display light. The Levoit Core 300 air purifier may be set to run on a timer of up to 8 hours, and it also shows a filter lifetime indicator to let you know if a replacement is needed.

If you’re on the hunt for Prime Day air purifier deals, the Levoit Core 300 is an excellent choice, especially with the $21 discount that you can get from Amazon that slashes its price from $100 to an even more affordable $79. It’s a pretty popular device that’s going to sell even more for the shopping holiday, so there’s a chance that stocks run out quickly. If you want to secure your own Levoit Core 300 air purifier for this lowered price for Prime Day, there’s only one sure way to do so — stop hesitating and complete your purchase for it now.

More Prime Day air purifier deals we love

To help you save as much as possible, we’ve picked out all the best Prime Day air purifier deals which are currently available. Covering a variety of different budgets and needs, you’re sure to find something that will be perfect for your needs no matter what kind of air purifier you seek. Take a look at the picks below and bear in mind that stock can change rapidly so be quick so you don’t miss out.

LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies Pets Hair in Bedroom Up to 1095 Sq. Ft. —

AROEVE Air Purifier Up to 1395 Sq. Ft. —

Shark HP102PET Clean Sense Air Purifier for Home, Allergies, Pet Hair, HEPA Filter Up to 500 Sq. Ft. —

LEVOIT Air Purifier Up to 1800 Sq. Ft. —

Shark Air Purifier 4 with Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter & Advanced Odor Lock Up To 1,000 Sq. Ft. —

Blue Pure 311i+ Max Up To 1,116 Sq. Ft. —

How to choose an air purifier on Prime Day

An air purifier can make a world of difference to your living conditions. Pet dander and other allergens can build up in the air you’re breathing with such particles dangerous for anyone with allergies, asthma, or other respiratory illnesses. The best solution to such problems is to use one of the best air purifiers.

Some air purifiers use a HEPA filter which captures small particles while others use a PECO layer which inactivates organic pollutants. Some even combine the two for the ultimate experience so it’s worth reading each description carefully. Connected to that, look for clean air deliver rates (CADRs) which explain how effectively the air purifier will clean your living space. Each air purifier is rated for a different sized room so measure the room you plan on using it and buy accordingly. If you plan on moving the air purifier around your home, focus on the largest room to get the best experience.

Besides filtration levels, you also want to consider noise levels. If you plan on using your air purifier in your bedroom, for instance, you don’t want to be disturbed.

Another thing to consider is ongoing maintenance costs and electricity prices. Some air purifiers are more energy hungry than others so they can get expensive to run. Also, you want an air purifier with a replaceable filter but a filter which is fairly cheap to replace. Check to see how much filters cost for your air purifier. A bargain price might feel less cheap if it needs expensive filters.

It’s worth thinking about if a smart air purifier is worth it too. Such devices have additional connectivity options such as voice commands or the ability to sync with other smart home platforms to work well together. Do you need it? Only you know and much of it comes down to how smart you want your home to be. Smart functionality can bump the price up significantly so be sure it’s essential for your needs.

How we chose these air purifier Prime Day deals

We’re experts at tracking down deals. Every day, we look at the best deals on many different products, focusing on what’s best for you. We’re not just talking about the cheapest products either as it would be false economy to spend money on an inferior product. That’s why we focus on quality and value.

With air purifiers, there are a lot of unknown brands out there so we focus on big names and trusted brands like Honeywell, Dyson, Blueair, Coway, and other reputable sources. That way, you get the best deal and an air purifier that is built to last for a long time to come.

We regularly check prices on all things including the Prime Day air purifier deals so the prices you see above are the latest and greatest. We cross-reference between many different retailers and not just Amazon, so that you’re guaranteed to find the lowest price here. Where possible, we don’t feature modest discounts either unless they’re rare or unusual. Instead, we focus on the absolute best Prime Day air purifier deals possible.

The short version is we focus on making sure that the product is actually worth buying, while also finding you the cheapest price around.